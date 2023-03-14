CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 5-week low in SVB fallout, stocks get slight relief

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than
PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slumped to a five-week low before regaining some session losses on Tuesday, while the Czech crown also hit its lowest since early February, with markets staying nervous after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.
Markets were hit hard on Monday after the failure of SVB and New York's Signature Bank over the weekend even after the U.S. government took steps to shore up systemic confidence.
The market rout undid weeks of gains for central Europe's currencies and cut much of the rise seen so far in 2023 that had pushed currencies to multi-month or multi-year highs.
The forint EURHUF=, after trading at its highest since April 2022 at below 380 to the euro to start March, was on the retreat again on Tuesday, creeping toward the big psychological level of 400.
It was traded at 395.75, down 0.7% on the day, at 0921 GMT, and has fallen over 3% in the past two days.
"We cannot see a positive reversal of this today," Equilor analysts said. "In the short term the chart shows (the euro) is overbought but we can see an important resistance only at the levels round 399-400."
The forint has the added pressure of a bubbling policy dispute between the Hungarian central bank and government, with the latter wanting policy easing as the economy weakens. Hungary's base rate is the highest in the European Union as the bank battles inflation that is hovering above 20%.
Fears of a potential banking crisis after SVB's collapse caused global markets to scale back expectations of U.S. rate hikes, which would impact policy outlooks in central Europe, where rate setters are holding steady now after sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.2% and stock markets were mixed but drifting mostly after banking stocks took a heavy hit on Monday.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, which had touched a nearly 15-year high earlier in March, was at a five-week low on Tuesday, trading 0.4% lower on the day at 23.835 to the euro.
Czech retail sales slipped for a ninth consecutive month in January, data showed, as high inflation continued to hit consumer demand.
Markets were also tuned to U.S. inflation data later in the day, while the European Central Bank will meet on Thursday.
Bond yields remained at one-month lows in the Czech Republic and Poland after a large drop on Monday, tracking core rates.
"Today, EUR rates have dropped notably on the front end even as some ECB representatives expressed willingness to carry on with hiking," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said.
"Any large surprise in the US CPI released today might add more fire to the extreme market volatility."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
