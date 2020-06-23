CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 4-week low after surprise rate cut

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The forint fell to a four-week low on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank delivered a surprise "symbolic" cut to its base interest rate, the first move in four years,and flagged a reduction coming in a key deposit facility.
The Hungarian currency has long been hardest hit among central European peers, touching new record lows in the past year as the central bank kept loose policy before shifting when the coronavirus crisis struck in March.
In April, it introduced a one-week deposit facility at 0.9%, which helped stabilise the forint after it touched a record low of 369.54 to the euro. It also deployed a bond-buying programme to push yields down as part of efforts to soothe the economic hit from the virus outbreak.
On Tuesday, it unexpectedly cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 15 basis points to 0.75%, which it called a one-off move, and said a reduction in the one-week deposit facility was justified.
The forint EURHUF=fell more than 1% to as low as 350.89 per euro before settling at 350, down 0.9% on the day by 1405 GMT. Bond yields dropped 10 basis points and up to 14 bps on the longer end of the curve.
While markets had started expecting a dovish turn due to weakening economic projections, the rate cut was a surprise and a trader said the forint could now retreat to a weaker range around the 355 level.
The cut was surprising because in recent years the central bank had not used the base rate but other non-conventional tools to shape monetary policy, said David Nemeth of K&H Bank.
"Today's move suggests that the base rate could have a bigger role in shaping monetary conditions in the future," he said.
Other central European currencies, along with stocks, were firmer most of Tuesday with global markets more upbeat after confusion over the U.S.-China trade pact, which the former said remained intact.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up a touch before its own rate meeting on Wednesday. Czech policymakers will likely leave rates unchanged, analysts said in a poll.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, after earlier gains, dipped less than 0.1% by later afternoon along with Romania's leu EURRON=. On stock markets, Warsaw .WIG20 blue chips led gains, rising 1.7%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1605 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6620
26.6715
+0.04%
-4.61%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.0000
347.0800
-0.83%
-5.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4445
4.4428
-0.04%
-4.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8449
4.8422
-0.06%
-1.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5692
7.6246
+0.73%
-1.64%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
934.17
927.1200
+0.76%
-16.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37632.81
37193.11
+1.18%
-18.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1826.81
1797.05
+1.66%
-15.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8723.96
8683.52
+0.47%
-12.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
859.67
858.82
+0.10%
-7.15%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1630.96
1640.76
-0.60%
-19.16%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
670.87
671.33
-0.07%
-16.32%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
455.12
457.22
-0.46%
-19.89%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1410
0.0380
+081bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3670
-0.1100
+103bps
-13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8030
0.0180
+122bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1830
0.0100
+085bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7610
-0.0020
+143bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4020
0.0410
+182bps
+2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.32
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.84
0.79
0.74
0.88
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.23
0.24
0.27
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond and Kirsten Donovan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
