CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 4-week low after surprise rate cut

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The forint fell to a four-week low on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank delivered a surprise "symbolic" cut to its base interest rate, the first move in four years,and flagged a reduction coming in a key deposit facility.

The Hungarian currency has long been hardest hit among central European peers, touching new record lows in the past year as the central bank kept loose policy before shifting when the coronavirus crisis struck in March.

In April, it introduced a one-week deposit facility at 0.9%, which helped stabilise the forint after it touched a record low of 369.54 to the euro. It also deployed a bond-buying programme to push yields down as part of efforts to soothe the economic hit from the virus outbreak.

On Tuesday, it unexpectedly cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 15 basis points to 0.75%, which it called a one-off move, and said a reduction in the one-week deposit facility was justified.

The forint EURHUF=fell more than 1% to as low as 350.89 per euro before settling at 350, down 0.9% on the day by 1405 GMT. Bond yields dropped 10 basis points and up to 14 bps on the longer end of the curve.

While markets had started expecting a dovish turn due to weakening economic projections, the rate cut was a surprise and a trader said the forint could now retreat to a weaker range around the 355 level.

The cut was surprising because in recent years the central bank had not used the base rate but other non-conventional tools to shape monetary policy, said David Nemeth of K&H Bank.

"Today's move suggests that the base rate could have a bigger role in shaping monetary conditions in the future," he said.

Other central European currencies, along with stocks, were firmer most of Tuesday with global markets more upbeat after confusion over the U.S.-China trade pact, which the former said remained intact.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up a touch before its own rate meeting on Wednesday. Czech policymakers will likely leave rates unchanged, analysts said in a poll.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, after earlier gains, dipped less than 0.1% by later afternoon along with Romania's leu EURRON=. On stock markets, Warsaw .WIG20 blue chips led gains, rising 1.7%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1605 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6620

26.6715

+0.04%

-4.61%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.0000

347.0800

-0.83%

-5.39%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4445

4.4428

-0.04%

-4.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8449

4.8422

-0.06%

-1.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5692

7.6246

+0.73%

-1.64%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

934.17

927.1200

+0.76%

-16.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37632.81

37193.11

+1.18%

-18.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1826.81

1797.05

+1.66%

-15.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8723.96

8683.52

+0.47%

-12.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

859.67

858.82

+0.10%

-7.15%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1630.96

1640.76

-0.60%

-19.16%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

670.87

671.33

-0.07%

-16.32%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

455.12

457.22

-0.46%

-19.89%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1410

0.0380

+081bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3670

-0.1100

+103bps

-13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8030

0.0180

+122bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1830

0.0100

+085bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7610

-0.0020

+143bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4020

0.0410

+182bps

+2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.31

0.32

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.84

0.79

0.74

0.88

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.23

0.24

0.27

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond and Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.