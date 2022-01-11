CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 3-month high on rate hike hopes, other FX muted

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by the prospect of rising interest rates, while other central European currencies were little moved.

The forint EURHUF=, which underperformed regional peers last year, rose 0.2% to 357.70 versus the euro, testing its 200-day moving average in a year-opening rally. The currency has gained more than 3% so far in 2022.

"Yesterday, the 200-day moving average of around 357.50 stopped the forint's firming, it proved too strong ... so it could stay around the 360-level for a while" an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The next big trigger for regional currencies could be the expected start of Fed rate hikes."

Investors were eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at a Congressional hearing later in the day, looking for cues about the timing of the bank's tightening.

CEE currencies have started this year on a strong note as traders expect central banks to keep tightening their policies to combat inflation, although a stronger dollar could add pressure in the region.

The Romanian leu was flat a day after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00%, as expected.

"The Romanian central bank is lagging behind its regional neighbours when it comes to monetary policy," Commerzbank wrote.

"However, the central bank is likely to try and dampen the depreciation of the leu as a weak currency might fuel inflation further."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.05% up and trading at 24.342 per euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.03% to 4.5430.

Stocks in the region rose, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.93%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1132 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3420

24.3540

+0.05%

+2.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.7000

358.4000

+0.20%

+3.27%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5430

4.5415

-0.03%

+1.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9460

+0.02%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5220

7.5255

+0.05%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5900

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1431.62

1421.2700

+0.73%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52815.46

52416.01

+0.76%

+4.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2335.21

2291.23

+1.92%

+3.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13259.57

13223.78

+0.27%

+1.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1306.19

1292.37

+1.07%

+4.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2138.10

2140.59

-0.12%

+2.83%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.04

825.64

+0.05%

+0.64%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

646.94

648.57

-0.25%

+1.77%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9140

0.0050

+450bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5710

-0.0490

+394bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.3050

-0.0320

+335bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5020

-0.0930

+409bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0230

-0.0810

+439bps

-9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0160

-0.0760

+406bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.90

4.88

4.66

4.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.99

5.15

5.13

4.25

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.01

4.27

4.21

2.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.