CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 3-month high on rate hike hopes, other FX muted
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed to a three-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by the prospect of rising interest rates, while other central European currencies were little moved.
The forint EURHUF=, which underperformed regional peers last year, rose 0.2% to 357.70 versus the euro, testing its 200-day moving average in a year-opening rally. The currency has gained more than 3% so far in 2022.
"Yesterday, the 200-day moving average of around 357.50 stopped the forint's firming, it proved too strong ... so it could stay around the 360-level for a while" an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The next big trigger for regional currencies could be the expected start of Fed rate hikes."
Investors were eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at a Congressional hearing later in the day, looking for cues about the timing of the bank's tightening.
CEE currencies have started this year on a strong note as traders expect central banks to keep tightening their policies to combat inflation, although a stronger dollar could add pressure in the region.
The Romanian leu was flat a day after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00%, as expected.
"The Romanian central bank is lagging behind its regional neighbours when it comes to monetary policy," Commerzbank wrote.
"However, the central bank is likely to try and dampen the depreciation of the leu as a weak currency might fuel inflation further."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.05% up and trading at 24.342 per euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.03% to 4.5430.
Stocks in the region rose, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.93%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1132 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3420
24.3540
+0.05%
+2.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.7000
358.4000
+0.20%
+3.27%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5430
4.5415
-0.03%
+1.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9460
+0.02%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5255
+0.05%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5900
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1431.62
1421.2700
+0.73%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52815.46
52416.01
+0.76%
+4.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2335.21
2291.23
+1.92%
+3.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13259.57
13223.78
+0.27%
+1.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1306.19
1292.37
+1.07%
+4.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2138.10
2140.59
-0.12%
+2.83%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.04
825.64
+0.05%
+0.64%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
646.94
648.57
-0.25%
+1.77%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9140
0.0050
+450bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5710
-0.0490
+394bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.3050
-0.0320
+335bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5020
-0.0930
+409bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0230
-0.0810
+439bps
-9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0160
-0.0760
+406bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.90
4.88
4.66
4.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.99
5.15
5.13
4.25
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.01
4.27
4.21
2.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
