CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 1-week high on profit-taking amid risk-off mood

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint broke to the strong side of a major level against the euro on Tuesday, gaining on profit-taking after hitting recent lows, although pressure on central European currencies remained.

The region's currencies have been on the back foot due to souring risk sentiment, with the forint the worst-hit as it touched record lows in the past month, as economic woes build in Europe, energy prices soar and fears of Russian gas supplies being shut off grow.

The U.S. dollar is also weighing, drawing interest away from risk assets as the Federal Reserve tightens policy.

Weakening purchasing manager indices (PMIs) in central Europe on Monday added to gloom, and global markets were also on edge as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan.

The forint, though, was able to manage gains in shallow trading after crossing key levels, a trader said.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% at 396.7 to the euro at 0843 GMT, getting past the psychological 400 level and also beyond its 50-day moving average, which helped propel it to a one-week high.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1% to 4.71 per euro, but was expected to face continued pressure, which was also seen in stock markets as central European shares dropped with global peers.

"The materializing threat of a global recession, coupled with concerns about disruptions in the transmission of Russian gas to Europe, will invariably constitute a mix of factors supporting the maintenance of the risk-off strategy," Bank Millennium said in its morning trade note.

Market attention was also turned to the Czech crown EURCZK=, which was steady at 24.64 to the euro on Tuesday before a closely-watched central bank policy meeting on Thursday.

The Czech National Bank's (CNB) revamped seven-seat board - with three new members and a new governor who has opposed rate hikes - meeting for the first time.

While markets are split on whether another rate would be on the table, analysts also expected debate on an ongoing intervention mandate the bank has used since May to keep the crown from weakening. A weaker currency would add to inflationary pressures.

"The crown is concentrated on the approaching CNB meeting where there is a risk of an end to interventions that would likely lead to significant and sudden weakening," CSOB analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6400

24.6370

-0.01%

+0.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.7000

399.2500

+0.64%

-6.88%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7100

4.7145

+0.10%

-2.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9275

4.9266

-0.02%

+0.42%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5205

+0.02%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.3900

+0.09%

+0.25%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1201.61

1206.8900

-0.44%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42229.38

42265.24

-0.08%

-16.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1722.20

1736.47

-0.82%

-24.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12476.11

12528.55

-0.42%

-4.48%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1159.15

1159.88

-0.06%

-7.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1954.64

1963.90

-0.47%

-6.00%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.25

839.44

-0.38%

+1.88%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.54

602.07

+0.08%

-5.21%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9070

-0.2160

+571bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7220

-0.0230

+428bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0610

0.0760

+334bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6640

-0.0030

+647bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8930

0.0180

+545bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4280

0.0470

+470bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.56

7.45

7.09

7.31

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.09

14.22

14.12

12.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.37

7.37

7.10

7.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

