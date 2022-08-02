CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 1-week high on profit-taking amid risk-off mood
PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint broke to the strong side of a major level against the euro on Tuesday, gaining on profit-taking after hitting recent lows, although pressure on central European currencies remained.
The region's currencies have been on the back foot due to souring risk sentiment, with the forint the worst-hit as it touched record lows in the past month, as economic woes build in Europe, energy prices soar and fears of Russian gas supplies being shut off grow.
The U.S. dollar is also weighing, drawing interest away from risk assets as the Federal Reserve tightens policy.
Weakening purchasing manager indices (PMIs) in central Europe on Monday added to gloom, and global markets were also on edge as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan.
The forint, though, was able to manage gains in shallow trading after crossing key levels, a trader said.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% at 396.7 to the euro at 0843 GMT, getting past the psychological 400 level and also beyond its 50-day moving average, which helped propel it to a one-week high.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1% to 4.71 per euro, but was expected to face continued pressure, which was also seen in stock markets as central European shares dropped with global peers.
"The materializing threat of a global recession, coupled with concerns about disruptions in the transmission of Russian gas to Europe, will invariably constitute a mix of factors supporting the maintenance of the risk-off strategy," Bank Millennium said in its morning trade note.
Market attention was also turned to the Czech crown EURCZK=, which was steady at 24.64 to the euro on Tuesday before a closely-watched central bank policy meeting on Thursday.
The Czech National Bank's (CNB) revamped seven-seat board - with three new members and a new governor who has opposed rate hikes - meeting for the first time.
While markets are split on whether another rate would be on the table, analysts also expected debate on an ongoing intervention mandate the bank has used since May to keep the crown from weakening. A weaker currency would add to inflationary pressures.
"The crown is concentrated on the approaching CNB meeting where there is a risk of an end to interventions that would likely lead to significant and sudden weakening," CSOB analysts said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
