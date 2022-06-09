CEE MARKETS-Forint halts losses as Hungary issues fx bonds, markets eye ECB
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint held stable on Thursday, halting its steep losses from the previous session as the government said Hungary had successfully issued foreign currency benchmark bonds in international markets.
Hungary issued fx bonds in a total value of 3.8 billion dollars, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.
The foreign currency bond issuance has not yet affected Hungarian forint-denominated government bond yields, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
"Obviously, this was needed because the budget is out of balance and there is still no agreement on the EU pandemic recovery funds," one trader said. "If the issuance helps balance the budget, then this could calm nerves down and lower yields."
The yield on the 10-year government bond was about 10 basis points higher on Thursday at 7.42% as it was pressured by higher-than-expected May inflation data and fresh data on the budget deficit, traders said.
Hungary posted a 2.737 trillion forint ($7.42 billion) budget deficit in January-May, the finance ministry said.
The forint EURHUF= edged up 0.11% to trade at 394.90 per euro, after a more than 1.5% fall in the previous session due to a string of reasons.
These included worries about the lack of agreement over EU funds and a fresh row with Brussels as the bloc's industry chief told Hungary on Wednesday to suspend discriminatory fuel pricing against vehicles with foreign licence plates, traders and analysts said.
Higher-than-expected May inflation data also weakened the forint with added pressure from a central banker who said on Wednesday that the National Bank of Hungary will stick to a slower pace of rate rises adopted last month.
Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as expected.
Elsewhere, currencies were little moved ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day that investors eyed for clues on the bank's policy tightening plans.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% and was trading at 24.689 per euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.09% to 4.5830 versus the common currency, a day after the central bank hiked its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 6.00% as it fights soaring inflation.
Investors were also looking ahead to a press conference by Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski scheduled for 1300 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1135 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6890
24.6850
-0.02%
+0.74%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.9000
395.3500
+0.11%
-6.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5830
4.5870
+0.09%
+0.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9440
-0.04%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5225
+0.03%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.3900
-0.01%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1352.79
1345.0500
+0.58%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40445.33
40350.43
+0.24%
-20.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1800.65
1792.80
+0.44%
-20.57%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12474.71
12455.69
+0.15%
-4.49%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1176.06
1167.01
+0.78%
-6.33%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2103.84
2098.47
+0.26%
+1.18%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.56
830.79
-0.03%
+1.19%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
622.21
621.86
+0.06%
-2.12%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0250
0.0680
+533bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.4050
0.0660
+432bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.2880
0.0650
+393bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9410
0.0200
+624bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2310
0.1060
+615bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9350
0.1740
+557bps
+16bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
7.16
7.10
6.32
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.05
8.72
8.98
7.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.79
7.93
7.91
6.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 368.7100 forints)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
