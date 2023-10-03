CEE MARKETS-Forint gets support from EU funds report, but budget a drag

By Jason Hovet and Boldizsar Gyori
PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The forint scaled a more than one-week high on Tuesday before pulling back, finding support from a report that the European Union's executive would free up some funding for Hungary that had been locked in dispute.
The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported, citing three officials briefed on the discussions, that the European Commission intended to unfreeze funding of about 13 billion euros ($13.61 billion) to Hungary before the end of November.
Hungary has had EU funds suspended due to long-running disputes over rule-of-law issues with Brussels, which Budapest has sought to allay with legislative changes.
The dragging issue has been a weight on the forint although the flow of funds could give the currency a boost.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% at 388.0 to the euro at 0800 GMT, off a session high of 385.70, which was its highest level since Sept. 22.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month called on the Commission to release the billions of euros in EU funds, saying they would help "smooth out" the budget.
Hungary's budget deficit is overshooting its initially planned target as tax revenues fall and spending on pensions and energy subsidies rise.
On Monday, the government raised the 2023 deficit target to 5.2% of economic output, from 3.9%.
The economy ministry also called on commercial banks to impose an interest rate cap on new loans for companies and households below the central bank's 13% benchmark rate.
"That sobered up investors, and the forint returned to where it was (at the open)," a Budapest-based trader said.
In other trading, the Czech crown EURCZK= fell for a third straight day, easing 0.2% to 24.48 to the euro.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was steady on the weak side of 4.60 to the euro before a Wednesday central bank rate decision that is expected to produce a second straight interest rate cut, albeit smaller than a shock 75 basis point reduction last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1000 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4800
24.4250
-0.22%
-1.32%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.0000
388.5000
+0.13%
+2.95%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6125
4.6135
+0.02%
+1.67%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9740
4.9749
+0.02%
-0.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1700
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1344.90
1346.7800
-0.14%
+11.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55885.17
55649.46
+0.42%
+27.61%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1867.12
1873.32
-0.33%
+4.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14311.18
14368.36
-0.40%
+22.70%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.1930
-0.1630
+198bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7340
0.0430
+191bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8190
-0.0140
+190bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0310
-0.0080
+181bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2290
-0.0080
+240bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8990
-0.0090
+298bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.71
5.80
4.94
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.78
9.42
8.26
12.24
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.82
4.31
4.09
5.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.