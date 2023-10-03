CEE MARKETS-Forint gets support from EU funds report, but budget a drag

By Jason Hovet and Boldizsar Gyori

PRAGUE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The forint scaled a more than one-week high on Tuesday before pulling back, finding support from a report that the European Union's executive would free up some funding for Hungary that had been locked in dispute.

The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported, citing three officials briefed on the discussions, that the European Commission intended to unfreeze funding of about 13 billion euros ($13.61 billion) to Hungary before the end of November.

Hungary has had EU funds suspended due to long-running disputes over rule-of-law issues with Brussels, which Budapest has sought to allay with legislative changes.

The dragging issue has been a weight on the forint although the flow of funds could give the currency a boost.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.1% at 388.0 to the euro at 0800 GMT, off a session high of 385.70, which was its highest level since Sept. 22.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month called on the Commission to release the billions of euros in EU funds, saying they would help "smooth out" the budget.

Hungary's budget deficit is overshooting its initially planned target as tax revenues fall and spending on pensions and energy subsidies rise.

On Monday, the government raised the 2023 deficit target to 5.2% of economic output, from 3.9%.

The economy ministry also called on commercial banks to impose an interest rate cap on new loans for companies and households below the central bank's 13% benchmark rate.

"That sobered up investors, and the forint returned to where it was (at the open)," a Budapest-based trader said.

In other trading, the Czech crown EURCZK= fell for a third straight day, easing 0.2% to 24.48 to the euro.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was steady on the weak side of 4.60 to the euro before a Wednesday central bank rate decision that is expected to produce a second straight interest rate cut, albeit smaller than a shock 75 basis point reduction last month.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1000 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4800

24.4250

-0.22%

-1.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.0000

388.5000

+0.13%

+2.95%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6125

4.6135

+0.02%

+1.67%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9740

4.9749

+0.02%

-0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1700

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1344.90

1346.7800

-0.14%

+11.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55885.17

55649.46

+0.42%

+27.61%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1867.12

1873.32

-0.33%

+4.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14311.18

14368.36

-0.40%

+22.70%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.1930

-0.1630

+198bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7340

0.0430

+191bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8190

-0.0140

+190bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0310

-0.0080

+181bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2290

-0.0080

+240bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8990

-0.0090

+298bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.71

5.80

4.94

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.78

9.42

8.26

12.24

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.82

4.31

4.09

5.74

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

