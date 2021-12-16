CEE MARKETS-Forint gets relief, Czech bond yields rise
PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The forint, beaten down to near record lows in recent trading, rose on Thursday after the Hungarian central bank continued a series of interest rate hikes, while Czech bond yields climbed further to new peaks.
Markets were largely calm as they took in the U.S. Fed's policy tightening plans unveiled on Wednesday evening and investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to get further direction.
The forint EURHUF= is trading within 1% of a record low of 372 to the euro. It edged up 0.4% in morning trade to 368.53 to the euro.
The move up comes after the Hungarian central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 3.6% as expected, part of tightening efforts to tackle inflation that has surged to a 14-year high.
Despite a series of rate hikes since last month, the forint has been held back by a nervous global mood amid new pandemic worries and also as the U.S. dollar gained strength in anticipation of a faster Fed exit from pandemic-era bond buying, which has weighed on emerging markets.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= bucked the trend and drifted mostly sideways, trading at 4.633 and 25.267, respectively, to the euro.
The crown has been helped by Czech central banker comments this week showing above-standard interest rate hikes were still up for debate when rate setters meet next week.
The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in policy tightening among peers in the region, lifting its base rate by a combined 200 basis points at its last two meetings.
Czech bond yields have climbed this week, with the 5-year benchmark CZ5YT=RR yield the highest in a decade.
On deck was a Czech T-bill tender at midday that could draw good demand from market players looking to store cash somewhere before the turn of the year, dealers said. CNB05
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest)
