CEE MARKETS-Forint gets relief, Czech bond yields rise

PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The forint, beaten down to near record lows in recent trading, rose on Thursday after the Hungarian central bank continued a series of interest rate hikes, while Czech bond yields climbed further to new peaks.

Markets were largely calm as they took in the U.S. Fed's policy tightening plans unveiled on Wednesday evening and investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to get further direction.

The forint EURHUF= is trading within 1% of a record low of 372 to the euro. It edged up 0.4% in morning trade to 368.53 to the euro.

The move up comes after the Hungarian central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 3.6% as expected, part of tightening efforts to tackle inflation that has surged to a 14-year high.

Despite a series of rate hikes since last month, the forint has been held back by a nervous global mood amid new pandemic worries and also as the U.S. dollar gained strength in anticipation of a faster Fed exit from pandemic-era bond buying, which has weighed on emerging markets.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= bucked the trend and drifted mostly sideways, trading at 4.633 and 25.267, respectively, to the euro.

The crown has been helped by Czech central banker comments this week showing above-standard interest rate hikes were still up for debate when rate setters meet next week.

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in policy tightening among peers in the region, lifting its base rate by a combined 200 basis points at its last two meetings.

Czech bond yields have climbed this week, with the 5-year benchmark CZ5YT=RR yield the highest in a decade.

On deck was a Czech T-bill tender at midday that could draw good demand from market players looking to store cash somewhere before the turn of the year, dealers said. CNB05

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2670

25.2800

+0.05%

+3.81%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.5300

370.0050

+0.40%

-1.58%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6332

4.6281

-0.11%

-1.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9497

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5195

+0.01%

+0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1397.62

1395.9300

+0.12%

+36.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50608.02

50131.61

+0.95%

+20.19%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2193.69

2161.04

+1.51%

+10.57%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12374.38

12203.83

+1.40%

+26.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1235.89

1231.54

+0.35%

+37.19%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2029.46

2020.35

+0.45%

+16.68%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

827.01

826.36

+0.08%

+10.47%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.53

608.28

+0.86%

+37.09%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3670

0.0070

+405bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1240

0.0650

+371bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.8000

0.0240

+315bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7600

-0.0430

+344bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.3030

-0.0440

+388bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2190

-0.0160

+357bps

-3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.45

4.13

3.99

3.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.20

5.35

5.40

3.82

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.20

3.42

3.41

2.33

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.