CEE MARKETS-Forint gains on hopes of lower budget deficit, EU deal

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - The forint rose on Tuesday, outperforming its regional peers, supported by the Hungarian government's measures to tackle a budget deficit and the country's willingness to strike a deal with the European Union about recovery funds.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.31% to 399.25 per euro.

"The forint started outperforming the region last Thursday after the government modified the utility price cap and foreign investors started to trust that the government is serious about lowering the budget deficit," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency had touched a historic low of 416.90 earlier this month on worries over high inflation, a twin deficit and tensions with the European Union.

"News of progress about talks over EU funds is also helping, along with high cenbank rates and a weakening dollar."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government last week scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households.

Orban's chief of staff said earlier this month that talks with the EU have progressed over recovery funds as Hungary made concessions on four issues.

The European Central Bank's rate meeting on Thursday and recession fears stoked by worries over gas supplies could also affect the rate of the forint and its regional peers this week, analysts said.

News on Monday that Gazprom has invoked force majeure on some gas supplies has raised fears that Russia will keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline closed beyond July 21, when the annual maintenance period ends.

"The question of the restart of the gas pipeline can be more important (than the ECB's meeting) as turning off the gas taps would cause an energy and economic crisis," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.18% to 4.7700 per euro, helped by the easing of the dollar.

"The correction in the U.S. dollar seems to be the trigger... this is purely a technical move," Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.12% to 24.540, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1031 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5400

24.5100

-0.12%

+1.35%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.2500

400.5000

+0.31%

-7.48%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7700

4.7785

+0.18%

-3.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9390

4.9390

+0.00%

+0.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5050

7.5125

+0.10%

+0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3200

117.3600

+0.03%

+0.22%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1249.71

1248.7200

+0.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40222.06

40355.51

-0.33%

-20.70%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1651.24

1669.48

-1.09%

-27.16%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12148.35

12111.89

+0.30%

-6.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1125.11

1139.95

-1.30%

-10.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1940.08

1944.55

-0.23%

-6.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

842.71

845.48

-0.33%

+2.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.34

607.38

-0.01%

-4.46%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.5760

-0.0650

+597bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3200

-0.0090

+434bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6700

0.0640

+341bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.8480

0.0850

+725bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1670

0.1230

+619bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8000

0.0800

+554bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

8.04

8.19

7.83

7.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.91

13.99

13.94

11.54

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.65

7.75

7.68

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

