CEE MARKETS-Forint gains on hopes of lower budget deficit, EU deal
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - The forint rose on Tuesday, outperforming its regional peers, supported by the Hungarian government's measures to tackle a budget deficit and the country's willingness to strike a deal with the European Union about recovery funds.
The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.31% to 399.25 per euro.
"The forint started outperforming the region last Thursday after the government modified the utility price cap and foreign investors started to trust that the government is serious about lowering the budget deficit," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The currency had touched a historic low of 416.90 earlier this month on worries over high inflation, a twin deficit and tensions with the European Union.
"News of progress about talks over EU funds is also helping, along with high cenbank rates and a weakening dollar."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government last week scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households.
Orban's chief of staff said earlier this month that talks with the EU have progressed over recovery funds as Hungary made concessions on four issues.
The European Central Bank's rate meeting on Thursday and recession fears stoked by worries over gas supplies could also affect the rate of the forint and its regional peers this week, analysts said.
News on Monday that Gazprom has invoked force majeure on some gas supplies has raised fears that Russia will keep the Nord Stream 1 pipeline closed beyond July 21, when the annual maintenance period ends.
"The question of the restart of the gas pipeline can be more important (than the ECB's meeting) as turning off the gas taps would cause an energy and economic crisis," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.18% to 4.7700 per euro, helped by the easing of the dollar.
"The correction in the U.S. dollar seems to be the trigger... this is purely a technical move," Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.12% to 24.540, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1031 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5400
24.5100
-0.12%
+1.35%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.2500
400.5000
+0.31%
-7.48%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7700
4.7785
+0.18%
-3.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9390
4.9390
+0.00%
+0.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5050
7.5125
+0.10%
+0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3200
117.3600
+0.03%
+0.22%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1249.71
1248.7200
+0.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40222.06
40355.51
-0.33%
-20.70%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1651.24
1669.48
-1.09%
-27.16%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12148.35
12111.89
+0.30%
-6.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1125.11
1139.95
-1.30%
-10.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1940.08
1944.55
-0.23%
-6.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
842.71
845.48
-0.33%
+2.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.34
607.38
-0.01%
-4.46%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.5760
-0.0650
+597bps
-15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3200
-0.0090
+434bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6700
0.0640
+341bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.8480
0.0850
+725bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1670
0.1230
+619bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8000
0.0800
+554bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
8.04
8.19
7.83
7.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.91
13.99
13.94
11.54
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.65
7.75
7.68
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
