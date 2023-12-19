CEE MARKETS-Forint gains in thin trading ahead of rates decision

By 0855 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.3% against the euro to 383.45, after steadily backing off from its four-month high of 375.55 hit in mid-November.

Peter Virovacz, an economist at ING Bank in Budapest, said "We are expecting a cautious central bank cutting, only 75 bps. That could move markets away from any type of premature expectations of a stronger easing."

"The central bank decision could help move EURHUF back towards these 380-ish levels."

Meanwhile the Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.1% to 24.5340 per euro, having retreated steadily since late November, and traded close to its weakest levels in almost a month.

Elsewhere the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.3290 per euro, holding flat slightly off of its strongest standing since March 2020.

"For the rest of the year, the EURPLN exchange rate will remain stable around the level of 4.33 with low volatility," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a comment.

"Emotions will probably return only at the beginning of 2024, when macroeconomic data will build expectations regarding the decisions of the largest central banks."

Poland's new government is expected to adopt its draft budget for 2024 later today.

"Even though next year's borrowing needs in the previous government's (budget) draft were nominally record-breaking, the cost of fulfilling the coalition's election promises will further increase them," Bank Millennium economists said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0955 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5340

24.5000

-0.14%

-1.53%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.4500

384.7000

+0.33%

+4.17%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3290

4.3300

+0.02%

+8.33%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9695

-0.01%

-0.55%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1377.84

1381.8400

-0.29%

+14.65%

Budapest

.BUX

60704.38

60538.62

+0.27%

+38.61%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2333.35

2334.50

-0.05%

+30.21%

Bucharest

.BETI

15455.10

15472.07

-0.11%

+32.51%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7060

-0.1040

+218bps

-8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6980

-0.0400

+169bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7890

-0.0240

+176bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9610

-0.0540

+244bps

-3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8410

-0.0210

+283bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0470

-0.0880

+302bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.17

5.01

3.92

7.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.70

6.81

5.96

10.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.50

4.94

4.48

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

