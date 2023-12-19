CEE MARKETS-Forint gains in thin trading ahead of rates decision

By 0855 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.3% against the euro to 383.45, after steadily backing off from its four-month high of 375.55 hit in mid-November.
Peter Virovacz, an economist at ING Bank in Budapest, said "We are expecting a cautious central bank cutting, only 75 bps. That could move markets away from any type of premature expectations of a stronger easing."
"The central bank decision could help move EURHUF back towards these 380-ish levels."
Meanwhile the Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.1% to 24.5340 per euro, having retreated steadily since late November, and traded close to its weakest levels in almost a month.
Elsewhere the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.3290 per euro, holding flat slightly off of its strongest standing since March 2020.
"For the rest of the year, the EURPLN exchange rate will remain stable around the level of 4.33 with low volatility," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a comment.
"Emotions will probably return only at the beginning of 2024, when macroeconomic data will build expectations regarding the decisions of the largest central banks."
Poland's new government is expected to adopt its draft budget for 2024 later today.
"Even though next year's borrowing needs in the previous government's (budget) draft were nominally record-breaking, the cost of fulfilling the coalition's election promises will further increase them," Bank Millennium economists said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0955 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5340
24.5000
-0.14%
-1.53%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.4500
384.7000
+0.33%
+4.17%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3290
4.3300
+0.02%
+8.33%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9700
4.9695
-0.01%
-0.55%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1377.84
1381.8400
-0.29%
+14.65%
Budapest
.BUX
60704.38
60538.62
+0.27%
+38.61%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2333.35
2334.50
-0.05%
+30.21%
Bucharest
.BETI
15455.10
15472.07
-0.11%
+32.51%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7060
-0.1040
+218bps
-8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6980
-0.0400
+169bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7890
-0.0240
+176bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9610
-0.0540
+244bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8410
-0.0210
+283bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0470
-0.0880
+302bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.17
5.01
3.92
7.00
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.70
6.81
5.96
10.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.50
4.94
4.48
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.