CEE MARKETS-Forint gains fizzle out as dollar boost fades

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was a touch weaker on Friday, pausing at the end of a week that saw it gain strongly amid increased risk appetite as traders bet the Federal Reserve was at the end of its rate hiking cycle.
U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July according to data published on Thursday, showing a trend that could persuade the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged next month.
This initially caused the dollar to weaken, giving a boost to riskier emerging market currencies, but the greenback subsequently recovered.
"The market seems to consolidate today after yesterday's U.S. data, with the forint briefly going below the 200 day moving average," a Budapest based trader said. "Unless there is a quick change in the euro-dollar exchange rate I estimate today's trading range to fall between 383 and 388 (per euro)."
The forint EURHUF= was 0.13% weaker versus the euro at 384.55 at 0848 GMT.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was the biggest gainer in the region, firming 0.26% to 24.167 as it kept up its momentum from Thursday.
"There is a general pro-risk mood after yesterday's data from the U.S., so everything is strengthening today," a trader in Prague said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.9423 versus the euro, as investors shrugged off data that showed headline inflation falling below 10% for the first time in seventeen months.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was also broadly stable at 4.453.
"In general the PLN is in a very tight range, 4.40-4.50 with no hopes of a breakthrough over the next several days or weeks," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1670
24.2300
+0.26%
-0.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.5500
384.0500
-0.13%
+3.87%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4530
4.4490
-0.09%
+5.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9423
4.9408
-0.03%
+0.00%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.2400
+0.09%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1363.94
1366.1100
-0.16%
+13.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55759.83
55825.10
-0.12%
+27.32%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2099.54
2130.58
-1.46%
+17.16%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13065.07
13039.50
+0.20%
+12.02%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8940
-0.2260
+291bps
-24bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6070
-0.0170
+204bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1280
0.0110
+156bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3640
0.0290
+238bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2930
0.0430
+272bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5260
0.0300
+296bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.79
5.87
4.91
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.32
10.53
9.19
14.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.03
5.38
4.91
6.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Mark Potter)
