CEE MARKETS-Forint gains fizzle out as dollar boost fades

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was a touch weaker on Friday, pausing at the end of a week that saw it gain strongly amid increased risk appetite as traders bet the Federal Reserve was at the end of its rate hiking cycle.

U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July according to data published on Thursday, showing a trend that could persuade the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged next month.

This initially caused the dollar to weaken, giving a boost to riskier emerging market currencies, but the greenback subsequently recovered.

"The market seems to consolidate today after yesterday's U.S. data, with the forint briefly going below the 200 day moving average," a Budapest based trader said. "Unless there is a quick change in the euro-dollar exchange rate I estimate today's trading range to fall between 383 and 388 (per euro)."

The forint EURHUF= was 0.13% weaker versus the euro at 384.55 at 0848 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was the biggest gainer in the region, firming 0.26% to 24.167 as it kept up its momentum from Thursday.

"There is a general pro-risk mood after yesterday's data from the U.S., so everything is strengthening today," a trader in Prague said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.9423 versus the euro, as investors shrugged off data that showed headline inflation falling below 10% for the first time in seventeen months.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was also broadly stable at 4.453.

"In general the PLN is in a very tight range, 4.40-4.50 with no hopes of a breakthrough over the next several days or weeks," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1670

24.2300

+0.26%

-0.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.5500

384.0500

-0.13%

+3.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4530

4.4490

-0.09%

+5.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9423

4.9408

-0.03%

+0.00%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.2400

+0.09%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1363.94

1366.1100

-0.16%

+13.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55759.83

55825.10

-0.12%

+27.32%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2099.54

2130.58

-1.46%

+17.16%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13065.07

13039.50

+0.20%

+12.02%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8940

-0.2260

+291bps

-24bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6070

-0.0170

+204bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1280

0.0110

+156bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3640

0.0290

+238bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2930

0.0430

+272bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5260

0.0300

+296bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.79

5.87

4.91

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.32

10.53

9.19

14.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.03

5.38

4.91

6.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague Editing by Mark Potter)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.