CEE MARKETS-Forint gains, bond yields edge higher after rate hike in Hungary

Updates with Hungary cenbank decision, market reaction
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed and government bond yields ticked higher after the central bank raised its key interest rates and said it is starting a gradual withdrawal of its quantitative easing programme.
Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.5%, and said it would continue its cycle of rate hikes to curb inflation and start gradually withdrawing its government bond purchase programme.
The forint firmed after the rate hike and was up 0.52% on the day to trade at 348.35 per euro at 1359 GMT.
"What started in June is going to continue, that is, slightly higher rates and a stronger forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Government bond yields on the long end of the curve ticked 1-3 basis points higher after the central bank's decision and press conference, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 2.83%. The 15-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.23%.
"Yields could rise a little in the near future as a reaction to this announcement, but I do not expect huge moves from cutting weekly bond purchases," one FI trader said.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the European Union to start raising borrowing costs, and it has pledged "firm steps" to rein in higher-than-expected inflation after hiking rates by 30 basis points in July.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% firmer at 25.537, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.17% to trade at 4.5767.
In contrast to the Hungarian and Czech central banks, the National Bank of Poland has so far kept rates unchanged at a record low, and the zloty has underperformed regional peers.
"The lack of interest rate increases has been visible in the recent weeks, when CZK and HUF have been slightly stronger," PKO BP said in a note.
The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was little changed at 1.747%, while the Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.821%.
"The probable increase of the main (Hungarian) interest rate by 30 basis points up to 1.50% may create short-term pressure on the growth of the yield curves in the CEE-3 region," PKO BP said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1559 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5370
25.5610
+0.09%
+2.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
348.3500
350.1500
+0.52%
+4.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5767
4.5843
+0.17%
-0.38%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9305
4.9300
-0.01%
-1.33%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4900
7.4950
+0.07%
+0.77%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.5800
+0.01%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1284.51
1283.1000
+0.11%
+25.06%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51645.68
52023.19
-0.73%
+22.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2292.61
2287.52
+0.22%
+15.56%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12214.42
12167.22
+0.39%
+24.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1200.12
1201.67
-0.13%
+33.22%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1961.53
1956.26
+0.27%
+12.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
796.46
800.12
-0.46%
+6.39%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
573.39
565.93
+1.32%
+28.12%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6640
0.0020
+241bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7620
-0.0310
+250bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8260
-0.0150
+230bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3930
-0.0800
+114bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1050
0.0070
+184bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7480
0.0050
+222bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.64
2.08
2.22
0.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.18
2.29
2.38
1.44
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.42
0.63
0.85
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jan Harvey)
