CEE MARKETS-Forint gains, bond yields edge higher after rate hike in Hungary

Updates with Hungary cenbank decision, market reaction

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed and government bond yields ticked higher after the central bank raised its key interest rates and said it is starting a gradual withdrawal of its quantitative easing programme.

Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.5%, and said it would continue its cycle of rate hikes to curb inflation and start gradually withdrawing its government bond purchase programme.

The forint firmed after the rate hike and was up 0.52% on the day to trade at 348.35 per euro at 1359 GMT.

"What started in June is going to continue, that is, slightly higher rates and a stronger forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Government bond yields on the long end of the curve ticked 1-3 basis points higher after the central bank's decision and press conference, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 2.83%. The 15-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.23%.

"Yields could rise a little in the near future as a reaction to this announcement, but I do not expect huge moves from cutting weekly bond purchases," one FI trader said.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in the European Union to start raising borrowing costs, and it has pledged "firm steps" to rein in higher-than-expected inflation after hiking rates by 30 basis points in July.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% firmer at 25.537, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.17% to trade at 4.5767.

In contrast to the Hungarian and Czech central banks, the National Bank of Poland has so far kept rates unchanged at a record low, and the zloty has underperformed regional peers.

"The lack of interest rate increases has been visible in the recent weeks, when CZK and HUF have been slightly stronger," PKO BP said in a note.

The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR was little changed at 1.747%, while the Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 1.821%.

"The probable increase of the main (Hungarian) interest rate by 30 basis points up to 1.50% may create short-term pressure on the growth of the yield curves in the CEE-3 region," PKO BP said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1559 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5370

25.5610

+0.09%

+2.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.3500

350.1500

+0.52%

+4.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5767

4.5843

+0.17%

-0.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9305

4.9300

-0.01%

-1.33%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4900

7.4950

+0.07%

+0.77%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.5800

+0.01%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1284.51

1283.1000

+0.11%

+25.06%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51645.68

52023.19

-0.73%

+22.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2292.61

2287.52

+0.22%

+15.56%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12214.42

12167.22

+0.39%

+24.57%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1200.12

1201.67

-0.13%

+33.22%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1961.53

1956.26

+0.27%

+12.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

796.46

800.12

-0.46%

+6.39%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

573.39

565.93

+1.32%

+28.12%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6640

0.0020

+241bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7620

-0.0310

+250bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8260

-0.0150

+230bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3930

-0.0800

+114bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.1050

0.0070

+184bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7480

0.0050

+222bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.64

2.08

2.22

0.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.18

2.29

2.38

1.44

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.42

0.63

0.85

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jan Harvey)

