CEE MARKETS-Forint gains as central bank sends hawkish inflation signal
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint edged up on Tuesday afternoon after the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 0.6%, as expected, and said in a statement that it was committed to maintaining price stability during the coronavirus pandemic.
The forint EURHUF= was up more than half percent after the bank's statement was published but soon retreated to levels near the five-month lows it reached on Monday.
The currency was up 0.14% and trading at 362.20 per euro by 1403 GMT.
The bank is in a bind, stuck an with an economy that is seen shrinking far more than expected and relatively high inflation, which has also put the forint under pressure.
Markets were watching whether the bank would emphasize inflation or economic stimulus in its message, where hawkish words underlining inflation would strengthen the forint, analysts said before the rate decision.
The bank is ready to use its tools if justified by the inflation outlook, the bank's deputy governor, Barnabas Virag, said at an online news briefing on Tuesday.
Virag said the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic could weaken inflation in the medium term, and inflation could stabilise at 3% in 2022.
The NBH cut its 2020 GDP growth forecast to 5.1% to 6.8% recession from 0.3% to 2.0% growth and said that Hungary's economic performance may recover to its pre-crisis level by the turn of 2022.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, recently under pressure from a spike in coronavirus cases, gained 0.7% and was trading at 26.975 after losing more than 1% of its value on Monday.
The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million on Monday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=also rose, gaining 0.26% and trading at 4.4861 versus the common currency.
The Romanian leu EURRON=edged down 0.07% after parliament voted to raise all state pensions by 40%, opening the way for potential ratings cuts two months before a parliamentary election.
Stock markets advanced and recouped some of Monday's losses, with Prague's equities .PX up 0.58%. Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 gained 0.96% while Budapest .BUX 0.58%. Bucharest's stocks .BETI were up 1.32%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1603 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9750
27.1630
+0.70%
-5.72%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.2000
362.7100
+0.14%
-8.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4861
4.4976
+0.26%
-5.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8625
4.8590
-0.07%
-1.53%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5475
7.5435
-0.05%
-1.35%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
866.89
861.8700
+0.58%
-22.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32357.32
32223.20
+0.42%
-29.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1698.36
1682.26
+0.96%
-21.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9008.72
8891.59
+1.32%
-9.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
833.14
831.10
+0.25%
-10.01%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1619.00
1613.96
+0.31%
-19.75%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
692.62
688.68
+0.57%
-13.61%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.59
423.59
+0.00%
-25.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1010
-0.0920
+081bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5390
-0.0470
+126bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8740
-0.0410
+138bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0770
0.0070
+078bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6530
0.0020
+137bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3420
0.0410
+185bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.34
0.34
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.78
0.84
0.91
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
