CEE MARKETS-Forint gains after Moody's affirms Hungary's rating

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The forint jumped more than half a percent versus the euro in early trading hours before receding later on Monday, the first trading day after Moody's affirmed Hungary's rating and stable outlook late on Friday night.

Monday is a U.S. market holiday, with investors expecting lower liquidity than usual ahead of a week that will see a Polish interest rates decision on Wednesday and Hungarian inflation data scheduled to be published on Friday.

"The forint's sudden move in the morning can be attributed to low liquidity on the market due to a U.S. holiday today, which tends to bring fewer but bigger jumps in the exchange rate," a Budapest-based trader said.

"After Friday's weakening and a favourable Moody's decision, a correction against the euro was expected."

Receding a touch from the morning's high, the forint EURHUF= traded for 363.65 versus the euro at 0840 GMT, up 0.2%.

Apart from Hungary's inflation data, investors are eyeing the Polish central bank's rate setting meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with analysts divided between a hold and a 25 bps rate cut.

"We have an interesting week ahead of us due to many local events. The most important event will be the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council, which may bring an inauguration of a cycle of interest rate cuts despite double-digit inflation dynamics in August," Bank Millennium said in a note.

The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.465 versus the euro, up 0.1%.

Poland's base rate is at 6.75%, with inflation PLCPIY=ECI receding to 10.1% for August.

Later in the week for Poland, an economic forum and the national convention of the ruling party are scheduled to begin, with investors expecting macroeconomic policy changes to be announced ahead of the elections, possibly including the extension of a mortgage loan holiday.

The Czech crown EURCZK= remained flat, trading for 24.105 versus the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1040 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1050

24.1200

+0.06%

+0.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.6500

384.4000

+0.20%

+4.12%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4650

4.4685

+0.08%

+5.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9470

4.9490

+0.04%

-0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1850

+0.04%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1345.76

1340.7100

+0.38%

+11.99%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56279.15

55504.98

+1.39%

+28.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2053.73

2050.94

+0.14%

+14.60%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13327.82

13285.48

+0.32%

+14.27%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4680

-0.2990

+246bps

-31bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6850

-0.0350

+214bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3740

0.0030

+182bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3750

0.0170

+237bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3920

0.0060

+285bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6160

-0.0010

+306bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.89

6.14

5.18

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.25

9.74

8.58

13.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.86

5.16

4.71

6.67

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.