CEE MARKETS-Forint gains after Moody's affirms Hungary's rating

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The forint jumped more than half a percent versus the euro in early trading hours before receding later on Monday, the first trading day after Moody's affirmed Hungary's rating and stable outlook late on Friday night.
Monday is a U.S. market holiday, with investors expecting lower liquidity than usual ahead of a week that will see a Polish interest rates decision on Wednesday and Hungarian inflation data scheduled to be published on Friday.
"The forint's sudden move in the morning can be attributed to low liquidity on the market due to a U.S. holiday today, which tends to bring fewer but bigger jumps in the exchange rate," a Budapest-based trader said.
"After Friday's weakening and a favourable Moody's decision, a correction against the euro was expected."
Receding a touch from the morning's high, the forint EURHUF= traded for 363.65 versus the euro at 0840 GMT, up 0.2%.
Apart from Hungary's inflation data, investors are eyeing the Polish central bank's rate setting meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with analysts divided between a hold and a 25 bps rate cut.
"We have an interesting week ahead of us due to many local events. The most important event will be the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council, which may bring an inauguration of a cycle of interest rate cuts despite double-digit inflation dynamics in August," Bank Millennium said in a note.
The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.465 versus the euro, up 0.1%.
Poland's base rate is at 6.75%, with inflation PLCPIY=ECI receding to 10.1% for August.
Later in the week for Poland, an economic forum and the national convention of the ruling party are scheduled to begin, with investors expecting macroeconomic policy changes to be announced ahead of the elections, possibly including the extension of a mortgage loan holiday.
The Czech crown EURCZK= remained flat, trading for 24.105 versus the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1040 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1050
24.1200
+0.06%
+0.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.6500
384.4000
+0.20%
+4.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4650
4.4685
+0.08%
+5.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9470
4.9490
+0.04%
-0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1850
+0.04%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1345.76
1340.7100
+0.38%
+11.99%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56279.15
55504.98
+1.39%
+28.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2053.73
2050.94
+0.14%
+14.60%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13327.82
13285.48
+0.32%
+14.27%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4680
-0.2990
+246bps
-31bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6850
-0.0350
+214bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3740
0.0030
+182bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3750
0.0170
+237bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3920
0.0060
+285bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6160
-0.0010
+306bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.89
6.14
5.18
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.25
9.74
8.58
13.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.86
5.16
4.71
6.67
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
