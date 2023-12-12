CEE MARKETS-Forint floats off 6-week low, zloty sticks close to highs

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint recovered from a nearly six-week low on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations the European Union's executive arm could free up some frozen funds for Budapest, while the zloty hovered near recent highs as markets waited on a new government.
Hungary is close to unlocking access to as much as 10 billion euros ($10.79 billion) the European Commission had previously locked up over concerns Budapest had damaged democratic checks and balances in the country.
Hungary-EU disputes have provided a drag on the currency, and reports a green light on the funds might come on Tuesday boosted the forint, which traded a touch higher on the day at 383.20 to the euro at 0951 GMT.
"Should (the unlocking of funds) happen, we would definitely strengthen beyond 380, maybe even test November's high of 376," a Budapest trader said.
"However, there are many open questions, i.e. the timing of the arrival of those funds, so I think the forint will eventually stabilize around the 380 level."
In Poland, Donald Tusk, who parliament backed on Monday as the new prime minister, was laying out his government's plans on Tuesday and will face a vote of confidence.
Poland, too, has seen tens of billions of euros of EU funds frozen due to a dispute with Brussels over democratic standards, but Tusk, a former European Council president, has vowed to mend relations and unblock the cash.
The zloty EURPLN= has traded at a more than 3-1/2 year high this month as the central bank pauses on a monetary policy easing cycle started in September.
The zloty has traded as strong as 4.317 per euro, and it was 0.1% down on the day on Tuesday morning at 4.3375. Analysts were not expecting any immediate bounce from Tusk's government's confidence vote.
The Czech crown EURCZK= also inched lower, to 24.44 per euro after trading as strong as 24.33 on Monday, and was lined up for a daily drop for a fourth straight session.
November inflation data released on Monday - showing easing price growth - kept chances the Czech central bank could deliver a first interest rate cut at its December meeting, leaving the crown on the defensive, some analysts said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4400
24.4300
-0.04%
-1.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.2000
383.3000
+0.03%
+4.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3375
4.3350
-0.06%
+8.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9719
-0.00%
-0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1800
+0.04%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1406.19
1408.2700
-0.15%
+17.01%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
58431.64
58300.25
+0.23%
+33.42%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2293.17
2313.32
-0.87%
+27.97%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15099.52
15079.01
+0.14%
+29.46%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.1020
0.0000
+242bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.9800
-0.0860
+178bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9820
-0.0490
+176bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1360
-0.0520
+245bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1030
-0.0400
+291bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3400
-0.0520
+312bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.24
5.19
4.26
7.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.84
7.35
6.26
10.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.61
5.07
4.65
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9266 euros)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
