CEE MARKETS-Forint floats off 6-week low, zloty sticks close to highs

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint recovered from a nearly six-week low on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations the European Union's executive arm could free up some frozen funds for Budapest, while the zloty hovered near recent highs as markets waited on a new government.

Hungary is close to unlocking access to as much as 10 billion euros ($10.79 billion) the European Commission had previously locked up over concerns Budapest had damaged democratic checks and balances in the country.

Hungary-EU disputes have provided a drag on the currency, and reports a green light on the funds might come on Tuesday boosted the forint, which traded a touch higher on the day at 383.20 to the euro at 0951 GMT.

"Should (the unlocking of funds) happen, we would definitely strengthen beyond 380, maybe even test November's high of 376," a Budapest trader said.

"However, there are many open questions, i.e. the timing of the arrival of those funds, so I think the forint will eventually stabilize around the 380 level."

In Poland, Donald Tusk, who parliament backed on Monday as the new prime minister, was laying out his government's plans on Tuesday and will face a vote of confidence.

Poland, too, has seen tens of billions of euros of EU funds frozen due to a dispute with Brussels over democratic standards, but Tusk, a former European Council president, has vowed to mend relations and unblock the cash.

The zloty EURPLN= has traded at a more than 3-1/2 year high this month as the central bank pauses on a monetary policy easing cycle started in September.

The zloty has traded as strong as 4.317 per euro, and it was 0.1% down on the day on Tuesday morning at 4.3375. Analysts were not expecting any immediate bounce from Tusk's government's confidence vote.

The Czech crown EURCZK= also inched lower, to 24.44 per euro after trading as strong as 24.33 on Monday, and was lined up for a daily drop for a fourth straight session.

November inflation data released on Monday - showing easing price growth - kept chances the Czech central bank could deliver a first interest rate cut at its December meeting, leaving the crown on the defensive, some analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4400

24.4300

-0.04%

-1.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.2000

383.3000

+0.03%

+4.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3375

4.3350

-0.06%

+8.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9720

4.9719

-0.00%

-0.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1800

+0.04%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1406.19

1408.2700

-0.15%

+17.01%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

58431.64

58300.25

+0.23%

+33.42%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2293.17

2313.32

-0.87%

+27.97%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15099.52

15079.01

+0.14%

+29.46%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.1020

0.0000

+242bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.9800

-0.0860

+178bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9820

-0.0490

+176bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1360

-0.0520

+245bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1030

-0.0400

+291bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3400

-0.0520

+312bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.24

5.19

4.26

7.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.84

7.35

6.26

10.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.61

5.07

4.65

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

