CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, yields rise after one-week depo rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint jumped on Thursday after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 basis points to 2.5%, lifting it above the base rate in a move that analysts and traders said was intended to shore up the currency.
The forint EURHUF= jumped by half a percent immediately after the announcement before paring those gains. It was last 0.45% higher on the day at 362.85 per euro, outperforming its regional peers.
The currency has added more than 1% from near eight-month lows since the central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday by 30 basis points to 2.1%, as expected. It said then that it was ready to raise the interest rate on the one-week deposit facility above the base rate but surprised the market with the size of the move.
"The 70 basis point hike was a positive surprise," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This could stabilise the forint's rate for the next one or two weeks, it could firm as far as 360."
Hungary also sold 68.5 billion forints ($214.23 million) worth of government bonds on Thursday at an auction, with a 4.02% average yield on the 10-year bond, up from 3.82% at the previous auction.
Long-term government bond yields in the secondary market rose after the increase in the one-week depo rate as the market interpreted it as another rate hike after Tuesday, an FI trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.1%, up seven basis points on the day.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.06% to 25.215 to the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat, halting its recent losses. The zloty, the worst performer among CEE currencies so far this year, eased near an eight-month low this week.
The probability of an interest rate rise in December is "quite high", Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt said on Thursday.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 1.47% and Budapest up 1.09%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1309 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2150
25.2300
+0.06%
+4.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.8500
364.5000
+0.45%
-0.04%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6555
4.6557
+0.00%
-2.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9496
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5098
7.5125
+0.04%
+0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1380.91
1383.0500
-0.15%
+34.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52111.74
51549.36
+1.09%
+23.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2283.34
2317.49
-1.47%
+15.09%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12820.83
12763.40
+0.45%
+30.75%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1234.58
1228.54
+0.49%
+37.05%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1991.81
1991.81
+0.00%
+14.52%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.83
816.03
-0.88%
+8.04%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.65
608.61
-0.32%
+35.56%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3130
0.0120
+404bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9740
-0.0260
+354bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7650
-0.0150
+302bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8760
0.0170
+361bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2500
0.0630
+382bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2540
0.1050
+351bps
+12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.20
4.14
4.00
3.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.76
4.20
4.31
2.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.00
3.30
3.34
1.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 319.7500 forints)
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
