CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, yields rise after one-week depo rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint jumped on Thursday after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 basis points to 2.5%, lifting it above the base rate in a move that analysts and traders said was intended to shore up the currency.

The forint EURHUF= jumped by half a percent immediately after the announcement before paring those gains. It was last 0.45% higher on the day at 362.85 per euro, outperforming its regional peers.

The currency has added more than 1% from near eight-month lows since the central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday by 30 basis points to 2.1%, as expected. It said then that it was ready to raise the interest rate on the one-week deposit facility above the base rate but surprised the market with the size of the move.

"The 70 basis point hike was a positive surprise," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This could stabilise the forint's rate for the next one or two weeks, it could firm as far as 360."

Hungary also sold 68.5 billion forints ($214.23 million) worth of government bonds on Thursday at an auction, with a 4.02% average yield on the 10-year bond, up from 3.82% at the previous auction.

Long-term government bond yields in the secondary market rose after the increase in the one-week depo rate as the market interpreted it as another rate hike after Tuesday, an FI trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.1%, up seven basis points on the day.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.06% to 25.215 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat, halting its recent losses. The zloty, the worst performer among CEE currencies so far this year, eased near an eight-month low this week.

The probability of an interest rate rise in December is "quite high", Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt said on Thursday.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 down 1.47% and Budapest up 1.09%.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)

