CEE MARKETS-Forint firms to 4-week high on hawkish central bank, ratings outlook
By Anita Komuves
Feb 17 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= firmed to a new four-week high on Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in the outlook on the country's debt to positive by rating agency Standard and Poor's.
The forint EURHUF= rose 0.33% to 334.80 versus the euro, in tandem with the Czech crown EURCZK=, which gained 0.35% to the euro, both currencies supported by recent hawkish messages from local monetary policy makers.
The Czech central bank unexpectedly hiked rates earlier this month, which boosted the crown. The currency has gained 2.6% to the euro this year.
Higher-than-expected inflation data and low GDP growth, published on Friday, further strengthened the crown according to analysts.
"With the inflation that high, the likelihood of the central bank cutting rates this year could be smaller," analysts at Erste's Ceska Sporitelna analysts said in a note.
Hungary's ultra-dovish central bank on Thursday pledged to deploy its full monetary arsenal to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The NBH has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% since 2016.
"The HUF reacted positively with Vice Governor Nagy announcing that the central bank is ready to 'use all available tools to achieve the inflation target', including rates and liquidity management," Bank of America analysts said in a note.
"The central bank will focus on FX swaps tool until the March 24 decision, when forecasts are updated in the new Inflation Report."
The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday NBHP which will be closely eyed by market players. The bank offered 320 million euros worth of swaps to banks. Results will be published after 1400 GMT.
S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Hungary to positive from stable on strong economic growth prospects and as macroeconomic imbalances remain contained. Fitch, however, affirmed Hungary's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB', with a stable outlook.
Markets are reacting to the positive decision by S&P, dealers in Budapest said, adding that the NBH's comments last week were still the main factor boosting the forint.
Stock markets gained, as nerves over the coronavirus have calmed to some extent following stimulus measure from China. Budapest led gains by rising 0.8%. The Polish stock market .WIG20 rose 0.2%.
The zloty EURPLN=, however, traded 0.1% lower to the euro after inflation rose faster than expected in January, according to data published on Friday.
Earlier this month, Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski reiterated his long-held view that the bank's main interest rate will most likely stay at a record low of 1.5% until the end of the current rate-setting panel's term in 2022.
"Governor Glapinski continued to guide towards rates stability until 2022 but the overshooting inflation is likely to allow for the hawkish MPC members to be vocal about delivering a hike; however, reaching a majority unless Glapinski changes sides will remain difficult," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7880
24.8740
+0.35%
+2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.8000
335.9000
+0.33%
-1.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2520
4.2462
-0.14%
+0.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7735
4.7694
-0.09%
+0.31%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4470
7.4505
+0.05%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5100
+0.01%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1102.19
1102.9300
-0.07%
-1.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45263.11
44905.98
+0.80%
-1.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2120.03
2115.29
+0.22%
-1.40%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10113.10
10099.82
+0.13%
+1.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
980.74
979.87
+0.09%
+5.93%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2036.33
2032.21
+0.20%
+0.94%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
817.49
817.49
+0.00%
+1.97%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
560.45
558.70
+0.31%
-1.35%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7870
-0.0280
+244bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6220
-0.0820
+224bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5890
-0.0090
+199bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.6180
0.0040
+227bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8700
0.0210
+249bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1980
0.0090
+260bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.39
2.33
2.26
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.85
0.96
1.10
0.50
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.74
1.73
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.