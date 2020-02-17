CEE MARKETS-Forint firms to 4-week high on hawkish central bank, ratings outlook

By Anita Komuves

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= firmed to a new four-week high on Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in the outlook on the country's debt to positive by rating agency Standard and Poor's.

The forint EURHUF= rose 0.33% to 334.80 versus the euro, in tandem with the Czech crown EURCZK=, which gained 0.35% to the euro, both currencies supported by recent hawkish messages from local monetary policy makers.

The Czech central bank unexpectedly hiked rates earlier this month, which boosted the crown. The currency has gained 2.6% to the euro this year.

Higher-than-expected inflation data and low GDP growth, published on Friday, further strengthened the crown according to analysts.

"With the inflation that high, the likelihood of the central bank cutting rates this year could be smaller," analysts at Erste's Ceska Sporitelna analysts said in a note.

Hungary's ultra-dovish central bank on Thursday pledged to deploy its full monetary arsenal to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The NBH has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% since 2016.

"The HUF reacted positively with Vice Governor Nagy announcing that the central bank is ready to 'use all available tools to achieve the inflation target', including rates and liquidity management," Bank of America analysts said in a note.

"The central bank will focus on FX swaps tool until the March 24 decision, when forecasts are updated in the new Inflation Report."

The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday NBHP which will be closely eyed by market players. The bank offered 320 million euros worth of swaps to banks. Results will be published after 1400 GMT.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Hungary to positive from stable on strong economic growth prospects and as macroeconomic imbalances remain contained. Fitch, however, affirmed Hungary's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB', with a stable outlook.

Markets are reacting to the positive decision by S&P, dealers in Budapest said, adding that the NBH's comments last week were still the main factor boosting the forint.

Stock markets gained, as nerves over the coronavirus have calmed to some extent following stimulus measure from China. Budapest led gains by rising 0.8%. The Polish stock market .WIG20 rose 0.2%.

The zloty EURPLN=, however, traded 0.1% lower to the euro after inflation rose faster than expected in January, according to data published on Friday.

Earlier this month, Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski reiterated his long-held view that the bank's main interest rate will most likely stay at a record low of 1.5% until the end of the current rate-setting panel's term in 2022.

"Governor Glapinski continued to guide towards rates stability until 2022 but the overshooting inflation is likely to allow for the hawkish MPC members to be vocal about delivering a hike; however, reaching a majority unless Glapinski changes sides will remain difficult," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7880

24.8740

+0.35%

+2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.8000

335.9000

+0.33%

-1.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2520

4.2462

-0.14%

+0.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7735

4.7694

-0.09%

+0.31%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4470

7.4505

+0.05%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5100

+0.01%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1102.19

1102.9300

-0.07%

-1.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45263.11

44905.98

+0.80%

-1.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2120.03

2115.29

+0.22%

-1.40%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10113.10

10099.82

+0.13%

+1.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

980.74

979.87

+0.09%

+5.93%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2036.33

2032.21

+0.20%

+0.94%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

817.49

817.49

+0.00%

+1.97%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

560.45

558.70

+0.31%

-1.35%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7870

-0.0280

+244bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6220

-0.0820

+224bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5890

-0.0090

+199bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.6180

0.0040

+227bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8700

0.0210

+249bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1980

0.0090

+260bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.39

2.33

2.26

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.85

0.96

1.10

0.50

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.74

1.73

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

