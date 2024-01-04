CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on successful dollar bond issue, trade surplus

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed on Thursday following a successful issuance of U.S. dollar denominated bonds on Wednesday and data showing a trade surplus for November, outperforming regional peers.

The forint EURHUF= firmed below 380 per euro on Thursday, after Hungary issued 12-year benchmark dollar bonds worth $2.5 billion on Wednesday, with the offer attracting bids worth more than $5.8 billion.

The bonds were sold at a price 180 basis points above U.S. Treasuries.

"Today's firming of the forint can be connected to the success of yesterday's bond issuance," a Budapest-based trader said.

The forint traded at 379.1 per euro at 0903 GMT.

"Receiving the EU funds in December last year and today's data showing a November trade surplus also give a backing to the currency," the trader added.

Hungary's statistics office reported a foreign trade surplus HUTRD=ECI of 1.72 billion euros ($1.88 billion) in November.

In December, the European Union executive unlocked Budapest's access to 10 billion euros of funding previously frozen over concerns Prime Minister Viktor Orban had damaged democratic checks and balances.

The Czech crown and the Polish zloty were stable on Thursday after the U.S. dollar edged higher as investors reassessed their expectations of the scale of rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year.

A firming dollar usually weighs on emerging market currencies as it tends to attract investments away from assets perceived as riskier.

Investors will closely watch U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, which will likely give further clues on how much room the Fed has to lower rates.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1003 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

24.6600

24.6610

+0.00%

+0.17%

EURHUF=

379.1000

380.3000

+0.32%

+1.08%

EURPLN=

4.3500

4.3500

+0.00%

-0.13%

EURRON=

4.9728

4.9725

-0.01%

+0.03%

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.2200

+0.09%

+0.11%

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

1423.02

1419.0800

+0.28%

+0.64%

.BUX

60826.26

60685.11

+0.23%

+0.34%

.WIG20

2289.54

2295.12

-0.24%

-2.28%

.BETI

15294.96

15231.29

+0.42%

-0.50%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

spread

CZ2YT=RR

4.5710

-0.0030

+216bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

3.7420

-0.0070

+180bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

3.7980

-0.0260

+177bps

-4bps

PL2YT=RR

5.0270

-0.0400

+261bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5.1060

-0.0370

+316bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

5.2670

-0.0410

+324bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.81

4.71

3.74

6.76

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.40

6.72

5.84

9.95

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.66

5.22

4.79

5.89

are for ask prices

($1 = 0.9127 euros)

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

