CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on release of EU funds, zloty at 3-year-high

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose on Thursday, after the European Commission restored Hungary's access to EU funding and as the dollar retreated after the Federal Reserve signalled reduced borrowing costs are coming next year.
The Polish zloty, meanwhile, climbed to a three-year high, also boosted by the weaker greenback.
The European Commission said on Wednesday that Hungary could start claiming up to 10.2 billion euros ($11.00 billion) in refunds on projects after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.
However, 21 billion euros earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over rule-of-law concerns.
"A weakening dollar over the Fed's expectations, and the release of EU funds boosted the domestic currency during yesterday's trading. The euro-forint exchange rate is on a short-term uptrend this morning," Equilor said in a note.
Shares of Hungarian bank OTP OTP.BU were at their highest in a year, gaining almost 4% after opening.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 379.7 to the euro at 0921 GMT, up by 0.1%.
The dollar dropped to a fresh four-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's latest economic projections indicated the interest-rate hike cycle has ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.
Hungarian bonds with maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years are expected to be sold at lower yields with the results expected to come out at 1030 GMT.
The Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.2% to 24.51 after central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said the option of an interest rate cut is on the table at the bank's meeting next week.
On Tuesday, rate setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing.
"The crown must be on guard for the afternoon ECB meeting, from which we do not expect such an aggressive dovish turn like the Fed," CSOB analysts said.
"From the point of view of the CNB and its upcoming meeting, we interpret yesterday's dovish surprise from the Fed as another argument to cut (Czech) rates by 25 basis points already in December," CSOB added.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.3 to the euro, up by 0.4% boosted by the weakening dollar.
"The zloty also reacted positively and today it will fight to permanently drop below the level of 4.30 per EUR," Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest bid
Previous close
Daily change
Change in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4690
24.5100
+0.17%
-1.27%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.7000
380.1000
+0.11%
+5.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3060
4.3235
+0.41%
+8.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9744
+0.05%
-0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1800
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET
Latest
Previous close
Daily change
Change in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1401.80
1397.8800
+0.28%
+16.65%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60061.69
58883.03
+2.00%
+37.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2311.97
2298.31
+0.59%
+29.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15234.81
15191.31
+0.29%
+30.62%
Spread vs Bund
Daily change in spread
Czech Republic
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7460
-0.1080
+227bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8760
-0.0880
+187bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9240
-0.0930
+188bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9700
-0.1280
+249bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8580
-0.1770
+285bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1140
-0.2310
+307bps
-11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.12
4.94
3.91
7.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.55
7.04
5.97
10.39
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.50
5.00
4.54
5.84
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
