CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on release of EU funds, zloty at 3-year-high

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose on Thursday, after the European Commission restored Hungary's access to EU funding and as the dollar retreated after the Federal Reserve signalled reduced borrowing costs are coming next year.

The Polish zloty, meanwhile, climbed to a three-year high, also boosted by the weaker greenback.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Hungary could start claiming up to 10.2 billion euros ($11.00 billion) in refunds on projects after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.

However, 21 billion euros earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over rule-of-law concerns.

"A weakening dollar over the Fed's expectations, and the release of EU funds boosted the domestic currency during yesterday's trading. The euro-forint exchange rate is on a short-term uptrend this morning," Equilor said in a note.

Shares of Hungarian bank OTP OTP.BU were at their highest in a year, gaining almost 4% after opening.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 379.7 to the euro at 0921 GMT, up by 0.1%.

The dollar dropped to a fresh four-month low on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's latest economic projections indicated the interest-rate hike cycle has ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

Hungarian bonds with maturities of 3, 5 and 10 years are expected to be sold at lower yields with the results expected to come out at 1030 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.2% to 24.51 after central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said the option of an interest rate cut is on the table at the bank's meeting next week.

On Tuesday, rate setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing.

"The crown must be on guard for the afternoon ECB meeting, from which we do not expect such an aggressive dovish turn like the Fed," CSOB analysts said.

"From the point of view of the CNB and its upcoming meeting, we interpret yesterday's dovish surprise from the Fed as another argument to cut (Czech) rates by 25 basis points already in December," CSOB added.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.3 to the euro, up by 0.4% boosted by the weakening dollar.

"The zloty also reacted positively and today it will fight to permanently drop below the level of 4.30 per EUR," Bank Millennium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1021 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest bid

Previous close

Daily change

Change in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4690

24.5100

+0.17%

-1.27%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.7000

380.1000

+0.11%

+5.20%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3060

4.3235

+0.41%

+8.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9720

4.9744

+0.05%

-0.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1800

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET

Latest

Previous close

Daily change

Change in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1401.80

1397.8800

+0.28%

+16.65%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60061.69

58883.03

+2.00%

+37.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2311.97

2298.31

+0.59%

+29.02%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15234.81

15191.31

+0.29%

+30.62%

Spread vs Bund

Daily change in spread

Czech Republic

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7460

-0.1080

+227bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8760

-0.0880

+187bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9240

-0.0930

+188bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9700

-0.1280

+249bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8580

-0.1770

+285bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1140

-0.2310

+307bps

-11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.12

4.94

3.91

7.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.55

7.04

5.97

10.39

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.50

5.00

4.54

5.84

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Varun H K)

((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

