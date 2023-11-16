CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on news of a 75bps rate cut, zloty trades at multi-year highs

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint gained slightly as investors digested central banker Barnabas Virag's words about a possible 75-basis point (bps) rate cut during their policy meeting next week, while Poland's zloty firmed to new heights.
The deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was quoted as saying at a news conference on Thursday by the financial news website portfolio.hu that monetary easing will continue with another 75-bps cut in its base rate next week due to lower-than-expected inflation and a retreat in oil prices.
Hungary's base rate HUINT.ECI was at 12.25% after the central bank became the first in the region to launch its easing cycle in May.
Virag further said that the NBH's base rate could fall below but would stay close to 11% by the end of the year.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 375.95 at 1027 GMT, hovering around a multi-month high, as investors calculated their next move in light of the deputy governor's statements.
"The forint was moving today mainly due to the central banker's words," a Budapest-based trader said.
"This was a strong, positive message regarding the path of the rate-cutting."
Virag was also quoted as saying that Hungary's headline inflation can fall to 7% or less by the end of 2023.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also gained 0.2% on the day, firming further after it hit a three-year high on Wednesday. The currency traded at 4.387 versus the euro.
"We see a good chance that the pair will stay close to 4.40 until the end of the week," ING said in a note.
"However, in the longer term, we expect the rate to drop below 4.40. Investors are counting on quick access to funds from the Resilience and Recovery Fund and there is no chance of reducing the NBP rates in the near future."
Donald Tusk, who looks set to become prime minister after an Oct. 15 election, has vowed to restore relations with the European Union and get access to Poland's 35.4 billion euros ($37.5 billion) recovery fund, which the EU has suspended during the previous Law and Justice government for infringements on the independence of its judiciary system.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1%, trading at 24.46 ahead of a banking holiday on Friday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4560
24.4810
+0.10%
-1.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
375.9500
376.5000
+0.15%
+6.25%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3865
4.3945
+0.18%
+6.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9690
4.9685
-0.01%
-0.53%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.1800
+0.07%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1383.54
1385.6000
-0.15%
+15.13%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57680.69
58011.31
-0.57%
+31.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2216.65
2218.61
-0.09%
+23.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14704.93
14651.26
+0.37%
+26.08%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8410
-0.2330
+184bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2590
-0.0540
+169bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3710
-0.0570
+176bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3210
-0.0540
+232bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3560
-0.0520
+279bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5340
-0.0740
+292bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.40
5.37
4.38
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.45
8.12
7.42
11.11
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.67
5.31
5.00
5.81
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
