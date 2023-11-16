CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on news of a 75bps rate cut, zloty trades at multi-year highs

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint gained slightly as investors digested central banker Barnabas Virag's words about a possible 75-basis point (bps) rate cut during their policy meeting next week, while Poland's zloty firmed to new heights.

The deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was quoted as saying at a news conference on Thursday by the financial news website portfolio.hu that monetary easing will continue with another 75-bps cut in its base rate next week due to lower-than-expected inflation and a retreat in oil prices.

Hungary's base rate HUINT.ECI was at 12.25% after the central bank became the first in the region to launch its easing cycle in May.

Virag further said that the NBH's base rate could fall below but would stay close to 11% by the end of the year.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 375.95 at 1027 GMT, hovering around a multi-month high, as investors calculated their next move in light of the deputy governor's statements.

"The forint was moving today mainly due to the central banker's words," a Budapest-based trader said.

"This was a strong, positive message regarding the path of the rate-cutting."

Virag was also quoted as saying that Hungary's headline inflation can fall to 7% or less by the end of 2023.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also gained 0.2% on the day, firming further after it hit a three-year high on Wednesday. The currency traded at 4.387 versus the euro.

"We see a good chance that the pair will stay close to 4.40 until the end of the week," ING said in a note.

"However, in the longer term, we expect the rate to drop below 4.40. Investors are counting on quick access to funds from the Resilience and Recovery Fund and there is no chance of reducing the NBP rates in the near future."

Donald Tusk, who looks set to become prime minister after an Oct. 15 election, has vowed to restore relations with the European Union and get access to Poland's 35.4 billion euros ($37.5 billion) recovery fund, which the EU has suspended during the previous Law and Justice government for infringements on the independence of its judiciary system.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1%, trading at 24.46 ahead of a banking holiday on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4560

24.4810

+0.10%

-1.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.9500

376.5000

+0.15%

+6.25%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3865

4.3945

+0.18%

+6.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9690

4.9685

-0.01%

-0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.1800

+0.07%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1383.54

1385.6000

-0.15%

+15.13%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57680.69

58011.31

-0.57%

+31.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2216.65

2218.61

-0.09%

+23.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14704.93

14651.26

+0.37%

+26.08%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8410

-0.2330

+184bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2590

-0.0540

+169bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3710

-0.0570

+176bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3210

-0.0540

+232bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3560

-0.0520

+279bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5340

-0.0740

+292bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.40

5.37

4.38

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.45

8.12

7.42

11.11

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.67

5.31

5.00

5.81

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

