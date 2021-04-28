CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on cenbank message, zloty slips as court decision looms

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint outperformed its peers on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's message that it was ready to fight inflation, while the zloty slid as investors eyed a European court decision on fx mortgage loans due on Thursday.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.19% to 361.95 per euro, adding to its gains from the previous session when the central bank left rates unchanged, as expected.

The bank extended its quantitative easing programme and pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock.

The forint was supported by the central bank statement, which reassured investors, two traders in Budapest said.

The currency also firmed due to flows in the zloty-forint trade as investors were opening short positions against the Polish currency, they said.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.23% on Wednesday to trade at 4.5811 per euro.

The weakening "may be related to the positioning of investors ahead of tomorrow's decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union on FX mortgage loans," Bank Millennium wrote.

On Thursday the court will issue a ruling concerning the claims that banks can make from clients if a foreign exchange mortgage contract is cancelled.

The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector as thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

On Tuesday rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski told Reuters that rates may remain stable until 2022 and that Poland's central bank could consider ending its bond purchase programme.

Zyzynski's comments on the QE programme came as a "slight hawkish surprise" and could support the zloty if they were backed by other rate setters, Commerzbank said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.27%, again nearing the 26 per euro level, which a trader said should serve as resistance against further losses.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's index adding 1.22% and Prague gaining 0.46%. Budapest slid 0.19% while Bucharest was 0.11% up.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9700

25.9000

-0.27%

+1.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.9500

362.6500

+0.19%

+0.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5811

4.5705

-0.23%

-0.48%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9285

4.9290

+0.01%

-1.29%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5538

7.5555

+0.02%

-0.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1101.72

1096.4400

+0.48%

+7.26%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43320.21

43357.19

-0.09%

+2.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2025.03

1998.92

+1.31%

+2.07%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11355.76

11324.71

+0.27%

+15.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1054.93

1063.41

-0.80%

+17.10%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1895.25

1900.52

-0.28%

+8.97%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.55

770.28

+0.04%

+2.93%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

520.73

522.41

-0.32%

+16.36%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6360

0.0000

+132bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4510

0.0110

+203bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8030

0.0130

+202bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0960

-0.0040

+078bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8030

-0.0190

+138bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5490

0.0030

+177bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.70

0.99

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.97

1.14

1.30

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.27

0.39

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

