CEE MARKETS-Forint firms on cenbank message, zloty slips as court decision looms
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint outperformed its peers on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's message that it was ready to fight inflation, while the zloty slid as investors eyed a European court decision on fx mortgage loans due on Thursday.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.19% to 361.95 per euro, adding to its gains from the previous session when the central bank left rates unchanged, as expected.
The bank extended its quantitative easing programme and pledged to prevent any sustained rise in inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock.
The forint was supported by the central bank statement, which reassured investors, two traders in Budapest said.
The currency also firmed due to flows in the zloty-forint trade as investors were opening short positions against the Polish currency, they said.
The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.23% on Wednesday to trade at 4.5811 per euro.
The weakening "may be related to the positioning of investors ahead of tomorrow's decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union on FX mortgage loans," Bank Millennium wrote.
On Thursday the court will issue a ruling concerning the claims that banks can make from clients if a foreign exchange mortgage contract is cancelled.
The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector as thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.
On Tuesday rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski told Reuters that rates may remain stable until 2022 and that Poland's central bank could consider ending its bond purchase programme.
Zyzynski's comments on the QE programme came as a "slight hawkish surprise" and could support the zloty if they were backed by other rate setters, Commerzbank said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.27%, again nearing the 26 per euro level, which a trader said should serve as resistance against further losses.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's index adding 1.22% and Prague gaining 0.46%. Budapest slid 0.19% while Bucharest was 0.11% up.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9700
25.9000
-0.27%
+1.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.9500
362.6500
+0.19%
+0.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5811
4.5705
-0.23%
-0.48%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9285
4.9290
+0.01%
-1.29%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5538
7.5555
+0.02%
-0.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1101.72
1096.4400
+0.48%
+7.26%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43320.21
43357.19
-0.09%
+2.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2025.03
1998.92
+1.31%
+2.07%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11355.76
11324.71
+0.27%
+15.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1054.93
1063.41
-0.80%
+17.10%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1895.25
1900.52
-0.28%
+8.97%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
770.55
770.28
+0.04%
+2.93%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
520.73
522.41
-0.32%
+16.36%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6360
0.0000
+132bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4510
0.0110
+203bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8030
0.0130
+202bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0960
-0.0040
+078bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8030
-0.0190
+138bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5490
0.0030
+177bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.70
0.99
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.14
1.30
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.27
0.39
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
