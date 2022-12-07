CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, MOL's shares rise after Hungary govt scraps fuel price cap

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened on Wednesday while shares of oil and energy company MOL rose, outperforming the wider market, after the government scrapped a price cap on fuels late on Tuesday.

In Poland, investors eyed a central bank meeting later in the day, with rate stability expected.

The forint EURHUF= added 0.57% and was trading at 410.25 per euro. Shares of MOL MOLB.BU were up 2.13% by 0921 GMT.

"Although the end of the price cap could add to inflation, investors see it as a positive sign as this brings a more predictable environment than the one with prices kept artificially low until an uncertain date," an FX trader said.

Hungary's government scrapped a price cap on fuels after a lack of imports and panic buying led to fuel shortages across the country in the past days.

A note from Erste Bank said the end of the price cap could add 2 percentage points to headline inflation in December, bringing it close to 25%.

November consumer price data are due on Thursday, with a Reuters poll of analysts seeing annual inflation at 22.2%.

Long-term government bond yields ticked higher on Wednesday, continuing their rise from the past week, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.48%.

"There was a drop in yields last month as investors started to price in lower central bank rates," the trader said.

"But now the market is less sure about how fast rates could go down as the forint was unable to strengthen past 400. With the end of the fuel price cap there is a question about inflation projections as well."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.12% to 4.6955 to the euro. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast the key interest rate to remain at 6.75% at Wednesday's meeting.

"After last week's surprisingly low inflation, it is hard to expect any outcome other than stable interest rates," ING wrote in a note.

"Although we think the peak in inflation is still ahead ... the prospect of a weak economic performance will prevail at the MPC."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3320

24.3100

-0.09%

+2.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.2500

412.6000

+0.57%

-9.96%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6955

4.6900

-0.12%

-2.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9160

4.9125

-0.07%

+0.66%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5550

7.5505

-0.06%

-0.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2500

+0.04%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1180.25

1183.6600

-0.29%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45555.85

45333.63

+0.49%

-10.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1732.64

1733.59

-0.05%

-23.57%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12299.00

12306.27

-0.06%

-5.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.21

1066.98

+0.02%

-15.00%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1915.48

1915.06

+0.02%

-7.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.56

811.69

-0.26%

-1.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.93

606.62

-0.11%

-4.68%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5910

0.0070

+359bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9110

-0.0300

+314bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7060

-0.0090

+293bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8790

-0.0130

+487bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8090

-0.0170

+503bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6320

-0.0010

+485bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.07

6.63

6.09

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.70

13.32

12.41

15.80

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.23

7.09

6.81

7.20

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

