CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, MOL's shares rise after Hungary govt scraps fuel price cap

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened on Wednesday while shares of oil and energy company MOL rose, outperforming the wider market, after the government scrapped a price cap on fuels late on Tuesday.
In Poland, investors eyed a central bank meeting later in the day, with rate stability expected.
The forint EURHUF= added 0.57% and was trading at 410.25 per euro. Shares of MOL MOLB.BU were up 2.13% by 0921 GMT.
"Although the end of the price cap could add to inflation, investors see it as a positive sign as this brings a more predictable environment than the one with prices kept artificially low until an uncertain date," an FX trader said.
Hungary's government scrapped a price cap on fuels after a lack of imports and panic buying led to fuel shortages across the country in the past days.
A note from Erste Bank said the end of the price cap could add 2 percentage points to headline inflation in December, bringing it close to 25%.
November consumer price data are due on Thursday, with a Reuters poll of analysts seeing annual inflation at 22.2%.
Long-term government bond yields ticked higher on Wednesday, continuing their rise from the past week, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.48%.
"There was a drop in yields last month as investors started to price in lower central bank rates," the trader said.
"But now the market is less sure about how fast rates could go down as the forint was unable to strengthen past 400. With the end of the fuel price cap there is a question about inflation projections as well."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.12% to 4.6955 to the euro. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast the key interest rate to remain at 6.75% at Wednesday's meeting.
"After last week's surprisingly low inflation, it is hard to expect any outcome other than stable interest rates," ING wrote in a note.
"Although we think the peak in inflation is still ahead ... the prospect of a weak economic performance will prevail at the MPC."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3320
24.3100
-0.09%
+2.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.2500
412.6000
+0.57%
-9.96%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6955
4.6900
-0.12%
-2.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9160
4.9125
-0.07%
+0.66%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5505
-0.06%
-0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2500
+0.04%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1180.25
1183.6600
-0.29%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45555.85
45333.63
+0.49%
-10.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1732.64
1733.59
-0.05%
-23.57%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12299.00
12306.27
-0.06%
-5.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.21
1066.98
+0.02%
-15.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1915.48
1915.06
+0.02%
-7.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.56
811.69
-0.26%
-1.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.93
606.62
-0.11%
-4.68%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5910
0.0070
+359bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9110
-0.0300
+314bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7060
-0.0090
+293bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8790
-0.0130
+487bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8090
-0.0170
+503bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6320
-0.0010
+485bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.07
6.63
6.09
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.70
13.32
12.41
15.80
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.23
7.09
6.81
7.20
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
