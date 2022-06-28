CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, Hungarian yields rise as markets await fresh rate hike

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= regained some ground on Tuesday while government bond yields edged higher ahead of a Hungarian central bank meeting where it is expected to hike interest rates further in a bid to curb surging inflation.

The forint hit a record low at 404.50 versus the euro on Monday, decoupling from its peers in Central Europe and falling about 8% this year, as investors are increasingly concerned about a delay in talks between Hungary and Brussels about the release of billions of euros of EU recovery funds.

Other factors ranging from Hungary's high budget deficit, relatively high public debt level in the region, and a recent move by the government to impose hefty windfall taxes on banks and a raft of companies also weighed on investor sentiment.

On Tuesday, the forint gained 0.7% to 400 versus the euro.

"The biggest risk is the ongoing debate about EU funds, this is what's been priced in this uncertainty," a fixed income trader in Budapest said, adding that Hungary's risk profile has worsened relative to Poland.

The yield on Hungary's 10-year government bond rose about 3-4 basis points to 8.34% on Tuesday after a jump of around 40 bps on Monday according to the debt agency HUBONDFIX page. The Polish 10-year bond traded at 7.4%, up 10 basis points, extending its rise from Monday.

Traders said Hungarian and Polish bonds showed great volatility and yields were moving upwards now after a big rally last week, tracking core market yields.

"The Polish debt market is on a swing (...). Two weeks ago (the yield of 10-year treasuries) was above 8%, last week it fell to 6.9%, so the volatility is huge," Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium said.

"Volatility remains high ... due to changing expectations regarding the target level of interest rates in Poland, and those are influenced by fears of a global recession."

Hungarian central bank policymakers are expected to stick to a 50-basis-point pace of tightening on Tuesday but some analysts in a Reuters poll pencilled in a bigger increase in the base rate which stands at 5.9%.

"A 50-basis-point hike will not shore up markets," a Hungarian fixed income trader said, adding that if the bank opts for the smaller increase, the forint will weaken further.

"The significant weakening of the forint may require a larger (base) rate hike, with a 100 basis point move being realistic," brokerage Equilor said in a note. It added that the effective rate -- the one-week deposit rate -- was currently at 7.25%, and could rise further on Thursday.

Elsewhere in central Europe the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was also steady.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0938 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7350

24.7280

-0.03%

+0.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

400.0500

402.7500

+0.67%

-7.66%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6855

4.6875

+0.04%

-2.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5305

+0.03%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3800

117.5800

+0.17%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1284.08

1260.1100

+1.90%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39673.46

39501.86

+0.43%

-21.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1737.23

1713.18

+1.40%

-23.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12578.94

12537.44

+0.33%

-3.69%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1140.01

1133.45

+0.58%

-9.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2024.89

2029.17

-0.21%

-2.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.43

836.43

+0.00%

+1.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.90

613.67

-0.45%

-3.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2650

0.0010

+529bps

-10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7500

-0.0060

+437bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.2520

0.0000

+363bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.0350

0.1400

+706bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.8390

0.1500

+646bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.4900

0.1830

+586bps

+10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.61

7.62

7.39

7.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.64

10.14

10.15

7.73

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.18

8.40

8.38

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

