CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, Hungarian yields rise as markets await fresh rate hike
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= regained some ground on Tuesday while government bond yields edged higher ahead of a Hungarian central bank meeting where it is expected to hike interest rates further in a bid to curb surging inflation.
The forint hit a record low at 404.50 versus the euro on Monday, decoupling from its peers in Central Europe and falling about 8% this year, as investors are increasingly concerned about a delay in talks between Hungary and Brussels about the release of billions of euros of EU recovery funds.
Other factors ranging from Hungary's high budget deficit, relatively high public debt level in the region, and a recent move by the government to impose hefty windfall taxes on banks and a raft of companies also weighed on investor sentiment.
On Tuesday, the forint gained 0.7% to 400 versus the euro.
"The biggest risk is the ongoing debate about EU funds, this is what's been priced in this uncertainty," a fixed income trader in Budapest said, adding that Hungary's risk profile has worsened relative to Poland.
The yield on Hungary's 10-year government bond rose about 3-4 basis points to 8.34% on Tuesday after a jump of around 40 bps on Monday according to the debt agency HUBONDFIX page. The Polish 10-year bond traded at 7.4%, up 10 basis points, extending its rise from Monday.
Traders said Hungarian and Polish bonds showed great volatility and yields were moving upwards now after a big rally last week, tracking core market yields.
"The Polish debt market is on a swing (...). Two weeks ago (the yield of 10-year treasuries) was above 8%, last week it fell to 6.9%, so the volatility is huge," Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium said.
"Volatility remains high ... due to changing expectations regarding the target level of interest rates in Poland, and those are influenced by fears of a global recession."
Hungarian central bank policymakers are expected to stick to a 50-basis-point pace of tightening on Tuesday but some analysts in a Reuters poll pencilled in a bigger increase in the base rate which stands at 5.9%.
"A 50-basis-point hike will not shore up markets," a Hungarian fixed income trader said, adding that if the bank opts for the smaller increase, the forint will weaken further.
"The significant weakening of the forint may require a larger (base) rate hike, with a 100 basis point move being realistic," brokerage Equilor said in a note. It added that the effective rate -- the one-week deposit rate -- was currently at 7.25%, and could rise further on Thursday.
Elsewhere in central Europe the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was also steady.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0938 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7350
24.7280
-0.03%
+0.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
400.0500
402.7500
+0.67%
-7.66%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6855
4.6875
+0.04%
-2.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5305
+0.03%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3800
117.5800
+0.17%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1284.08
1260.1100
+1.90%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39673.46
39501.86
+0.43%
-21.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1737.23
1713.18
+1.40%
-23.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12578.94
12537.44
+0.33%
-3.69%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1140.01
1133.45
+0.58%
-9.20%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2024.89
2029.17
-0.21%
-2.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.43
836.43
+0.00%
+1.91%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.90
613.67
-0.45%
-3.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2650
0.0010
+529bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7500
-0.0060
+437bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.2520
0.0000
+363bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.0350
0.1400
+706bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.8390
0.1500
+646bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.4900
0.1830
+586bps
+10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.61
7.62
7.39
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.64
10.14
10.15
7.73
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.18
8.40
8.38
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
