CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, bond yields stabilise as concerns over EU funds ease
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, outperforming regional peers in a rebound following a plunge earlier this week after the European Commission said that it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.39% to 377.30 to the euro, extending its gains from late Thursday when it firmed in a positive correction from levels near 382, FX traders in Budapest said. The currency was still more than 2% down this week.
"The market has also realized that the European Commission's procedure will take at least eight or nine months, which calmed down nerves a little," one trader said.
"However, concerns over the war in Ukraine are in the forefront again and I think that will stop the correction of the forint around 375."
The EU executive started a new disciplinary procedure against Hungary on Tuesday in a step that could lead to freezing funding for Prime Minister Viktor Orban for undercutting liberal democratic rights.
But some traders said people in the market expected a deal between Hungary and Brussels in the end.
March headline inflation in Hungary came in slightly below analyst expectations, which could also support the forint, another trader said.
Hungarian headline inflation rose to 8.5% year-on-year in March, its highest level since June 2007, while core inflation surged to 9.1%.
Long-term government bond yields also stabilized and ticked lower on Friday, a fixed-income trader said, after a sharp rise earlier this week with investors concerned over the EU disciplinary action.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 6.70%.
Elsewhere, currencies were little moved. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up a day after Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference that was interpreted as hawkish by analysts.
Glapinski's words followed a 100-bps rate hike on Wednesday, which exceeded analyst forecasts.
"We forecast another 100-bp rate hike at the May 5 meeting; we anticipate the zloty to be stable and outperform the Hungarian forint under such a scenario," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Stocks in the region firmed, tracking European equities. Budapest .BUX led gains by adding 1.91% while Prague .PX was 1.52% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.37% up and Bucharest .BETI added 1.11%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5130
24.5200
+0.03%
+1.46%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.3000
378.7600
+0.39%
-2.10%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6440
4.6443
+0.01%
-1.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9421
4.9415
-0.01%
+0.12%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5565
+0.02%
-0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1367.74
1347.3100
+1.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42604.96
41807.97
+1.91%
-16.00%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2084.29
2076.63
+0.37%
-8.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12761.50
12621.67
+1.11%
-2.30%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1202.77
1202.80
-0.00%
-4.20%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2119.08
2113.32
+0.27%
+1.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
841.90
843.55
-0.20%
+2.57%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
627.91
623.70
+0.68%
-1.22%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.1310
-0.0060
+514bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6710
-0.0350
+420bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1310
0.0010
+345bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.3580
0.1390
+636bps
+12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.4410
0.0470
+597bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9630
0.1200
+528bps
+12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.02
6.18
6.23
5.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.05
8.44
8.50
6.56
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.70
6.79
6.77
5.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
