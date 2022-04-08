CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, bond yields stabilise as concerns over EU funds ease

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, outperforming regional peers in a rebound following a plunge earlier this week after the European Commission said that it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.39% to 377.30 to the euro, extending its gains from late Thursday when it firmed in a positive correction from levels near 382, FX traders in Budapest said. The currency was still more than 2% down this week.

"The market has also realized that the European Commission's procedure will take at least eight or nine months, which calmed down nerves a little," one trader said.

"However, concerns over the war in Ukraine are in the forefront again and I think that will stop the correction of the forint around 375."

The EU executive started a new disciplinary procedure against Hungary on Tuesday in a step that could lead to freezing funding for Prime Minister Viktor Orban for undercutting liberal democratic rights.

But some traders said people in the market expected a deal between Hungary and Brussels in the end.

March headline inflation in Hungary came in slightly below analyst expectations, which could also support the forint, another trader said.

Hungarian headline inflation rose to 8.5% year-on-year in March, its highest level since June 2007, while core inflation surged to 9.1%.

Long-term government bond yields also stabilized and ticked lower on Friday, a fixed-income trader said, after a sharp rise earlier this week with investors concerned over the EU disciplinary action.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 6.70%.

Elsewhere, currencies were little moved. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up a day after Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference that was interpreted as hawkish by analysts.

Glapinski's words followed a 100-bps rate hike on Wednesday, which exceeded analyst forecasts.

"We forecast another 100-bp rate hike at the May 5 meeting; we anticipate the zloty to be stable and outperform the Hungarian forint under such a scenario," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Stocks in the region firmed, tracking European equities. Budapest .BUX led gains by adding 1.91% while Prague .PX was 1.52% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.37% up and Bucharest .BETI added 1.11%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5130

24.5200

+0.03%

+1.46%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.3000

378.7600

+0.39%

-2.10%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6440

4.6443

+0.01%

-1.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9421

4.9415

-0.01%

+0.12%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5550

7.5565

+0.02%

-0.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1367.74

1347.3100

+1.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42604.96

41807.97

+1.91%

-16.00%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2084.29

2076.63

+0.37%

-8.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12761.50

12621.67

+1.11%

-2.30%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1202.77

1202.80

-0.00%

-4.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2119.08

2113.32

+0.27%

+1.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

841.90

843.55

-0.20%

+2.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

627.91

623.70

+0.68%

-1.22%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.1310

-0.0060

+514bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6710

-0.0350

+420bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1310

0.0010

+345bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.3580

0.1390

+636bps

+12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.4410

0.0470

+597bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9630

0.1200

+528bps

+12bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.02

6.18

6.23

5.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.05

8.44

8.50

6.56

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.70

6.79

6.77

5.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

