CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets focus on expected cenbank's one-week depo rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Thursday, outperforming its regional peers ahead of the publication of the central bank's one-week deposit rate, which analysts expect will be raised above the base rate later in the day.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% and was trading at 363.40 to the euro. The currency rebounded from levels around 367 after the central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday followed by hawkish messages.
The NBH raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1%, as expected, and said it was ready to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility above the base rate, which traders and analysts said could support the forint.
"The market expects the one-week rate 10-30 basis points higher than the base rate today, which could buoy the forint at the current levels, but will probably not be enough for significant strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The bank publishes the one-week deposit rate at 1050 GMT.
Brokerage Equilor expects the one-week rate at 2.4%, which is 30 basis points above the base rate and wrote that this could help the forint firm.
"What percent of the offers are accepted will also be important information, last week all 7,433.5 billion forints of offers were accepted, these expire today and we expect a significant growth in volume," they wrote.
Long-term government bond yields were stable on Thursday after rising about 20 basis points since the rate hike, an FI trader in Budapest said.
"Some investors expected a bigger effective rate hike after the jump in inflation, and that shows in the long-term yields."
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.03%.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 25.218 to the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= extended its losses and slid 0.06% to 4.6585 versus the common currency. The zloty, the worst performer among CEE currencies so far this year, eased near an eight-month low this week.
The probability of an interest rate rise in December is "quite high", Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt said on Thursday.
Most stock markets in the region edged higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 bucking the trend and losing 1.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0959 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2180
25.2300
+0.05%
+4.01%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.4000
364.5000
+0.30%
-0.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6585
4.6557
-0.06%
-2.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9498
4.9496
-0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5095
7.5125
+0.04%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1383.78
1383.0500
+0.05%
+34.72%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51636.16
51549.36
+0.17%
+22.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2287.33
2317.49
-1.30%
+15.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12769.78
12763.40
+0.05%
+30.23%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1235.62
1228.54
+0.58%
+37.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1991.81
1991.81
+0.00%
+14.52%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.23
816.03
-0.59%
+8.36%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
608.34
608.61
-0.04%
+35.93%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3130
0.0120
+404bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9690
-0.0310
+354bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7530
-0.0270
+302bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8720
0.0130
+360bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2180
0.0310
+379bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2100
0.0610
+347bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.20
4.14
4.01
3.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.50
3.96
4.19
2.45
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.97
3.25
3.31
1.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
