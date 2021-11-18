CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets focus on expected cenbank's one-week depo rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Thursday, outperforming its regional peers ahead of the publication of the central bank's one-week deposit rate, which analysts expect will be raised above the base rate later in the day.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.3% and was trading at 363.40 to the euro. The currency rebounded from levels around 367 after the central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday followed by hawkish messages.

The NBH raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.1%, as expected, and said it was ready to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility above the base rate, which traders and analysts said could support the forint.

"The market expects the one-week rate 10-30 basis points higher than the base rate today, which could buoy the forint at the current levels, but will probably not be enough for significant strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The bank publishes the one-week deposit rate at 1050 GMT.

Brokerage Equilor expects the one-week rate at 2.4%, which is 30 basis points above the base rate and wrote that this could help the forint firm.

"What percent of the offers are accepted will also be important information, last week all 7,433.5 billion forints of offers were accepted, these expire today and we expect a significant growth in volume," they wrote.

Long-term government bond yields were stable on Thursday after rising about 20 basis points since the rate hike, an FI trader in Budapest said.

"Some investors expected a bigger effective rate hike after the jump in inflation, and that shows in the long-term yields."

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.03%.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 25.218 to the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= extended its losses and slid 0.06% to 4.6585 versus the common currency. The zloty, the worst performer among CEE currencies so far this year, eased near an eight-month low this week.

The probability of an interest rate rise in December is "quite high", Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt said on Thursday.

Most stock markets in the region edged higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 bucking the trend and losing 1.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0959 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2180

25.2300

+0.05%

+4.01%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.4000

364.5000

+0.30%

-0.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6585

4.6557

-0.06%

-2.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9498

4.9496

-0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5095

7.5125

+0.04%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1383.78

1383.0500

+0.05%

+34.72%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51636.16

51549.36

+0.17%

+22.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2287.33

2317.49

-1.30%

+15.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12769.78

12763.40

+0.05%

+30.23%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1235.62

1228.54

+0.58%

+37.16%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1991.81

1991.81

+0.00%

+14.52%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.23

816.03

-0.59%

+8.36%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

608.34

608.61

-0.04%

+35.93%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3130

0.0120

+404bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9690

-0.0310

+354bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7530

-0.0270

+302bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8720

0.0130

+360bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2180

0.0310

+379bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2100

0.0610

+347bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.20

4.14

4.01

3.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.50

3.96

4.19

2.45

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.97

3.25

3.31

1.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.