CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets eye possibility of further rate hikes

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its peers as expectations of further rate hikes from the central bank overshadowed global market worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.41% and was trading at 366.49 per euro.

Market players' expectations that the central bank might decide to widen its interest rate corridor later today at its scheduled non-rate-setting meeting was supporting the forint, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"If they widen the corridor, that is a strong signal that they are willing to hike the one-week deposit rate further if needed, which could be positive for the forint," one trader said.

The central bank's press department declined comment.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% last Thursday at its weekly tender, delivering the second increase in the deposit rate in a week. At the moment, the bank's overnight and one-week collateralized loan rate is 3.05%, which is the top of the interest rate corridor.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.16% to 4.6775 versus the common currency after flash CPI data for November came in at 7.7%, higher than expected.

Inflation data could shape market expectations before the December meeting of the monetary policy council and could temporarily distract from global factors, mostly the new COVID-19 variant, Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.

Emerging markets were pressured by a warning by U.S. drugmaker Moderna's chief who said that COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version. L1N2SL0LZ

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.14% and was trading at 25.565 to the euro as third-quarter data showed that the economy fared better than expected amid supply snags and falling exports, with domestic demand boosting GDP by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Most stock markets in the region fell, with Prague .PX leading losses by plunging 1.08%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.79% lower.

Budapest .BUX was down by 0.78%. But shares in 4iG IGNY.BU were 3.86% higher by 0941 GMT after the IT company said that it was going to buy 100% of Digi Tavkozlesi Kft and its subsidiaries, the second in Hungary's fixed voice, internet and TV market.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5650

25.6020

+0.14%

+2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.4900

368.0000

+0.41%

-1.03%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6775

4.6848

+0.16%

-2.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9530

4.9500

-0.06%

-1.78%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5295

-0.13%

+0.11%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5800

+0.10%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1348.24

1362.9900

-1.08%

+31.26%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51175.66

51579.66

-0.78%

+21.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2131.66

2148.62

-0.79%

+7.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12195.61

12195.61

+0.00%

+24.37%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1227.28

1235.75

-0.69%

+36.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1979.63

1980.64

-0.05%

+13.82%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.67

812.37

-0.46%

+8.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.41

622.22

-0.13%

+38.85%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.7930

0.0090

+356bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7540

-0.0240

+341bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6050

0.0100

+296bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7950

-0.0610

+357bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2670

-0.0370

+392bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.1790

-0.0280

+353bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.82

3.80

3.66

3.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.39

4.44

4.37

3.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.78

3.11

3.12

1.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

