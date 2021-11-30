CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets eye possibility of further rate hikes
The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its peers as expectations of further rate hikes from the central bank overshadowed global market worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its peers as expectations of further rate hikes from the central bank overshadowed global market worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.41% and was trading at 366.49 per euro.
Market players' expectations that the central bank might decide to widen its interest rate corridor later today at its scheduled non-rate-setting meeting was supporting the forint, two FX traders in Budapest said.
"If they widen the corridor, that is a strong signal that they are willing to hike the one-week deposit rate further if needed, which could be positive for the forint," one trader said.
The central bank's press department declined comment.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% last Thursday at its weekly tender, delivering the second increase in the deposit rate in a week. At the moment, the bank's overnight and one-week collateralized loan rate is 3.05%, which is the top of the interest rate corridor.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.16% to 4.6775 versus the common currency after flash CPI data for November came in at 7.7%, higher than expected.
Inflation data could shape market expectations before the December meeting of the monetary policy council and could temporarily distract from global factors, mostly the new COVID-19 variant, Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.
Emerging markets were pressured by a warning by U.S. drugmaker Moderna's chief who said that COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version. L1N2SL0LZ
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.14% and was trading at 25.565 to the euro as third-quarter data showed that the economy fared better than expected amid supply snags and falling exports, with domestic demand boosting GDP by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.
Most stock markets in the region fell, with Prague .PX leading losses by plunging 1.08%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.79% lower.
Budapest .BUX was down by 0.78%. But shares in 4iG IGNY.BU were 3.86% higher by 0941 GMT after the IT company said that it was going to buy 100% of Digi Tavkozlesi Kft and its subsidiaries, the second in Hungary's fixed voice, internet and TV market.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5650
25.6020
+0.14%
+2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.4900
368.0000
+0.41%
-1.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6775
4.6848
+0.16%
-2.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9530
4.9500
-0.06%
-1.78%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5390
7.5295
-0.13%
+0.11%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5800
+0.10%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1348.24
1362.9900
-1.08%
+31.26%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51175.66
51579.66
-0.78%
+21.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2131.66
2148.62
-0.79%
+7.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12195.61
12195.61
+0.00%
+24.37%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1227.28
1235.75
-0.69%
+36.24%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1979.63
1980.64
-0.05%
+13.82%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.67
812.37
-0.46%
+8.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.41
622.22
-0.13%
+38.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.7930
0.0090
+356bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7540
-0.0240
+341bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.6050
0.0100
+296bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7950
-0.0610
+357bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2670
-0.0370
+392bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.1790
-0.0280
+353bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.82
3.80
3.66
3.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.39
4.44
4.37
3.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.78
3.11
3.12
1.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.