CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets eye possibility of further rate hikes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its peers as expectations of further rate hikes from the central bank overshadowed global market worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.41% and was trading at 366.49 per euro.

Market players' expectations that the central bank might decide to widen its interest rate corridor later today at its scheduled non-rate-setting meeting was supporting the forint, two FX traders in Budapest said.

"If they widen the corridor, that is a strong signal that they are willing to hike the one-week deposit rate further if needed, which could be positive for the forint," one trader said.

The central bank's press department declined comment.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% last Thursday at its weekly tender, delivering the second increase in the deposit rate in a week. At the moment, the bank's overnight and one-week collateralized loan rate is 3.05%, which is the top of the interest rate corridor.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.16% to 4.6775 versus the common currency after flash CPI data for November came in at 7.7%, higher than expected.

Inflation data could shape market expectations before the December meeting of the monetary policy council and could temporarily distract from global factors, mostly the new COVID-19 variant, Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.

Emerging markets were pressured by a warning by U.S. drugmaker Moderna's chief who said that COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version. L1N2SL0LZ

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.14% and was trading at 25.565 to the euro as third-quarter data showed that the economy fared better than expected amid supply snags and falling exports, with domestic demand boosting GDP by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Most stock markets in the region fell, with Prague .PX leading losses by plunging 1.08%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.79% lower.

Budapest .BUX was down by 0.78%. But shares in 4iG IGNY.BU were 3.86% higher by 0941 GMT after the IT company said that it was going to buy 100% of Digi Tavkozlesi Kft and its subsidiaries, the second in Hungary's fixed voice, internet and TV market.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1039 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close hm in 2021 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.5650 25.6020 +0.14% +2.60% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 366.4900 368.0000 +0.41% -1.03% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6775 4.6848 +0.16% -2.53% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9530 4.9500 -0.06% -1.78% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5390 7.5295 -0.13% +0.11% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4600 117.5800 +0.10% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague .PX 1348.24 1362.9900 -1.08% +31.26% .BUX Budapest .BUX 51175.66 51579.66 -0.78% +21.54% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2131.66 2148.62 -0.79% +7.44% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12195.61 12195.61 +0.00% +24.37% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1227.28 1235.75 -0.69% +36.24% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1979.63 1980.64 -0.05% +13.82% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 808.67 812.37 -0.46% +8.02% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 621.41 622.22 -0.13% +38.85% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 2.7930 0.0090 +356bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 2.7540 -0.0240 +341bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 2.6050 0.0100 +296bps +4bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 2.7950 -0.0610 +357bps -5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 3.2670 -0.0370 +392bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 3.1790 -0.0280 +353bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 3.82 3.80 3.66 3.20 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 4.39 4.44 4.37 3.34 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 2.78 3.11 3.12 1.99 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

