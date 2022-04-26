CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets expect fresh cenbank rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed along with its regional peers on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day where analysts expect another hefty rate hike as the bank battles a surge in inflation.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.17% on the day to 374 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where a Reuters poll of analysts expects another 100 basis point hike in the base rate to 5.4%.
The NBH is set to announce its rate decision at 1200 GMT followed by a statement at 1300 GMT.
"The market has mostly priced in a 100-basis-point hike, so I do not expect big movements in the forint's rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Some analysts flagged the possibility of a smaller-than-expected hike as markets have largely calmed down after turmoil in late February and early March caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.
"We expect the NBH to maintain a hawkish stance at its upcoming non-core April 26 meeting but to acknowledge that financial stability risks have moderated and thus to hike its base rate by the lesser 75bp," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
Commerzbank also saw a chance for a 75-basis-point hike and wrote that if the bank "chose to opt in this direction, this would open the exchange rate up for renewed underperformance as and when a risk-off market move arrives."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.17% and was trading at 24.434 per euro. The Polish zloty 4.6440 firmed 0.3% to 4.6440 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX added 0.62% while Budapest .BUX was 0.97% higher. Bucharest .BETI slid 0.61%.
Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were up 0.13%. Warsaw's WIG Banks index .BKNI was broadly stable after falling around 6% on Monday after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced plans to help borrowers struggling with high interest rates.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4340
24.4750
+0.17%
+1.79%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.0000
374.6400
+0.17%
-1.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6440
4.6580
+0.30%
-1.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9466
4.9454
-0.02%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5615
+0.02%
-0.56%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6900
+0.12%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1370.71
1362.2000
+0.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42691.04
42280.37
+0.97%
-15.83%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1922.12
1919.55
+0.13%
-15.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12925.54
13004.37
-0.61%
-1.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1172.39
1167.35
+0.43%
-6.62%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2114.39
2119.80
-0.26%
+1.69%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.04
823.12
+0.11%
+0.40%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
632.20
635.25
-0.48%
-0.55%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2110
-0.1150
+505bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7090
-0.0140
+411bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3380
-0.0280
+349bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4440
-0.1180
+628bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5530
-0.1260
+595bps
-14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0660
-0.1550
+522bps
-16bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.12
6.09
6.02
5.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.88
8.21
8.29
6.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.13
7.13
7.12
5.79
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
