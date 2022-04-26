CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as markets expect fresh cenbank rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed along with its regional peers on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day where analysts expect another hefty rate hike as the bank battles a surge in inflation.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.17% on the day to 374 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where a Reuters poll of analysts expects another 100 basis point hike in the base rate to 5.4%.

The NBH is set to announce its rate decision at 1200 GMT followed by a statement at 1300 GMT.

"The market has mostly priced in a 100-basis-point hike, so I do not expect big movements in the forint's rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Some analysts flagged the possibility of a smaller-than-expected hike as markets have largely calmed down after turmoil in late February and early March caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

"We expect the NBH to maintain a hawkish stance at its upcoming non-core April 26 meeting but to acknowledge that financial stability risks have moderated and thus to hike its base rate by the lesser 75bp," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

Commerzbank also saw a chance for a 75-basis-point hike and wrote that if the bank "chose to opt in this direction, this would open the exchange rate up for renewed underperformance as and when a risk-off market move arrives."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.17% and was trading at 24.434 per euro. The Polish zloty 4.6440 firmed 0.3% to 4.6440 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the region were mixed. Prague's equities .PX added 0.62% while Budapest .BUX was 0.97% higher. Bucharest .BETI slid 0.61%.

Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were up 0.13%. Warsaw's WIG Banks index .BKNI was broadly stable after falling around 6% on Monday after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced plans to help borrowers struggling with high interest rates.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4340

24.4750

+0.17%

+1.79%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.0000

374.6400

+0.17%

-1.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6440

4.6580

+0.30%

-1.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9466

4.9454

-0.02%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5615

+0.02%

-0.56%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6900

+0.12%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1370.71

1362.2000

+0.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42691.04

42280.37

+0.97%

-15.83%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1922.12

1919.55

+0.13%

-15.21%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12925.54

13004.37

-0.61%

-1.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1172.39

1167.35

+0.43%

-6.62%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2114.39

2119.80

-0.26%

+1.69%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.04

823.12

+0.11%

+0.40%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

632.20

635.25

-0.48%

-0.55%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2110

-0.1150

+505bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7090

-0.0140

+411bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3380

-0.0280

+349bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4440

-0.1180

+628bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5530

-0.1260

+595bps

-14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0660

-0.1550

+522bps

-16bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.12

6.09

6.02

5.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.88

8.21

8.29

6.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.13

7.13

7.12

5.79

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

