CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as Hungary close to getting EU funds

WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the biggest gainer in central Europe on Wednesday, amid expectations that the European Union could unblock funds for Budapest.

European Union officials have said Hungary is close to unlocking access to as much as 10 billion euros the bloc had previously frozen over concerns Budapest had damaged democratic checks-and-balances in the country.

Hungary has blocked multiple strands of EU aid to Ukraine and the EU is looking to sway Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The forint was 0.26% firmer against the euro at 381.50 at 0952 GMT.

"The forint is moved today mainly by the news flow coming from Brussels," an analyst at Equilor said.

"This will be supportive for the forint, but markets have priced this in already, therefore I don't expect the currency to sit on a lasting firming trend."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was parked off a three-week low at 24.50, with attention turning to the Czech National Bank's final policy meeting of 2023 next week as markets price in chances of a cut.

The crown weakened on Tuesday after Czech rate-setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing, although he did not signal how he would vote at the Dec. 21 meeting.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer at 4.33, sticking close to recent highs as the pro-European Union government of Donald Tusk was sworn in.

The Czech Finance Ministry was holding its final bond auction of the year, offering up to 7.5 billion crowns of three papers, including a bond due in 2057.

Yields have come down in recent months and the benchmark Czech 10-year bond is below 4% for the first time since July.

Komercni Banka expects demand to stay up for Czech debt while supply will slow next year with the government seeking to cut the budget deficit sharply.

"We expect supply to ease next year because of lower debt maturities, fiscal consolidation and existing pre-financing in the secondary market," Komercni Banka said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5000

24.5250

+0.10%

-1.40%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.5000

382.5000

+0.26%

+4.70%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3300

4.3345

+0.10%

+8.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9740

4.9750

+0.02%

-0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1650

+0.03%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1408.45

1406.0300

+0.17%

+17.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

59086.24

59004.86

+0.14%

+34.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2291.45

2293.66

-0.10%

+27.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15170.35

15141.12

+0.19%

+30.07%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8420

-0.0150

+214bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.9390

-0.0200

+174bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9780

-0.0270

+178bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0760

-0.0240

+237bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0450

-0.0040

+285bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3030

-0.0130

+311bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.12

5.01

4.04

7.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.93

7.35

6.28

10.42

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.63

5.11

4.69

5.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

