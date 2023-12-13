CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as Hungary close to getting EU funds

WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the biggest gainer in central Europe on Wednesday, amid expectations that the European Union could unblock funds for Budapest.
European Union officials have said Hungary is close to unlocking access to as much as 10 billion euros the bloc had previously frozen over concerns Budapest had damaged democratic checks-and-balances in the country.
Hungary has blocked multiple strands of EU aid to Ukraine and the EU is looking to sway Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.
The forint was 0.26% firmer against the euro at 381.50 at 0952 GMT.
"The forint is moved today mainly by the news flow coming from Brussels," an analyst at Equilor said.
"This will be supportive for the forint, but markets have priced this in already, therefore I don't expect the currency to sit on a lasting firming trend."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was parked off a three-week low at 24.50, with attention turning to the Czech National Bank's final policy meeting of 2023 next week as markets price in chances of a cut.
The crown weakened on Tuesday after Czech rate-setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing, although he did not signal how he would vote at the Dec. 21 meeting.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.1% firmer at 4.33, sticking close to recent highs as the pro-European Union government of Donald Tusk was sworn in.
The Czech Finance Ministry was holding its final bond auction of the year, offering up to 7.5 billion crowns of three papers, including a bond due in 2057.
Yields have come down in recent months and the benchmark Czech 10-year bond is below 4% for the first time since July.
Komercni Banka expects demand to stay up for Czech debt while supply will slow next year with the government seeking to cut the budget deficit sharply.
"We expect supply to ease next year because of lower debt maturities, fiscal consolidation and existing pre-financing in the secondary market," Komercni Banka said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5000
24.5250
+0.10%
-1.40%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
381.5000
382.5000
+0.26%
+4.70%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3300
4.3345
+0.10%
+8.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9740
4.9750
+0.02%
-0.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1650
+0.03%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1408.45
1406.0300
+0.17%
+17.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
59086.24
59004.86
+0.14%
+34.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2291.45
2293.66
-0.10%
+27.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15170.35
15141.12
+0.19%
+30.07%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8420
-0.0150
+214bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.9390
-0.0200
+174bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9780
-0.0270
+178bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0760
-0.0240
+237bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0450
-0.0040
+285bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3030
-0.0130
+311bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.12
5.01
4.04
7.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.93
7.35
6.28
10.42
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.63
5.11
4.69
5.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
