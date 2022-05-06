CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as Hungarian PM Orban rejects current EU sanctions package
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was the biggest gainer among central European currencies on Friday, as investors hoped the country would get more time to comply with European Union (EU) sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country could not support the European Union's new sanctions package, which includes an embargo on oil imports, in its present form but was ready to negotiate if it sees a new proposal that would meet Hungarian interests.
"HUF is now really sensitive to news regarding the oil embargo of Russia," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest. "Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian oil... so that is why Hugary is keen to get as much time as we can."
The forint was 0.51% stronger against the euro at 379.52 at 0841 GMT.
The Czech crown EURCZK= also continued to firm after the Czech National Bank (CNB) hiked rates by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, and was 0.20% stronger at 24.50.
The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, slipped further, trading down 0.11% on the day at 4.694 after weakening on Thursday afternoon when the National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised rates less than expected, as it weighed the risks to growth posed by the war in Ukraine against surging inflation.
"With a 700bp negative real interest rate at the moment, and tendency for a less hawkish stance than CNB's, NBP has created a market situation in which the zloty is likely to underperform both the koruna and the Hungarian forint over coming weeks," Tatha Ghose, senior EM economist at Commerzbank said in a note.
Investors' focus now turns to the press coference of Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski, which is scheduled for 1300 GMT.
In Romania, markets were looking ahead to Tuesday's rate-setting meeting. A majority of analysts expect policymakers to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%, but some economists argue the bank should opt for a stronger hike to catch up to regional peers.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged at 4.9484.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5000
24.5500
+0.20%
+1.52%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.5200
381.4500
+0.51%
-2.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6940
4.6890
-0.11%
-2.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9484
4.9485
+0.00%
-0.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5365
+0.03%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.6100
+0.00%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1312.13
1318.4900
-0.48%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42262.79
42515.32
-0.59%
-16.68%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1745.95
1765.85
-1.13%
-22.98%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12303.95
12453.52
-1.20%
-5.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1150.52
1165.18
-1.26%
-8.36%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2109.37
2130.21
-0.98%
+1.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.04
819.36
+0.08%
-0.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.42
605.42
+0.00%
-4.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6820
-0.0160
+533bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1180
0.0280
+429bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6730
0.2400
+359bps
+20bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7820
0.0770
+643bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1990
0.1200
+637bps
+6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7670
0.1870
+568bps
+14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.89
6.84
6.65
5.53
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.92
8.34
8.49
6.78
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.73
7.76
7.71
6.34
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
