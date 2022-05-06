CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as Hungarian PM Orban rejects current EU sanctions package

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was the biggest gainer among central European currencies on Friday, as investors hoped the country would get more time to comply with European Union (EU) sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country could not support the European Union's new sanctions package, which includes an embargo on oil imports, in its present form but was ready to negotiate if it sees a new proposal that would meet Hungarian interests.

"HUF is now really sensitive to news regarding the oil embargo of Russia," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest. "Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian oil... so that is why Hugary is keen to get as much time as we can."

The forint was 0.51% stronger against the euro at 379.52 at 0841 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= also continued to firm after the Czech National Bank (CNB) hiked rates by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, and was 0.20% stronger at 24.50.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, meanwhile, slipped further, trading down 0.11% on the day at 4.694 after weakening on Thursday afternoon when the National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised rates less than expected, as it weighed the risks to growth posed by the war in Ukraine against surging inflation.

"With a 700bp negative real interest rate at the moment, and tendency for a less hawkish stance than CNB's, NBP has created a market situation in which the zloty is likely to underperform both the koruna and the Hungarian forint over coming weeks," Tatha Ghose, senior EM economist at Commerzbank said in a note.

Investors' focus now turns to the press coference of Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski, which is scheduled for 1300 GMT.

In Romania, markets were looking ahead to Tuesday's rate-setting meeting. A majority of analysts expect policymakers to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%, but some economists argue the bank should opt for a stronger hike to catch up to regional peers.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was unchanged at 4.9484.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5000

24.5500

+0.20%

+1.52%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.5200

381.4500

+0.51%

-2.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6940

4.6890

-0.11%

-2.19%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9484

4.9485

+0.00%

-0.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5365

+0.03%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.6100

+0.00%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1312.13

1318.4900

-0.48%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42262.79

42515.32

-0.59%

-16.68%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1745.95

1765.85

-1.13%

-22.98%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12303.95

12453.52

-1.20%

-5.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1150.52

1165.18

-1.26%

-8.36%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2109.37

2130.21

-0.98%

+1.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.04

819.36

+0.08%

-0.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.42

605.42

+0.00%

-4.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6820

-0.0160

+533bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1180

0.0280

+429bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6730

0.2400

+359bps

+20bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7820

0.0770

+643bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1990

0.1200

+637bps

+6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7670

0.1870

+568bps

+14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.89

6.84

6.65

5.53

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.92

8.34

8.49

6.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.73

7.76

7.71

6.34

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

