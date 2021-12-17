CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as government cuts deficit target for 2022

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, outperforming regional peers in thin trade as the government cut back its deficit target, shifting to more fiscal prudence after a pre-election spending spree sent the 2021 shortfall to a high level.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.15% and was trading at 367.90 per euro as the currency was helped by the government's announcement, two FX traders said.

"This could have a small immediate effect but it will become more important next year. It is a very good message for the long term that the government takes the budget deficit seriously," one trader said.

Hungary has cut its 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9% as fiscal policy will be less supportive next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.

The debt agency AKK on Friday announced Hungary's 2022 financing plan, in which it plans to switch at least $2 billion worth of foreign currency bonds expiring in 2023 and 2024 for longer dated fx bonds in the second half of next year.

The announcements did not have an immediate effect on bond yields, a fixed-income trader said.

Hungary's central bank will raise interest rates further to combat high inflation, Deputy Governor Csaba Kandracs was quoted as saying on Friday.

The central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% and followed that up with a 30 basis point hike of its one-week deposit rate on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.13% to 4.6350 per euro as rate setters gave different signals on further interest rates hikes.

Corporate employment and corporate sector wages both rose more than expected, data showed on Friday.

Persistant positive trends in the economy, underlined by Friday's data, strengthen the likelihood the central bank will further tighten monetary policy, PKO Bank wrote in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.05% higher, trading at 25.289 to the euro. Bets for bigger rate hikes than previously expected rose this week after hawkish comments from the central bank which holds it rate-setting meeting next Wednesday.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 losing 0.3%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.19% while Bucharest .BETI was 0.29% lower. Prague .PX was 0.13% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1158 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2890

25.3020

+0.05%

+3.72%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.9000

368.4500

+0.15%

-1.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6350

4.6289

-0.13%

-1.64%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9492

4.9492

+0.00%

-1.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5210

7.5185

-0.03%

+0.35%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6050

+0.11%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1399.76

1398.0100

+0.13%

+36.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50574.91

50672.47

-0.19%

+20.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2207.31

2213.89

-0.30%

+11.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12367.25

12402.76

-0.29%

+26.12%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1240.39

1234.50

+0.48%

+37.69%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2031.18

2034.10

-0.14%

+16.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.70

824.70

+0.00%

+10.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

625.06

622.32

+0.44%

+39.67%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.4780

0.1110

+417bps

+12bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.0720

-0.0550

+366bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7860

-0.0140

+315bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7460

-0.0610

+344bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2480

-0.0350

+384bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.1490

-0.0380

+351bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.38

4.13

3.99

3.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.06

5.16

5.14

3.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.21

3.40

3.34

2.35

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.