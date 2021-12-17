CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as government cuts deficit target for 2022
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, outperforming regional peers in thin trade as the government cut back its deficit target, shifting to more fiscal prudence after a pre-election spending spree sent the 2021 shortfall to a high level.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.15% and was trading at 367.90 per euro as the currency was helped by the government's announcement, two FX traders said.
"This could have a small immediate effect but it will become more important next year. It is a very good message for the long term that the government takes the budget deficit seriously," one trader said.
Hungary has cut its 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9% as fiscal policy will be less supportive next year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.
The debt agency AKK on Friday announced Hungary's 2022 financing plan, in which it plans to switch at least $2 billion worth of foreign currency bonds expiring in 2023 and 2024 for longer dated fx bonds in the second half of next year.
The announcements did not have an immediate effect on bond yields, a fixed-income trader said.
Hungary's central bank will raise interest rates further to combat high inflation, Deputy Governor Csaba Kandracs was quoted as saying on Friday.
The central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 2.4% and followed that up with a 30 basis point hike of its one-week deposit rate on Thursday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.13% to 4.6350 per euro as rate setters gave different signals on further interest rates hikes.
Corporate employment and corporate sector wages both rose more than expected, data showed on Friday.
Persistant positive trends in the economy, underlined by Friday's data, strengthen the likelihood the central bank will further tighten monetary policy, PKO Bank wrote in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.05% higher, trading at 25.289 to the euro. Bets for bigger rate hikes than previously expected rose this week after hawkish comments from the central bank which holds it rate-setting meeting next Wednesday.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 losing 0.3%. Budapest .BUX was down 0.19% while Bucharest .BETI was 0.29% lower. Prague .PX was 0.13% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1158 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2890
25.3020
+0.05%
+3.72%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.9000
368.4500
+0.15%
-1.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6350
4.6289
-0.13%
-1.64%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9492
4.9492
+0.00%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5210
7.5185
-0.03%
+0.35%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6050
+0.11%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1399.76
1398.0100
+0.13%
+36.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50574.91
50672.47
-0.19%
+20.11%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2207.31
2213.89
-0.30%
+11.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12367.25
12402.76
-0.29%
+26.12%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1240.39
1234.50
+0.48%
+37.69%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2031.18
2034.10
-0.14%
+16.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.70
824.70
+0.00%
+10.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
625.06
622.32
+0.44%
+39.67%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.4780
0.1110
+417bps
+12bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.0720
-0.0550
+366bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7860
-0.0140
+315bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7460
-0.0610
+344bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2480
-0.0350
+384bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.1490
-0.0380
+351bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.38
4.13
3.99
3.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.06
5.16
5.14
3.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.21
3.40
3.34
2.35
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
