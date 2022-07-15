CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as fiscal tightening reassures markets
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed on Friday, as government measures to balance the public finances and massive rate hikes from the central bank combined to aid central and eastern Europe's worst performing currency.
The forint has shed over 8% since the start of the year, hitting record lows this month amid fears over its high budget deficit, the lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds, the introduction of windfall taxes on banks and certain companies and soaring inflation.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has fast-tracked legislation this week that sharply raised taxes for small firms and scrapped a years-long cap on utility prices for higher-usage households, measures which have outraged many voters but which economists say could help balance the budget.
Meanwhile, the central bank has hiked the country's main interest rate by a whopping 385 basis points in the space of just two weeks.
"Nowadays, it seems fiscal policy is pulling all the right strings and it resonates well with the market and the aggressive tightening from the central bank... seems to be working," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.
At 0841 GMT, the forint was 0.69% firmer against the euro at 403.70. "Most probably, investors are closing positions and taking profit," a currency trader in Budapest said.
The zloty EURPLN= and the crown EURCZK= were both little changed, with the Polish currency broadly stable at 4.8135.
"We expect EUR/PLN and USD/PLN to remain above 4.80 until the end of the week, although there are chances for a Friday upward correction on heavily oversold risky assets, which would also support the zloty," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.
The Czech crown was 0.07% weaker at 24.48.
Markets are largely looking toward the central bank's first policy meeting on Aug. 4, when new Governor Ales Michl's call for rate stability will face its first test as inflation stays strong.
Raiffeisen analysts said a central bank survey on companies' inflation expectations in which managers saw inflation at 9.4% in a one-year horizon was another argument for continued hikes.
