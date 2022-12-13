CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as EU deal paves way for 5.8 bln euros in funds

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed more than 1% on Tuesday after a deal with the European Union (EU) paved the way for Budapest to get approval for spending 5.8 billion euros of EU recovery funds, subject to conditions.
The deal sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023, with Budapest also agreeing to a global minimum corporate tax, all in exchange for EU flexibility over funds to Hungary.
EU governments also agreed to reduce to 6.3 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros the amount of EU funds for Hungary that the European Commission wanted frozen over concerns about the rule of law and corruption in the country.
At 0912 GMT the forint EURHUF= was 1.24% firmer against the euro at 410.85.
"The market is happy because the share of EU funds to be frozen is smaller than earlier expected, but it will still be frozen and conditions still have to be met for ... funds to be released," a Budapest-based currency trader said.
Hungarian stocks also got a boost from the deal, with Budapest's bluechip BUX .BUX index surging 2.24% while Prague's main index .PX was flat, while in Warsaw the WIG 20 .WIG20 fell 0.24%.
The top performer in Budapest was OTP Bank OTPB.BU, up over 4%.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was 0.06% weaker at 4.931, unmoved by inflation that accelerated faster than expected in November to a two-decade high of 16.76%, according to data published on Tuesday.
In Poland, where EU funds have also been withheld due to rule-of-law concerns, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.05% firmer at 4.6885.
"The zloty is supported by further media information about a possible agreement between Poland and the European Commission regarding the release of EU funds under the National Recovery Plan," Millennium Bank analysts said in a note.
The Czech crown was 0.09% stronger at 24.298.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1012 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2980
24.3190
+0.09%
+2.36%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.8500
415.9500
+1.24%
-10.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6885
4.6910
+0.05%
-2.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9310
4.9280
-0.06%
+0.35%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5480
7.5505
+0.03%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.2950
+0.00%
+0.25%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1168.15
1168.1000
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44934.04
43950.53
+2.24%
-11.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1751.20
1755.34
-0.24%
-22.75%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12191.26
12206.40
-0.12%
-6.66%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1075.98
1083.47
-0.69%
-14.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1932.08
1934.92
-0.15%
-7.08%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.54
809.16
+0.17%
-1.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.32
602.55
-0.04%
-5.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4880
-0.0440
+329bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8840
0.0030
+290bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6720
-0.0360
+272bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9820
0.0610
+479bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7210
0.0730
+474bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6560
0.0580
+471bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.16
6.80
6.32
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.85
14.78
13.71
16.32
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.21
7.17
6.89
7.14
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.