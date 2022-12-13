CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as EU deal paves way for 5.8 bln euros in funds

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed more than 1% on Tuesday after a deal with the European Union (EU) paved the way for Budapest to get approval for spending 5.8 billion euros of EU recovery funds, subject to conditions.

The deal sorts out financial aid for Ukraine in 2023, with Budapest also agreeing to a global minimum corporate tax, all in exchange for EU flexibility over funds to Hungary.

EU governments also agreed to reduce to 6.3 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros the amount of EU funds for Hungary that the European Commission wanted frozen over concerns about the rule of law and corruption in the country.

At 0912 GMT the forint EURHUF= was 1.24% firmer against the euro at 410.85.

"The market is happy because the share of EU funds to be frozen is smaller than earlier expected, but it will still be frozen and conditions still have to be met for ... funds to be released," a Budapest-based currency trader said.

Hungarian stocks also got a boost from the deal, with Budapest's bluechip BUX .BUX index surging 2.24% while Prague's main index .PX was flat, while in Warsaw the WIG 20 .WIG20 fell 0.24%.

The top performer in Budapest was OTP Bank OTPB.BU, up over 4%.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu was 0.06% weaker at 4.931, unmoved by inflation that accelerated faster than expected in November to a two-decade high of 16.76%, according to data published on Tuesday.

In Poland, where EU funds have also been withheld due to rule-of-law concerns, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.05% firmer at 4.6885.

"The zloty is supported by further media information about a possible agreement between Poland and the European Commission regarding the release of EU funds under the National Recovery Plan," Millennium Bank analysts said in a note.

The Czech crown was 0.09% stronger at 24.298.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1012 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2980

24.3190

+0.09%

+2.36%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.8500

415.9500

+1.24%

-10.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6885

4.6910

+0.05%

-2.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9310

4.9280

-0.06%

+0.35%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5480

7.5505

+0.03%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.2950

+0.00%

+0.25%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1168.15

1168.1000

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44934.04

43950.53

+2.24%

-11.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1751.20

1755.34

-0.24%

-22.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12191.26

12206.40

-0.12%

-6.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1075.98

1083.47

-0.69%

-14.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1932.08

1934.92

-0.15%

-7.08%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.54

809.16

+0.17%

-1.25%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.32

602.55

-0.04%

-5.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4880

-0.0440

+329bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8840

0.0030

+290bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6720

-0.0360

+272bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9820

0.0610

+479bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7210

0.0730

+474bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6560

0.0580

+471bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.16

6.80

6.32

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.85

14.78

13.71

16.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.21

7.17

6.89

7.14

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

