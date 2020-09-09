CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as cenbank launches swap tenders for FX liquidity

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held stable on Wednesday, while the Hungarian forint firmed and recouped some of its losses from earlier this week after the central bank launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it had added the tenders to its monetary policy toolkit in order to reduce volatility in the domestic fx swap market.

The announcement helped the forint regain some of its losses from last week when it fell to a five-month low, analysts said. The currency EURHUF= was up 0.21%, trading at 358.15 versus the euro on Wednesday.

"This step strengthens the forint as commercial banks do not need to buy foreign currency in the market," Equilor wrote.

This is an "important message about what could be a tolerance range for the EUR/HUF exchange rate," Erste Bank said in a note.

Investors were digesting fresh inflation data that did not immediately have an effect on the forint's exchange rate.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.9% last month from 3.8% in July. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 4.2% in August.

The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

"These numbers are in line with expectations," David Nemeth, senior analyst at KH Bank wrote, adding that he expects inflation to ease in the last months of this year.

Hungary has started marketing a four-tranche Samurai bond offering this week that includes a green portion, IFR reported.

Hungary has already issued 3.5 billion euros of foreign currency bonds this year under a 4 billion euro plan as Hungary's budget deficit has grown because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Czech finance ministry holds a bond auction later today, offering 2022, 2027 and 2029 bonds CNB08. The ministry has eased up on issuance since the record first-half borrowing.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was a touch up, firming 0.04% to 26.5070 per euro.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURCZK= firmed 0.09% to 4.4538, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's .BUX bourse down 0.22% and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI sliding 0.33%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 firmed 0.89%, while Prague .PX edged up 0.03%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1045 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.5070

26.5180

+0.04%

-4.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.1500

358.9000

+0.21%

-7.54%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4538

4.4580

+0.09%

-4.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8585

4.8580

-0.01%

-1.44%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5325

+0.03%

-1.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5700

+0.02%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

903.95

903.6600

+0.03%

-18.97%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34961.08

35037.61

-0.22%

-24.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1749.26

1733.88

+0.89%

-18.64%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9083.65

9114.02

-0.33%

-8.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

847.70

844.46

+0.38%

-8.44%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1595.98

1593.10

+0.18%

-20.89%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

688.65

691.45

-0.40%

-14.10%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.02

434.26

-0.06%

-23.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1930

-0.0290

+090bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6870

-0.0320

+140bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1030

-0.0190

+160bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0980

-0.0300

+080bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6960

-0.0330

+140bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4000

0.0010

+190bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.39

0.44

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.82

0.93

0.99

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.19

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

