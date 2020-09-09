CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as cenbank launches swap tenders for FX liquidity

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held stable on Wednesday, while the Hungarian forint firmed and recouped some of its losses from earlier this week after the central bank launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it had added the tenders to its monetary policy toolkit in order to reduce volatility in the domestic fx swap market.
The announcement helped the forint regain some of its losses from last week when it fell to a five-month low, analysts said. The currency EURHUF= was up 0.21%, trading at 358.15 versus the euro on Wednesday.
"This step strengthens the forint as commercial banks do not need to buy foreign currency in the market," Equilor wrote.
This is an "important message about what could be a tolerance range for the EUR/HUF exchange rate," Erste Bank said in a note.
Investors were digesting fresh inflation data that did not immediately have an effect on the forint's exchange rate.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.9% last month from 3.8% in July. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 4.2% in August.
The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
"These numbers are in line with expectations," David Nemeth, senior analyst at KH Bank wrote, adding that he expects inflation to ease in the last months of this year.
Hungary has started marketing a four-tranche Samurai bond offering this week that includes a green portion, IFR reported.
Hungary has already issued 3.5 billion euros of foreign currency bonds this year under a 4 billion euro plan as Hungary's budget deficit has grown because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
The Czech finance ministry holds a bond auction later today, offering 2022, 2027 and 2029 bonds CNB08. The ministry has eased up on issuance since the record first-half borrowing.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was a touch up, firming 0.04% to 26.5070 per euro.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURCZK= firmed 0.09% to 4.4538, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's .BUX bourse down 0.22% and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI sliding 0.33%. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 firmed 0.89%, while Prague .PX edged up 0.03%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1045 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.5070
26.5180
+0.04%
-4.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.1500
358.9000
+0.21%
-7.54%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4538
4.4580
+0.09%
-4.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8585
4.8580
-0.01%
-1.44%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5325
+0.03%
-1.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5700
+0.02%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
903.95
903.6600
+0.03%
-18.97%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34961.08
35037.61
-0.22%
-24.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1749.26
1733.88
+0.89%
-18.64%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9083.65
9114.02
-0.33%
-8.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
847.70
844.46
+0.38%
-8.44%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1595.98
1593.10
+0.18%
-20.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.65
691.45
-0.40%
-14.10%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.02
434.26
-0.06%
-23.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1930
-0.0290
+090bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6870
-0.0320
+140bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1030
-0.0190
+160bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0980
-0.0300
+080bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6960
-0.0330
+140bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4000
0.0010
+190bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.39
0.44
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.82
0.93
0.99
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.19
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
