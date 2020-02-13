CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as c.bank vows to act on inflation

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed on Thursday after the central bank said it will act to stabilise inflation following a higher-than-expected CPI reading.

Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to 4.7% year-on-year in January, scaling its highest level since December 2012, data showed.

The print exceeded market forecasts of 4.3% and the central bank's target range of 3% with a tolerance band of a percentage point on both sides.

The central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that the bank will use all tools at its disposal to stabilise inflation at its 3% target on its five- to eight-quarter policy horizon.

At 0944 GMT, the forint was bid at 338.31 against the euro, 0.4% stronger on the day, after hitting a record low of 340.31 on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is the most dovish in the region and has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% despite rising inflation, a stance which contrasts with the Czech central bank, which last week hiked interest rates in the face of price pressures, boosting the crown.

The Czech currency EURCZK= gave up some gains after hitting a fresh multi-year high on Wednesday. At 0946 GMT, it was bid down 0.19% against the euro at 24.877.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.11% to 4.2553, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.7650.

Romania's consumer price inflation slowed to 3.6% on the year in January from 4.0% in December, matching market expectations in a Reuters poll, data from the National Statistics Board showed. S0N28M011

"Today's reading is consistent with our view that inflationary pressures are likely to ease in 1H20 and inflation will therefore remain mostly inside the central bank target band," Romanian bank BCR said in a note.

The region's main stock indexes for the most part shrugged of fears about a jump in new coronavirus deaths and infections in China to trade broadly flat, with the exception being Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20, which fell more than 1%.

The worst performer in Warsaw was miner JSW JSW.WA, which fell over 2% after its 2020-2030 strategy update disappointed investors.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR continued to rise, going up by 1.6 basis points to 2.178%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were flat at 1.561%.

"It cannot be ruled out that the level of risk aversion is already so significant that investors will stop being involved in Polish bonds," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note, referring to coronavirus fears.

"In our opinion, this is currently a more likely scenario, and the long end of the Polish curve should move towards the 2.20% barrier."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1059 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8650

24.8465

-0.07%

+2.28%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

338.8000

340.0000

+0.35%

-2.26%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2564

4.2521

-0.10%

+0.00%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7650

4.7670

+0.04%

+0.49%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4530

7.4570

+0.05%

-0.10%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5700

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1104.41

1102.9400

+0.13%

-1.01%

Budapest

.BUX

44460.30

44482.40

-0.05%

-3.52%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2101.52

2126.31

-1.17%

-2.26%

Bucharest

.BETI

10037.31

10000.18

+0.37%

+0.60%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

981.83

983.22

-0.14%

+6.05%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2026.25

2025.26

+0.05%

+0.44%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.49

809.70

+0.22%

+1.22%

Sofia

.SOFIX

569.32

568.67

+0.11%

+0.21%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.8060

-0.0100

+246bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5960

-0.0780

+221bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5610

0.0000

+197bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5680

-0.0070

+222bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8310

0.0080

+244bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1770

0.0150

+258bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.37

2.31

2.24

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.47

0.56

0.95

0.36

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.71

1.69

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Ania Komuves, Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

