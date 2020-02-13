CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as c.bank vows to act on inflation

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed on Thursday after the central bank said it will act to stabilise inflation following a higher-than-expected CPI reading.
Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to 4.7% year-on-year in January, scaling its highest level since December 2012, data showed.
The print exceeded market forecasts of 4.3% and the central bank's target range of 3% with a tolerance band of a percentage point on both sides.
The central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that the bank will use all tools at its disposal to stabilise inflation at its 3% target on its five- to eight-quarter policy horizon.
At 0944 GMT, the forint was bid at 338.31 against the euro, 0.4% stronger on the day, after hitting a record low of 340.31 on Wednesday.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is the most dovish in the region and has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% despite rising inflation, a stance which contrasts with the Czech central bank, which last week hiked interest rates in the face of price pressures, boosting the crown.
The Czech currency EURCZK= gave up some gains after hitting a fresh multi-year high on Wednesday. At 0946 GMT, it was bid down 0.19% against the euro at 24.877.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.11% to 4.2553, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.7650.
Romania's consumer price inflation slowed to 3.6% on the year in January from 4.0% in December, matching market expectations in a Reuters poll, data from the National Statistics Board showed. S0N28M011
"Today's reading is consistent with our view that inflationary pressures are likely to ease in 1H20 and inflation will therefore remain mostly inside the central bank target band," Romanian bank BCR said in a note.
The region's main stock indexes for the most part shrugged of fears about a jump in new coronavirus deaths and infections in China to trade broadly flat, with the exception being Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20, which fell more than 1%.
The worst performer in Warsaw was miner JSW JSW.WA, which fell over 2% after its 2020-2030 strategy update disappointed investors.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR continued to rise, going up by 1.6 basis points to 2.178%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were flat at 1.561%.
"It cannot be ruled out that the level of risk aversion is already so significant that investors will stop being involved in Polish bonds," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note, referring to coronavirus fears.
"In our opinion, this is currently a more likely scenario, and the long end of the Polish curve should move towards the 2.20% barrier."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1059 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8650
24.8465
-0.07%
+2.28%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
338.8000
340.0000
+0.35%
-2.26%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2564
4.2521
-0.10%
+0.00%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7650
4.7670
+0.04%
+0.49%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4530
7.4570
+0.05%
-0.10%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5700
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1104.41
1102.9400
+0.13%
-1.01%
Budapest
.BUX
44460.30
44482.40
-0.05%
-3.52%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2101.52
2126.31
-1.17%
-2.26%
Bucharest
.BETI
10037.31
10000.18
+0.37%
+0.60%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
981.83
983.22
-0.14%
+6.05%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2026.25
2025.26
+0.05%
+0.44%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.49
809.70
+0.22%
+1.22%
Sofia
.SOFIX
569.32
568.67
+0.11%
+0.21%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.8060
-0.0100
+246bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5960
-0.0780
+221bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5610
0.0000
+197bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5680
-0.0070
+222bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8310
0.0080
+244bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1770
0.0150
+258bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.37
2.31
2.24
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.47
0.56
0.95
0.36
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.71
1.69
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
