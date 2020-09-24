CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as c.bank unexpectedly raises one-week deposit rate

Recasts with Hungarian c.bank move
WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed on Thursday, after the central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75%.
The forint had weakened in recent weeks due to the impact of a second coronavirus wave on economic recovery and rising inflation. But the rate move lifted it immediately from five-month-lows around 365 versus the euro to around 363.5.
Market players said, however, that trend may not last.
At 1029 GMT the forint was 0.42% stronger on the day at 363.78.
Other Central European currencies were softer, taking a hit from a global risk sell-off on fears that rising coronavirus cases are slowing economic recovery.
Europe has seen a surge, with Poland reporting a new record daily number of cases on Thursday. In the Czech Republic, the surge has been growing at the second fastest rate in Europe when adjusted for population, behind only Spain.
"The epicentre of negative effects of the second wave of the coronavirus is in Europe. CEE currencies must compensate for expected reduced demand from Europe given the worsening business sentiment there," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA.
At 1029 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.40% softer against the euro at 4.5285, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.17% weaker at 26.9870 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was 0.05% weaker at 4.8740.
The crown did not get any strong impulse from the Czech National Bank (CNB) on Wednesday after rate setters left the key rate CZCBIR=ECI unchanged at 0.25% as expected.
Stocks mostly fell, taking their cue from global markets rattled by rising infection rates and fading hopes of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.
The main indices in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell 1.53% and 0.65% respectively, while Prague's PX index .PX was broadly flat.
Czech 10-year bond yields CZ10YT=RR fell just under 2 basis points to 0.865%, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 3 basis points to 1.335%.
"...in the case of 10-year papers it will not be easy to break the 1.30% level, despite positive sentiment in the global debt market," PKO BP analysts in Warsaw said in a note.
"Therefore, it seems more probable that the yields will return to 1.40% on the longer end of the curve."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1229 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9870
26.9400
-0.17%
-5.76%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.7800
365.3000
+0.42%
-8.97%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5285
4.5102
-0.40%
-6.01%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8714
-0.05%
-1.76%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5490
7.5505
+0.02%
-1.37%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
861.93
861.6900
+0.03%
-22.74%
Budapest
.BUX
32018.95
32515.39
-1.53%
-30.52%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1674.40
1685.40
-0.65%
-22.12%
Bucharest
.BETI
9063.00
9110.46
-0.52%
-9.16%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
839.99
834.77
+0.63%
-9.27%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1629.57
1645.58
-0.97%
-19.23%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
688.11
688.57
-0.07%
-14.17%
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.55
425.11
-0.13%
-25.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0710
-0.0100
+078bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4760
-0.0850
+120bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8650
-0.0180
+139bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0480
-0.0510
+075bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6450
-0.0260
+137bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3350
-0.0290
+186bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.32
0.33
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.01
1.14
1.25
0.65
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Andrew Cawthorne)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
