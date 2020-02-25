CEE MARKETS-Forint firms ahead of rate meeting, stocks extend coronavirus-led losses

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting, while stocks across the region extended losses on heightened worries about economic risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting later in the day. All 14 economists in a Feb. 17-19 survey said the bank would leave its base rate at 0.9%, the region's lowest. The 11 analysts who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said it would also stay at -0.05%.

The forint has firmed from repeated record lows since a central bank policymaker said earlier this month the bank will use all its tools if needed to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The hawkish comments also led to a hike in interbank Bubor rates.

ING Bank said in a note it was unlikely the bank would change policy before its inflation report in March.

"No doubt the press statement will acknowledge that upside risks to inflation have increased ... but the 50 basis points rise in 3-month Bubor since late January has effectively delivered two implicit 25 basis points hikes," it said.

"The NBH will be reluctant to do any more right now given that inflation should peak over coming months and external headwinds to activity are growing."

By 1030 GMT, the forint traded 0.2% higher versus the euro at 337.70.

Erste Bank said in a note strong interbank liquidity might have helped the forint but added that "if international risk-aversion will further strengthen, that might hurt the forint more sooner or later."

Elsewhere in the region, currencies rebounded slightly from Monday losses. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% while the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat.

Romania's top court overturned President Klaus Iohannis's re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister on Monday, potentially derailing plans to trigger an early parliamentary election.

Government bonds "suffered in yesterday’s trading a bit after the likelihood for snap elections might have fallen," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note. "We would expect the recent bad news regarding snap elections to further eat into the recent (bond) price gains."

On equity markets, Warsaw's main index .WIG20 led losses, falling 2%, followed by Budapest's .BUX which fell 1.7%. Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI were down 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1107 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2300

25.2420

+0.05%

+0.80%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

337.6400

338.2500

+0.18%

-1.92%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3000

4.3027

+0.06%

-1.01%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8065

4.8081

+0.03%

-0.38%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4550

7.4630

+0.11%

-0.13%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5800

+0.06%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1052.59

1058.6900

-0.58%

-5.65%

Budapest

.BUX

43675.52

44381.32

-1.59%

-5.22%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1959.04

2000.90

-2.09%

-8.89%

Bucharest

.BETI

9827.78

9849.05

-0.22%

-1.50%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

940.25

941.81

-0.17%

+1.55%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1891.45

1922.40

-1.61%

-6.24%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

800.33

801.69

-0.17%

-0.17%

Sofia

.SOFIX

543.24

550.44

-1.31%

-4.38%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7280

0.0650

+242bps

+8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5310

-0.0940

+222bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4680

0.0260

+198bps

+6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4950

-0.0140

+218bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6550

-0.0550

+234bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9030

-0.0770

+241bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.39

2.32

2.16

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.90

1.03

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.69

1.66

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

