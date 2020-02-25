CEE MARKETS-Forint firms ahead of rate meeting, stocks extend coronavirus-led losses
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting, while stocks across the region extended losses on heightened worries about economic risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting later in the day. All 14 economists in a Feb. 17-19 survey said the bank would leave its base rate at 0.9%, the region's lowest. The 11 analysts who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said it would also stay at -0.05%.
The forint has firmed from repeated record lows since a central bank policymaker said earlier this month the bank will use all its tools if needed to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The hawkish comments also led to a hike in interbank Bubor rates.
ING Bank said in a note it was unlikely the bank would change policy before its inflation report in March.
"No doubt the press statement will acknowledge that upside risks to inflation have increased ... but the 50 basis points rise in 3-month Bubor since late January has effectively delivered two implicit 25 basis points hikes," it said.
"The NBH will be reluctant to do any more right now given that inflation should peak over coming months and external headwinds to activity are growing."
By 1030 GMT, the forint traded 0.2% higher versus the euro at 337.70.
Erste Bank said in a note strong interbank liquidity might have helped the forint but added that "if international risk-aversion will further strengthen, that might hurt the forint more sooner or later."
Elsewhere in the region, currencies rebounded slightly from Monday losses. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% while the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat.
Romania's top court overturned President Klaus Iohannis's re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister on Monday, potentially derailing plans to trigger an early parliamentary election.
Government bonds "suffered in yesterday’s trading a bit after the likelihood for snap elections might have fallen," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note. "We would expect the recent bad news regarding snap elections to further eat into the recent (bond) price gains."
On equity markets, Warsaw's main index .WIG20 led losses, falling 2%, followed by Budapest's .BUX which fell 1.7%. Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI were down 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1107 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2300
25.2420
+0.05%
+0.80%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
337.6400
338.2500
+0.18%
-1.92%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3000
4.3027
+0.06%
-1.01%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8065
4.8081
+0.03%
-0.38%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4550
7.4630
+0.11%
-0.13%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5800
+0.06%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1052.59
1058.6900
-0.58%
-5.65%
Budapest
.BUX
43675.52
44381.32
-1.59%
-5.22%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1959.04
2000.90
-2.09%
-8.89%
Bucharest
.BETI
9827.78
9849.05
-0.22%
-1.50%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
940.25
941.81
-0.17%
+1.55%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1891.45
1922.40
-1.61%
-6.24%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
800.33
801.69
-0.17%
-0.17%
Sofia
.SOFIX
543.24
550.44
-1.31%
-4.38%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7280
0.0650
+242bps
+8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5310
-0.0940
+222bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4680
0.0260
+198bps
+6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4950
-0.0140
+218bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.6550
-0.0550
+234bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9030
-0.0770
+241bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.39
2.32
2.16
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.90
1.03
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.69
1.66
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.