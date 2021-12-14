CEE MARKETS-Forint firms ahead of cenbank meeting with fresh rate hike expected

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday as markets were looking ahead to the central bank's meeting later in the day where it is expected to raise its base rate, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb soaring inflation.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.14% and trading at 367.60 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH). A Reuters poll of analysts sees a 30 basis point hike to 2.4%, while some analysts projected a bigger increase.

The bank will publish its rate decision at 1300 GMT with a statement to follow at 1400 GMT.

"The rate hike could strengthen the forint somewhat, but I do not expect a jump as it has been priced in mostly," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Since its November policy meeting, the NBH has been forced to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK several times to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low of 372 per euro last month.

The one-week deposit rate, the tool that the bank uses to tackle short-term financial market volatility, now sits at 3.3%.

As the one-week rate has already been hiked to 3.3%, "it is unlikely to matter much for the forint exchange rate whether today's step size turns out to be 40bp, 50bp or larger," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

However, if the NBH revises its 2022 CPI projections upwards, then a 30 basis-point or lower hike "would likely disappoint the market," they said. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has already flagged inflation would be running at 4.7% to 5.1% next year, way above the bank's September projections.

Inflation in November rose to 7.4%, a 14-year-high.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% stronger and trading at 25.352 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following more hawkish comments from the central bank.

The 3x6 forward rate agreement is up 10 basis points since Friday, indicating 100 basis points in hikes at December and February meetings. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.1% to 4.6420 per euro.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw 0.12% lower and Budapest .BUX losing 0.25%. Prague .PX added 0.11% while Bucharest .BETI was 0.14% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3520

25.4020

+0.20%

+3.46%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.6000

368.1000

+0.14%

-1.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6420

4.6372

-0.10%

-1.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5180

7.5225

+0.06%

+0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6050

+0.11%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1405.00

1403.5000

+0.11%

+36.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50453.15

50581.29

-0.25%

+19.82%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2211.62

2214.38

-0.12%

+11.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12427.70

12410.65

+0.14%

+26.74%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1238.55

1226.25

+1.00%

+37.49%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2018.56

2016.02

+0.13%

+16.06%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.59

829.18

+0.05%

+10.82%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.70

609.48

-0.46%

+35.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.0050

0.0500

+370bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8510

0.0460

+345bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5540

0.0250

+293bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7980

-0.0120

+349bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2120

-0.0010

+381bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.1770

0.0000

+355bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.33

4.13

3.99

3.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.83

4.95

4.97

3.68

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.16

3.34

3.27

2.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.