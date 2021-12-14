CEE MARKETS-Forint firms ahead of cenbank meeting with fresh rate hike expected
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday as markets were looking ahead to the central bank's meeting later in the day where it is expected to raise its base rate, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb soaring inflation.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.14% and trading at 367.60 per euro ahead of the meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH). A Reuters poll of analysts sees a 30 basis point hike to 2.4%, while some analysts projected a bigger increase.
The bank will publish its rate decision at 1300 GMT with a statement to follow at 1400 GMT.
"The rate hike could strengthen the forint somewhat, but I do not expect a jump as it has been priced in mostly," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Since its November policy meeting, the NBH has been forced to raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility NBHK several times to shore up the forint, which sank to a record low of 372 per euro last month.
The one-week deposit rate, the tool that the bank uses to tackle short-term financial market volatility, now sits at 3.3%.
As the one-week rate has already been hiked to 3.3%, "it is unlikely to matter much for the forint exchange rate whether today's step size turns out to be 40bp, 50bp or larger," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
However, if the NBH revises its 2022 CPI projections upwards, then a 30 basis-point or lower hike "would likely disappoint the market," they said. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has already flagged inflation would be running at 4.7% to 5.1% next year, way above the bank's September projections.
Inflation in November rose to 7.4%, a 14-year-high.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.2% stronger and trading at 25.352 versus the common currency as markets were expecting bigger rate hikes following more hawkish comments from the central bank.
The 3x6 forward rate agreement is up 10 basis points since Friday, indicating 100 basis points in hikes at December and February meetings. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.1% to 4.6420 per euro.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw 0.12% lower and Budapest .BUX losing 0.25%. Prague .PX added 0.11% while Bucharest .BETI was 0.14% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3520
25.4020
+0.20%
+3.46%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.6000
368.1000
+0.14%
-1.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6420
4.6372
-0.10%
-1.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5180
7.5225
+0.06%
+0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6050
+0.11%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1405.00
1403.5000
+0.11%
+36.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50453.15
50581.29
-0.25%
+19.82%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2211.62
2214.38
-0.12%
+11.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12427.70
12410.65
+0.14%
+26.74%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1238.55
1226.25
+1.00%
+37.49%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2018.56
2016.02
+0.13%
+16.06%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.59
829.18
+0.05%
+10.82%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.70
609.48
-0.46%
+35.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.0050
0.0500
+370bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8510
0.0460
+345bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5540
0.0250
+293bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7980
-0.0120
+349bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2120
-0.0010
+381bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.1770
0.0000
+355bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.33
4.13
3.99
3.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.83
4.95
4.97
3.68
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.16
3.34
3.27
2.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.