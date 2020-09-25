CEE MARKETS-Forint firms against euro on deposit facility rate hike

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed for a second straight session on Friday, after the central bank raised interest rate on its one-week deposit facility.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.32% at 362.640 against the euro. The currency came under pressure recently, hitting a five-month low earlier this week, as traders remained wary about the economic effects of a coronavirus resurgence.
Hungary's central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Thursday at a tender, after keeping all of its main rates unchanged earlier this week.
The rate hike immediately lifted the forint, but analysts say that the effect could be temporary and the forint will likely stay above the 360 level.
"The strengthening is a short-term correction. In this negative global sentiment, I expect the forint to weaken back to levels of 365-366 in the next few days," a Budapest-based forex trader said.
"The rate hike is a double-edged sword. Foreign investors could try and speculate on this in the future, and thus, weaken the forint," she added.
"Foreign investors started weakening the forint on Monday, then the central bank stepped in," another trader said.
"They will keep testing the bank. If the cat jumps on the new toy mouse, someone will keep playing with that toy."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.65% and was trading at 26.991 while the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.21% to 4.5515. The Romanian leu 4.8790 edged down 0.07% to 4.8790.
Stock markets recouped some of their losses from the previous session, as a rebound in U.S. equities lifted sentiment. L5N2GM1BX
Budapest's stocks .BUX led gains in the region, firming 0.75%, while Prague's equities .PX were up 0.22%. Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 gained 0.27%, while Bucharest .BETI was up 0.62%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1014 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9910
27.1660
+0.65%
-5.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
362.6400
363.7900
+0.32%
-8.68%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5515
4.5611
+0.21%
-6.48%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8790
4.8756
-0.07%
-1.86%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5499
7.5505
+0.01%
-1.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
864.96
863.0900
+0.22%
-22.47%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32136.35
31898.01
+0.75%
-30.26%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1670.48
1665.96
+0.27%
-22.31%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9086.45
9030.78
+0.62%
-8.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
851.40
846.80
+0.54%
-8.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1637.29
1638.11
-0.05%
-18.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
692.38
691.80
+0.08%
-13.63%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.39
425.21
-0.43%
-25.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0650
-0.0200
+076bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5280
-0.0380
+124bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8650
-0.0120
+138bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0440
-0.0410
+074bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6310
-0.0270
+134bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3230
-0.0150
+184bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.30
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.00
1.05
1.11
0.65
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.19
0.20
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
