CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after smaller-than-expected rate cut

By Anita Komuves and Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its base rate by 75 basis points, a smaller-than-expected move after market risks increased.

The NBH cut to 10%, with another 75 bps cut, steady with its December reduction, even though in mid-January it said a faster-than-expected fall in inflation could accelerate its easing campaign underway since last May.

The forint EURHUF= firmed around half a percent after the decision before giving up some gains. It traded 0.4% up on the day at 387.9 per euro at 1329 GMT.

The forint has lost more than 1% so far in 2024 and fell to more than three-month lows this week.

"Although there is a minor difference between a 100 and 75 bps cut, this decision conveys a message, namely that the bank doesn't cut rates recklessly," Miklos Kolba, a foreign exchange trader at ING, said.

The NBH has reduced borrowing costs by a combined 800 basis points since May. But faced with a sagging economy and a heavy 2024 election calendar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has pressured the bank for even sharper cuts.

With Hungary's inflation falling to a lower-than-forecast 5.5% by December, from the European Union's highest levels of over 25% a year ago, analysts polled last week expected the central bank to speed up its rate cutting pace to 100 bps.

The forint pared losses following a plunge on Monday after the Financial Times reported that EU member states were discussing financial coercion to force Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine at an emergency summit on Thursday.

Although a senior EU official denied the report, a currency dealer in Budapest said investors were monitoring the EU summit, with more forint weakness likely unless agreement is reached on aid to Ukraine.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1429 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8450

24.8320

-0.05%

-0.58%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.9000

389.5500

+0.43%

-1.22%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3615

4.3685

+0.16%

-0.39%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9770

4.9775

+0.01%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1800

+0.09%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1454.82

1445.4400

+0.65%

+2.89%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63625.79

63192.77

+0.69%

+4.96%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2228.43

2213.17

+0.69%

-4.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15346.69

15141.09

+1.36%

-0.16%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.1970

-0.0100

+169bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7620

-0.0350

+160bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9150

-0.0130

+166bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9220

-0.0500

+241bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1440

-0.0350

+299bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3660

-0.0540

+311bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.66

4.52

3.66

6.57

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.28

6.02

5.40

9.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.69

5.39

5.04

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

