CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after smaller-than-expected rate cut

By Anita Komuves and Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its base rate by 75 basis points, a smaller-than-expected move after market risks increased.
The NBH cut to 10%, with another 75 bps cut, steady with its December reduction, even though in mid-January it said a faster-than-expected fall in inflation could accelerate its easing campaign underway since last May.
The forint EURHUF= firmed around half a percent after the decision before giving up some gains. It traded 0.4% up on the day at 387.9 per euro at 1329 GMT.
The forint has lost more than 1% so far in 2024 and fell to more than three-month lows this week.
"Although there is a minor difference between a 100 and 75 bps cut, this decision conveys a message, namely that the bank doesn't cut rates recklessly," Miklos Kolba, a foreign exchange trader at ING, said.
The NBH has reduced borrowing costs by a combined 800 basis points since May. But faced with a sagging economy and a heavy 2024 election calendar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has pressured the bank for even sharper cuts.
With Hungary's inflation falling to a lower-than-forecast 5.5% by December, from the European Union's highest levels of over 25% a year ago, analysts polled last week expected the central bank to speed up its rate cutting pace to 100 bps.
The forint pared losses following a plunge on Monday after the Financial Times reported that EU member states were discussing financial coercion to force Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine at an emergency summit on Thursday.
Although a senior EU official denied the report, a currency dealer in Budapest said investors were monitoring the EU summit, with more forint weakness likely unless agreement is reached on aid to Ukraine.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1429 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8450
24.8320
-0.05%
-0.58%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.9000
389.5500
+0.43%
-1.22%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3615
4.3685
+0.16%
-0.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9770
4.9775
+0.01%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1454.82
1445.4400
+0.65%
+2.89%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
63625.79
63192.77
+0.69%
+4.96%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2228.43
2213.17
+0.69%
-4.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15346.69
15141.09
+1.36%
-0.16%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1970
-0.0100
+169bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7620
-0.0350
+160bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9150
-0.0130
+166bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9220
-0.0500
+241bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1440
-0.0350
+299bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3660
-0.0540
+311bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.66
4.52
3.66
6.57
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.28
6.02
5.40
9.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.69
5.39
5.04
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Ed Osmond and Barbara Lewis)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
