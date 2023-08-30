CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after Hungary central bank cools rate cut expectations

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint climbed to a monthly high to the euro on Wednesday, backed by increased investor confidence following Tuesday's forward policy guidance by the Hungarian central bank, as well as a weakening dollar.
The dollar nursed its sharpest drop in a month and a half on Wednesday, as investors bet that softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced the chances of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, giving further backing to the forint EURHUF=, which climbed to 380.3 versus the euro by 0754 GMT.
"Hungary's forint is supported by the weakening dollar, and, more importantly, by heightened confidence from investors due to the central bank's forward guidance yesterday," a Budapest-based trader said.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cut its one-day deposit rate NBHK3 further by 100 basis points to 14.00% on Tuesday, culminating in a total of 400 bps worth of cuts in its one-day deposit rate since the easing cycle began in May.
The bank's one-day rate became the effective benchmark rate in October 2022, when the NBH sharply raised borrowing costs to 18% to rein in the forint from record lows versus the euro.
However, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told a briefing that after the bank aligns its one-day rate with the 13% base rate, expected next month, its subsequent steps will be "data-driven".
He also said some market expectations concerning its policy path were "excessive".
"This is exactly what the markets wanted to hear, namely, that the Monetary Council will not go forward in an 'autopilot' mode, and monthly 100 bps cuts will not be the norm after the final promised cut is done in September," the trader added.
Elsewhere in the region the zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.2% versus the euro, currently at 24.07 in range-bound trading.
"In general I expect the zloty to track what's happening on the euro/dollar. Domestic data doesn't play that much of a role currently for the zloty. (...) As long as we don't have a positive surprise on GDP I don't think it's going to impact the zloty," Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= traded flat versus the euro.
The region's stock markets opened in positive territory.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0954 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0750
24.0850
+0.04%
+0.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.3000
381.0000
+0.18%
+5.03%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4770
4.4670
-0.22%
+4.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9415
4.9392
-0.05%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2250
+0.06%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1356.22
1351.7000
+0.33%
+12.86%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57119.27
57069.99
+0.09%
+30.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2046.64
2042.08
+0.22%
+14.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13220.50
13201.09
+0.15%
+13.35%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5590
-0.2520
+248bps
-30bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7200
-0.0320
+213bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3580
0.0440
+181bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3540
0.0170
+227bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4250
0.0070
+284bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6790
0.0080
+313bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
6.10
5.16
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.53
9.90
8.83
13.73
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.83
5.19
4.75
6.66
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
