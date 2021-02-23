CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after Hungary cenbank leaves rates unchanged, flags CPI risks

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the central bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected, and said that inflation was expected at around 4% temporarily in the spring months.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.13% stronger on the day by 1459 GMT and trading at 358.60 per euro as the currency regained some ground after of losses earlier in the day and in the previous session.
"Emphasizing the risk of higher inflation made the bank sound more hawkish than last month," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"This has been priced in by the market to some extent, however, the forint could strenghten as far as 355 this week."
Bond yields did not immediately react to the NBH's statement as it did not talk about specific steps against higher inflation, a fixed income trader said.
Hungarian government bond yields are mostly affected by a rise in U.S. treasury yields now and rose about 8 basis points this morning, he said.
Markets in the CEE region were also eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress later in the day.
Investors were watching Powell's speech for comments on a higher inflation outlook and a rise in U.S. treasury yields that has driven yields higher in the CEE region as well.
Commerzbank said that besides rising yields in the U.S., the Czech crown could begin feeling the impact of the pandemic as well as the country is among the worst-hit by the coronavirus amid a massive third wave.
The crown EURCZK= edged down 0.07% to trade at 25.913 per euro.
Czech bonds have stayed under pressure as the government's borrowing target grows this year to finance a pandemic-hit budget and also on expectations the central bank could begin raising interest rates later this year.
For the first time ever, the Czech 10-year yield has firmly risen above the Polish benchmark since January, with the spread now around 26 basis points. CZ10YT=RR, PL10YT=RR
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.20% weaker at 4.5065 per euro. Rate setter Kamil Zubelewicz said that an increase in unemployment could encourage the central bank to cut interest rates, adding that he did not support rate cuts.
Poland's registered unemployment rate rose to 6.5% in January 2021 compared to 6.2% in December 2020.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1559 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9130
25.8950
-0.07%
+1.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.6000
359.0500
+0.13%
+1.15%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5065
4.4977
-0.20%
+1.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8760
+0.02%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5800
7.5715
-0.11%
-0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5600
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1043.42
1042.6400
+0.07%
+1.58%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42967.58
43457.15
-1.13%
+2.04%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1906.50
1961.62
-2.81%
-3.91%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10205.93
10260.09
-0.53%
+4.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
956.44
953.52
+0.31%
+6.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1832.42
1837.50
-0.28%
+5.35%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
758.04
753.96
+0.54%
+1.26%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
497.84
498.45
-0.12%
+11.24%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5400
-0.0620
+123bps
-7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1650
-0.0180
+177bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5900
-0.0220
+189bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0970
-0.0160
+078bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7110
0.0090
+132bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3550
0.0430
+165bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.65
0.88
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.92
1.07
1.22
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.30
0.35
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
