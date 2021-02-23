CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after Hungary cenbank leaves rates unchanged, flags CPI risks

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the central bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected, and said that inflation was expected at around 4% temporarily in the spring months.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.13% stronger on the day by 1459 GMT and trading at 358.60 per euro as the currency regained some ground after of losses earlier in the day and in the previous session.

"Emphasizing the risk of higher inflation made the bank sound more hawkish than last month," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"This has been priced in by the market to some extent, however, the forint could strenghten as far as 355 this week."

Bond yields did not immediately react to the NBH's statement as it did not talk about specific steps against higher inflation, a fixed income trader said.

Hungarian government bond yields are mostly affected by a rise in U.S. treasury yields now and rose about 8 basis points this morning, he said.

Markets in the CEE region were also eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress later in the day.

Investors were watching Powell's speech for comments on a higher inflation outlook and a rise in U.S. treasury yields that has driven yields higher in the CEE region as well.

Commerzbank said that besides rising yields in the U.S., the Czech crown could begin feeling the impact of the pandemic as well as the country is among the worst-hit by the coronavirus amid a massive third wave.

The crown EURCZK= edged down 0.07% to trade at 25.913 per euro.

Czech bonds have stayed under pressure as the government's borrowing target grows this year to finance a pandemic-hit budget and also on expectations the central bank could begin raising interest rates later this year.

For the first time ever, the Czech 10-year yield has firmly risen above the Polish benchmark since January, with the spread now around 26 basis points. CZ10YT=RR, PL10YT=RR

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.20% weaker at 4.5065 per euro. Rate setter Kamil Zubelewicz said that an increase in unemployment could encourage the central bank to cut interest rates, adding that he did not support rate cuts.

Poland's registered unemployment rate rose to 6.5% in January 2021 compared to 6.2% in December 2020.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1559 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9130

25.8950

-0.07%

+1.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.6000

359.0500

+0.13%

+1.15%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5065

4.4977

-0.20%

+1.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8760

+0.02%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5800

7.5715

-0.11%

-0.43%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5600

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1043.42

1042.6400

+0.07%

+1.58%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42967.58

43457.15

-1.13%

+2.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1906.50

1961.62

-2.81%

-3.91%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10205.93

10260.09

-0.53%

+4.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

956.44

953.52

+0.31%

+6.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1832.42

1837.50

-0.28%

+5.35%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

758.04

753.96

+0.54%

+1.26%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

497.84

498.45

-0.12%

+11.24%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5400

-0.0620

+123bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1650

-0.0180

+177bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5900

-0.0220

+189bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0970

-0.0160

+078bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7110

0.0090

+132bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3550

0.0430

+165bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.65

0.88

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.92

1.07

1.22

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.30

0.35

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.