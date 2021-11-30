CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after cenbank raises rates again
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the central bank raised its collateralised loan rate, widened its interest rate corridor and said it was creating room to handle new financial market risks.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.53% and was trading at 366.05 per euro by 1347 GMT.
The central bank raised its collateralised loan rate to 4.1% from 3.05% and raised its overnight deposit rate to 1.6% from 1.15% at its scheduled non-rate-setting meeting.
"The central bank has just told markets that it is ready for more hikes, so the forint is up," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"But the global mood needs to brighten for the forint to be able to significantly strengthen."
Some market players had expected the widening of the interest rate corridor that makes room for further raises of the one-week deposit rate that the bank sets every Thursday.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% last Thursday.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields fell about 10 basis points on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session as the forint firmed and markets eyed further rate hikes, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.35%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.53% to 4.6600 versus euroasdata showed that Polish inflation jumped more than expected in November, with the headline rate hitting a two-decade high of 7.7%, fuelling hopes of tighter monetary policy.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.32% and was trading at 25.520 to the euro as third-quarter data showed that the economy fared better than expected amid supply snags and falling exports, with domestic demand boosting GDP by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.
The Czech National Bank is ready to continue raising rates, but not as sharply as it has done recently, Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on the bank's website.
His comments come after Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters last week that there was no rush for further hikes.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX losing 0.87%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.99% higher, while Budapest .BUX was down 0.46%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1447 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5200
25.6020
+0.32%
+2.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.0500
368.0000
+0.53%
-0.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6600
4.6848
+0.53%
-2.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9513
4.9500
-0.03%
-1.74%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5295
-0.11%
+0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5800
+0.08%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1351.19
1362.9900
-0.87%
+31.55%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51344.46
51579.66
-0.46%
+21.94%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2169.88
2148.62
+0.99%
+9.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12195.61
12195.61
+0.00%
+24.37%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1227.98
1235.75
-0.63%
+36.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1982.76
1980.64
+0.11%
+14.00%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.12
812.37
-0.28%
+8.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.99
622.22
-1.32%
+37.20%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.7880
0.0030
+356bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7290
-0.0480
+337bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5690
-0.0260
+292bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7590
-0.0970
+353bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.1680
-0.1360
+381bps
-12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.1790
-0.0280
+353bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.78
3.77
3.65
3.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.45
4.50
4.45
3.33
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.78
3.05
3.07
1.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
