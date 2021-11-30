CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after cenbank raises rates again

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the central bank raised its collateralised loan rate, widened its interest rate corridor and said it was creating room to handle new financial market risks.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.53% and was trading at 366.05 per euro by 1347 GMT.

The central bank raised its collateralised loan rate to 4.1% from 3.05% and raised its overnight deposit rate to 1.6% from 1.15% at its scheduled non-rate-setting meeting.

"The central bank has just told markets that it is ready for more hikes, so the forint is up," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"But the global mood needs to brighten for the forint to be able to significantly strengthen."

Some market players had expected the widening of the interest rate corridor that makes room for further raises of the one-week deposit rate that the bank sets every Thursday.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% last Thursday.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields fell about 10 basis points on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session as the forint firmed and markets eyed further rate hikes, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.35%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.53% to 4.6600 versus euroasdata showed that Polish inflation jumped more than expected in November, with the headline rate hitting a two-decade high of 7.7%, fuelling hopes of tighter monetary policy.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.32% and was trading at 25.520 to the euro as third-quarter data showed that the economy fared better than expected amid supply snags and falling exports, with domestic demand boosting GDP by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter.

The Czech National Bank is ready to continue raising rates, but not as sharply as it has done recently, Vice-Governor Marek Mora was quoted as saying in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on the bank's website.

His comments come after Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters last week that there was no rush for further hikes.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX losing 0.87%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 0.99% higher, while Budapest .BUX was down 0.46%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1447 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5200

25.6020

+0.32%

+2.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.0500

368.0000

+0.53%

-0.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6600

4.6848

+0.53%

-2.16%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9513

4.9500

-0.03%

-1.74%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5295

-0.11%

+0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5800

+0.08%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1351.19

1362.9900

-0.87%

+31.55%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51344.46

51579.66

-0.46%

+21.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2169.88

2148.62

+0.99%

+9.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12195.61

12195.61

+0.00%

+24.37%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1227.98

1235.75

-0.63%

+36.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1982.76

1980.64

+0.11%

+14.00%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.12

812.37

-0.28%

+8.22%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.99

622.22

-1.32%

+37.20%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.7880

0.0030

+356bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7290

-0.0480

+337bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5690

-0.0260

+292bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7590

-0.0970

+353bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.1680

-0.1360

+381bps

-12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.1790

-0.0280

+353bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.78

3.77

3.65

3.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.45

4.50

4.45

3.33

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.78

3.05

3.07

1.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

