CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after bigger-than-expected rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its regional peers after the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points, more than expected, to help combat soaring inflation.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.66% on the day, trading at 371.10 per euro after the central bank hiked its base rate to 4.4%, ramping up the pace after the forint's weakening amid a selloff on the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs fuelled inflation risks.

In February Hungary reported a rise in headline inflation to an annual 8.3%, its highest since August 2007.

"The market reacted positively, and if the central bank follows up with convincing, hawkish statements at the press conference, the forint could further strengthen," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"However, there is a very strong technical (resistance) level at 368 that will be hard to break."

The central bank issues its statement and holds a press conference at 1400 GMT.

Commerzbank, which had expected a 100-basis-point rate hike, wrote before the decision that "the real economic risks resulting from the Ukraine conflict remain high, though, so the HUF might come under renewed downside pressure, which would increase inflation pressure".

The forint fell to a record low of 400 per euro on March 7 as investors fled to safer assets after Russia invaded Ukraine, but the currency rebounded last week and stabilized between 370 and 375 on hopes for progress in peace talks.

Hungarian government bond yields did not move immediately after the rate hike. However, yields at the long end of the curve had risen about 20 basis points earlier in the day on low liquidity, following a jump of more than 20 basis points in the previous session as investors positioned themselves for higher rates, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.20%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.08% to trade at 24.700 per euro.

Czech central bank board member Tomas Holub said on Monday that the bank was likely to raise rates again on March 31.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN=firmed 0.21% to 4.6847 versus the euro while the Romanian leu was flat.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX adding 2.09% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 1% higher. Budapest .BUX added 1.04%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1434 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7000

24.7200

+0.08%

+0.70%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.1000

373.5600

+0.66%

-0.46%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6847

4.6945

+0.21%

-2.00%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9465

+0.00%

+0.03%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5740

7.5725

-0.02%

-0.75%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6600

117.7400

+0.07%

-0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1354.63

1326.8500

+2.09%

Budapest

.BUX

44390.75

43935.56

+1.04%

-12.48%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2113.92

2093.04

+1.00%

-6.75%

Bucharest

.BETI

12771.95

12690.95

+0.64%

-2.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1222.73

1209.19

+1.12%

-2.61%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2062.82

2066.03

-0.16%

-0.79%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

829.67

816.03

+1.67%

+1.08%

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.90

598.03

-0.02%

-5.94%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.5250

0.1100

+475bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.9240

0.1340

+369bps

+5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6880

0.0000

+317bps

-7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.6200

0.1890

+585bps

+11bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4590

0.1570

+522bps

+7bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0930

0.1490

+458bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.86

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.83

7.78

7.81

6.25

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.86

6.01

6.03

4.43

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Gareth Jones)

