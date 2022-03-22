CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after bigger-than-expected rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, outperforming its regional peers after the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points, more than expected, to help combat soaring inflation.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.66% on the day, trading at 371.10 per euro after the central bank hiked its base rate to 4.4%, ramping up the pace after the forint's weakening amid a selloff on the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs fuelled inflation risks.
In February Hungary reported a rise in headline inflation to an annual 8.3%, its highest since August 2007.
"The market reacted positively, and if the central bank follows up with convincing, hawkish statements at the press conference, the forint could further strengthen," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"However, there is a very strong technical (resistance) level at 368 that will be hard to break."
The central bank issues its statement and holds a press conference at 1400 GMT.
Commerzbank, which had expected a 100-basis-point rate hike, wrote before the decision that "the real economic risks resulting from the Ukraine conflict remain high, though, so the HUF might come under renewed downside pressure, which would increase inflation pressure".
The forint fell to a record low of 400 per euro on March 7 as investors fled to safer assets after Russia invaded Ukraine, but the currency rebounded last week and stabilized between 370 and 375 on hopes for progress in peace talks.
Hungarian government bond yields did not move immediately after the rate hike. However, yields at the long end of the curve had risen about 20 basis points earlier in the day on low liquidity, following a jump of more than 20 basis points in the previous session as investors positioned themselves for higher rates, two fixed-income traders in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 6.20%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.08% to trade at 24.700 per euro.
Czech central bank board member Tomas Holub said on Monday that the bank was likely to raise rates again on March 31.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN=firmed 0.21% to 4.6847 versus the euro while the Romanian leu was flat.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague .PX adding 2.09% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 1% higher. Budapest .BUX added 1.04%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1434 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7000
24.7200
+0.08%
+0.70%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.1000
373.5600
+0.66%
-0.46%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6847
4.6945
+0.21%
-2.00%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9465
+0.00%
+0.03%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5740
7.5725
-0.02%
-0.75%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6600
117.7400
+0.07%
-0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1354.63
1326.8500
+2.09%
Budapest
.BUX
44390.75
43935.56
+1.04%
-12.48%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2113.92
2093.04
+1.00%
-6.75%
Bucharest
.BETI
12771.95
12690.95
+0.64%
-2.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1222.73
1209.19
+1.12%
-2.61%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2062.82
2066.03
-0.16%
-0.79%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
829.67
816.03
+1.67%
+1.08%
Sofia
.SOFIX
597.90
598.03
-0.02%
-5.94%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.5250
0.1100
+475bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.9240
0.1340
+369bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6880
0.0000
+317bps
-7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.6200
0.1890
+585bps
+11bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4590
0.1570
+522bps
+7bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0930
0.1490
+458bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.86
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.83
7.78
7.81
6.25
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.86
6.01
6.03
4.43
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Gareth Jones)
