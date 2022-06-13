CEE MARKETS-Forint falls to record low, bond yields rise on inflation worries
The Hungarian forint fell to a historic low and long-term government bond yields rose by about 50 basis points on Monday, as negative global market sentiment and a strengthening dollar added to local pressures.
By Anita Komuves
Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike this week, hitting stock markets and driving the dollar higher and hurting appetite for emerging market assets in central Europe.
The forint EURHUF= fell to a new record low of 400.40 versus the euro earlier on Monday and was down 0.50% on the day and trading at 400.10 versus the common currency by 1340 GMT.
The forint was pushed above the psychologically important level of 400 by the sour international mood after the currency had been pressured in the past weeks by local factors.
These include a negative real interest rate, the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes, the lack of agreement with the EU over pandemic recovery funds, the huge budget deficit and a low level of foreign exchange reserves, traders and analysts said.
The forint has been the worst performer among its regional peers so far in 2022, losing more than 7.5% versus the euro since the start of the year.
Long-term government bond yields rose by about 50 basis points on Monday, two fixed-income traders said, as they were tracking core market yields. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.20%.
"This happened in very low liquidity, there is no depth to these movements," a fixed-income trader said. "Volatility has been very high and it has been very easy to move yields into either direction since the AKK [the Hungarian Debt Management Agency] lifted mandatory market making."
AKK lifted the mandatory market-making obligation for primary dealers on March 7 as liquidity in the bond market dried up.
Elsewhere, stocks and currencies were pressured by U.S. inflation fears and the dollar's strength.
Stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 were 2.89% lower, while Prague's index .PX was down 1.32%. Budapest's equities .BUX were 1.87% weaker.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.13% to 24.740 per euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.67% to 4.6300 per euro as central banker Rafal Sura told Reuters the Monetary Policy Council could bring down the size of its next hike in borrowing costs to 50 basis points in July.
Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1540 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7400
24.7090
-0.13%
+0.53%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
400.1000
398.1000
-0.50%
-7.68%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6500
4.6190
-0.67%
-1.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9453
4.9426
-0.05%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5215
+0.02%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4200
+0.04%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1297.94
1315.2900
-1.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38223.22
38950.67
-1.87%
-24.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1675.25
1725.18
-2.89%
-26.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12354.35
12354.35
+0.00%
-5.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1149.82
1180.55
-2.60%
-8.42%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2060.19
2100.59
-1.92%
-0.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.64
827.32
-0.08%
+0.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
616.14
620.06
-0.63%
-3.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3140
0.1530
+519bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7270
0.2010
+427bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6940
0.2800
+409bps
+17bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.6510
0.4380
+653bps
+28bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.9300
0.5350
+647bps
+39bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.6780
0.4440
+607bps
+34bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.36
7.40
7.34
6.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.65
9.44
9.81
7.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.94
8.12
8.11
6.77
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
