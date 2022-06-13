CEE MARKETS-Forint falls to record low, bond yields rise on inflation worries

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell to a historic low and long-term government bond yields rose by about 50 basis points on Monday, as negative global market sentiment and a strengthening dollar added to local pressures.

Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Federal Reserve could deliver a bigger-than-expected rate hike this week, hitting stock markets and driving the dollar higher and hurting appetite for emerging market assets in central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= fell to a new record low of 400.40 versus the euro earlier on Monday and was down 0.50% on the day and trading at 400.10 versus the common currency by 1340 GMT.

The forint was pushed above the psychologically important level of 400 by the sour international mood after the currency had been pressured in the past weeks by local factors.

These include a negative real interest rate, the slowing of the central bank's rate hikes, the lack of agreement with the EU over pandemic recovery funds, the huge budget deficit and a low level of foreign exchange reserves, traders and analysts said.

The forint has been the worst performer among its regional peers so far in 2022, losing more than 7.5% versus the euro since the start of the year.

Long-term government bond yields rose by about 50 basis points on Monday, two fixed-income traders said, as they were tracking core market yields. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.20%.

"This happened in very low liquidity, there is no depth to these movements," a fixed-income trader said. "Volatility has been very high and it has been very easy to move yields into either direction since the AKK [the Hungarian Debt Management Agency] lifted mandatory market making."

AKK lifted the mandatory market-making obligation for primary dealers on March 7 as liquidity in the bond market dried up.

Elsewhere, stocks and currencies were pressured by U.S. inflation fears and the dollar's strength.

Stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 were 2.89% lower, while Prague's index .PX was down 1.32%. Budapest's equities .BUX were 1.87% weaker.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.13% to 24.740 per euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.67% to 4.6300 per euro as central banker Rafal Sura told Reuters the Monetary Policy Council could bring down the size of its next hike in borrowing costs to 50 basis points in July.

Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1540 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7400

24.7090

-0.13%

+0.53%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

400.1000

398.1000

-0.50%

-7.68%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6500

4.6190

-0.67%

-1.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9453

4.9426

-0.05%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5215

+0.02%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4200

+0.04%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1297.94

1315.2900

-1.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38223.22

38950.67

-1.87%

-24.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1675.25

1725.18

-2.89%

-26.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12354.35

12354.35

+0.00%

-5.41%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1149.82

1180.55

-2.60%

-8.42%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2060.19

2100.59

-1.92%

-0.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.64

827.32

-0.08%

+0.71%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

616.14

620.06

-0.63%

-3.07%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3140

0.1530

+519bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7270

0.2010

+427bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6940

0.2800

+409bps

+17bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.6510

0.4380

+653bps

+28bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.9300

0.5350

+647bps

+39bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.6780

0.4440

+607bps

+34bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.36

7.40

7.34

6.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.65

9.44

9.81

7.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.94

8.12

8.11

6.77

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

