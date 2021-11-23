CEE MARKETS-Forint falls to new low as investors eye one-week deposit rate

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to a record low against the euro on Tuesday, underperforming its regional peers as concerns over high government spending and uncertainty ahead of the Hungarian central bank's deposit rate decision added to global woes.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.35% on the day and was trading at 371.50 per euro after falling to a historic low at 371.90 earlier in the session.

"The entire CEE region keeps being pressured by the strength of the dollar," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"But the forint was hit harder than the others. The somewhat uncertain rate hike cycle is not helping, neither does the high level of government expenditures in the run-up to the elections."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has announced a $2-billion tax rebate for families in 2022, paying an extra month's worth of pensions, scrapping the income tax for career starters and other measures which have triggered a surge in the deficit.

"Investors are weakening the forint ahead of Thursday's one-week deposit rate decision in order to push the central bank towards a bigger hike," another FX-trader said.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 basis points to 2.5% at its weekly tender last Thursday following a 30 basis-point benchmark base rate hike, and it pledged to continue the tightening as long as necessary.

The central bank sets the interest rate on the one-week deposit facility weekly on Thursdays.

Hungarian government bond yields on the long end of the curve ticked higher on Tuesday after a jump of 13-18 basis points in the previous session. Bond yields were pressured by risk aversion in the CEE region, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 10-year government bond was about 4.31%.

The Polish zloty edged lower following gains in the previous session after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieczki vowed the government will do all it can to help the zloty strengthen.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.03% and trading at 4.7090 to the euro, still near 12-year lows.

"The outlook for the Polish currency remains unfavorable in the light of the lowest real interest rates in Europe, the lack of agreement with the European Union on the National Housing Plan, or the increase in risk aversion motivated by deteriorating COVID-19 disease statistics in Europe," Bank Millennium wrote.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% to 25.435 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4350

25.4450

+0.04%

+3.12%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

371.5000

370.2000

-0.35%

-2.36%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7090

4.7077

-0.03%

-3.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9508

+0.02%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5180

-0.16%

+0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1346.77

1357.9100

-0.82%

+31.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50120.11

50483.99

-0.72%

+19.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2231.58

2247.82

-0.72%

+12.48%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12530.45

12623.61

-0.74%

+27.79%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1238.54

1239.88

-0.11%

+37.49%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2000.35

2007.94

-0.38%

+15.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

813.07

812.07

+0.12%

+8.61%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

623.27

621.35

+0.31%

+39.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2220

0.0270

+396bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8800

-0.0140

+344bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6630

-0.0010

+292bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1340

0.1540

+387bps

+15bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.5400

0.1520

+410bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.3100

0.0000

+357bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.24

4.19

4.05

3.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.37

4.68

4.72

2.78

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.19

3.57

3.65

1.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.