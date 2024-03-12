CEE MARKETS-Forint falls quickly to one-year low while zloty eyes new peaks

Updates lead, prices after forint drop to fresh low, trader comment in paragraph 4
PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to a one-year low on Tuesday, losing 1% and on course for its biggest one-day drop since September amid renewed nerves over EU funds for Budapest and as interest rates come down quickly.
The forint, which is also facing pressure from a dispute between the government and central bank over the pace of rate cuts, underperformed its central European peers, with Poland's zloty hovering near a four-year high hit in the previous session.
Politico reported the European Parliament was preparing to sue the European Commission over its decision to unfreeze billions of euros in funds for Hungary that had been locked up in rule-of-law disputes.
"It is the European Parliament's decision to sue the Commission that drove the forint low," one FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint EURHUF= dropped more than 1% in afternoon trade to a low of 398.60, its weakest level since last March, and traded down at 398.20 at 1323 GMT.
The European Parliament's action against the EU executive is for breaching an obligation to protect taxpayers' money, Politico reported.
The Commission restored Hungary's access to 10.2 billion euros of frozen funds in December 2023 saying Budapest had implemented reform of its judiciary. But 21.1 billion euros remain locked.
On the domestic front, a rift between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and the central bank - which has said "attacks" by politicians could backfire and limit policy easing - is adding unease to the market.
The government on Wednesday is likely to discuss a law change widening its oversight over the central bank, a move the bank's governor has criticised.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN=weakened and traded at 4.2865 per euro, after touching a multi-year high on Monday, at 4.275.
The zloty has been a darling among central European currencies, gaining 1.4% this year as the Polish central bank maintains stable interest rates - after two cuts last September and October - while Hungarian and Czech central bankers ease policy.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% higher at 25.281 to the euro. It has stabilised in recent weeks after reaching two-year lows beyond 25.50 last month.
Czech inflation data on Monday showed price growth was back at the central bank's 2% target last month, keeping the path for rate cuts clear. Central bankers, though, have said rate cuts will be gradual and cautious.
"The Czech crown recovered modestly against the euro in recent weeks, but we would not be surprised if the currency were to come under renewed downside pressure again," Commerzbank said.
"The prior recovery was achieved by fire-fighting verbal intervention by central bankers that a weaker crown would slow down or entirely derail rate cuts."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1423 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2810
25.3130
+0.13%
-2.29%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.2000
394.4500
-0.94%
-3.77%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2865
4.2820
-0.10%
+1.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9665
4.9660
-0.01%
+0.16%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2100
+0.04%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1466.63
1465.7900
+0.06%
+3.72%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65797.76
65599.49
+0.30%
+8.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2380.70
2370.39
+0.43%
+1.61%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16239.57
16241.58
-0.01%
+5.65%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6050
0.0310
+079bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5390
0.0300
+120bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7050
0.0260
+138bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1520
0.1120
+234bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2180
0.0390
+287bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3630
0.0490
+304bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.66
3.71
3.14
5.94
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.72
6.02
6.00
8.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.83
5.76
5.47
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
