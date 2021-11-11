CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on uncertainty over pace of Hungarian rate hikes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint dropped on Thursday as a firmer dollar pressured emerging market currencies and uncertainty prevailed over the pace of the Hungarian central bank's policy tightening ahead of its meeting next week.

The dollar rose to 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation that encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. L8N2S22ZL

"Most emerging currencies are weakening due to the jump in the dollar, this is the key factor today," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.46% to 365.00 against the greenback as investors turned their attention to the central bank's rate-setting meeting next Tuesday when more tightening is expected.

"The uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting is adding to the forint's woes," another trader said. "Everyone is trying to figure out how far the bank is willing to go. Investors agree that a 15 basis-point hike is not going to be enough."

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) slowed the pace of its tightening in September and hiked its base rate by 15 basis points in September and then in October again.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point hike to 2.1% on Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.

Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October.

The Czech crown EURCZK= held stable, supported by an unexpected 125-basis-point rate hike last week and a jump in October inflation data published on Wednesday that fuelled expectations of another hefty rate hike.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was a touch higher after the central bank significantly lifted its annual inflation forecast, expecting inflation to reach 7.5% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 5.6%.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.56% while Prague .PX slid 0.02%.

Markets in Poland were closed on Thursday for a national holiday.

