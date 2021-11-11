CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on uncertainty over pace of Hungarian rate hikes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint dropped on Thursday as a firmer dollar pressured emerging market currencies and uncertainty prevailed over the pace of the Hungarian central bank's policy tightening ahead of its meeting next week.
The dollar rose to 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation that encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. L8N2S22ZL
"Most emerging currencies are weakening due to the jump in the dollar, this is the key factor today," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.46% to 365.00 against the greenback as investors turned their attention to the central bank's rate-setting meeting next Tuesday when more tightening is expected.
"The uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting is adding to the forint's woes," another trader said. "Everyone is trying to figure out how far the bank is willing to go. Investors agree that a 15 basis-point hike is not going to be enough."
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) slowed the pace of its tightening in September and hiked its base rate by 15 basis points in September and then in October again.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point hike to 2.1% on Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.
Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October.
The Czech crown EURCZK= held stable, supported by an unexpected 125-basis-point rate hike last week and a jump in October inflation data published on Wednesday that fuelled expectations of another hefty rate hike.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was a touch higher after the central bank significantly lifted its annual inflation forecast, expecting inflation to reach 7.5% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 5.6%.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.56% while Prague .PX slid 0.02%.
Markets in Poland were closed on Thursday for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1021 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2050
25.2070
+0.01%
+4.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.0000
363.3200
-0.46%
-0.62%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6343
4.6100
-0.52%
-1.62%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9494
+0.01%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5130
+0.03%
+0.49%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6250
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1373.39
1373.7100
-0.02%
+33.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53689.50
53389.23
+0.56%
+27.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2366.59
2366.59
+0.00%
+19.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12809.25
12779.74
+0.23%
+30.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1213.46
1209.14
+0.36%
+34.70%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2006.85
2004.32
+0.13%
+15.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
806.30
806.30
+0.00%
+7.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.62
603.70
+0.15%
+35.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2840
0.0120
+400bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9630
0.0260
+350bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7790
0.0160
+302bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9900
0.0300
+371bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.9830
0.0000
+352bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9200
0.0000
+316bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.11
4.06
3.98
3.09
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.28
3.88
4.21
2.11
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.97
3.25
3.34
1.58
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.