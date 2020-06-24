CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on surprise cut as focus turns to Czech central bank

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell further, underperforming other currencies in the region after a surprise rate cut sent it to a one-month low, while markets focused on Wednesday's rate meeting in Prague.
The National Bank of Hungary followed rate cuts in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic to help their economies hammered by the coronavirus crisis.
Czech rates have dropped by 200 basis points since March, the most among European Union countries, and the crown EURCZK= was down 0.23% ahead of a central bank (CNB) meeting, but held within a range seen throughout June.
The CNB is expected to keep interest rates on hold until at least the second half of 2021, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
With its main repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25%, questions have risen if the CNB could resort to unconventional policy tools like currency interventions or quantitative easing.
"We do not expect the CNB to use non-standard tools in the foreseeable future," J&T Banka said in a note.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.5% to 350.820 versus the euro after the NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday.
"The FX market had only a brief, mild reaction to the rate cut," Commerzbank said in a note. "But, this does not mean that the forint will not be impacted over a period of time."
The bank called the cut a one-off, and said a reduction in the one-week deposit facility was justified.
In April, the NBH introduced a one-week deposit facility at 0.9%, which helped stabilise the forint, and deployed a bond-buying programme to push yields down.
"The central bank has moved away from its past liquidity management system where it steered excess liquidity and is now moving back to a more orthodox interest rate-setting monetary system," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The Polish central bank offered to buy bonds worth 12 billion zlotys as part of its QE programme.
Regional stocks weakened on the latest rise in new coronavirus infections globally. Warsaw equities .WIG20 led losses and were down 1% by 0814 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1014 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6600
26.5975
-0.23%
-4.61%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.8200
349.1300
-0.48%
-5.61%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4462
4.4458
-0.01%
-4.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8435
4.8445
+0.02%
-1.14%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5780
7.5765
-0.02%
-1.75%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5500
+0.02%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
929.14
933.2500
-0.44%
-16.72%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37586.03
37595.83
-0.03%
-18.44%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1807.11
1825.99
-1.03%
-15.95%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8726.26
8707.79
+0.21%
-12.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
857.74
859.67
-0.22%
-7.36%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1625.15
1630.96
-0.36%
-19.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
666.95
670.87
-0.58%
-16.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
455.59
455.12
+0.10%
-19.81%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1180
0.0150
+078bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3660
-0.0060
+102bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8050
0.0140
+121bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1810
-0.0020
+085bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7630
-0.0070
+142bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4040
0.0090
+181bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.30
0.31
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.58
0.52
0.49
0.88
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.27
0.27
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
