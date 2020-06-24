CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on surprise cut as focus turns to Czech central bank

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell further, underperforming other currencies in the region after a surprise rate cut sent it to a one-month low, while markets focused on Wednesday's rate meeting in Prague.

The National Bank of Hungary followed rate cuts in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic to help their economies hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

Czech rates have dropped by 200 basis points since March, the most among European Union countries, and the crown EURCZK= was down 0.23% ahead of a central bank (CNB) meeting, but held within a range seen throughout June.

The CNB is expected to keep interest rates on hold until at least the second half of 2021, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

With its main repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25%, questions have risen if the CNB could resort to unconventional policy tools like currency interventions or quantitative easing.

"We do not expect the CNB to use non-standard tools in the foreseeable future," J&T Banka said in a note.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.5% to 350.820 versus the euro after the NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday.

"The FX market had only a brief, mild reaction to the rate cut," Commerzbank said in a note. "But, this does not mean that the forint will not be impacted over a period of time."

The bank called the cut a one-off, and said a reduction in the one-week deposit facility was justified.

In April, the NBH introduced a one-week deposit facility at 0.9%, which helped stabilise the forint, and deployed a bond-buying programme to push yields down.

"The central bank has moved away from its past liquidity management system where it steered excess liquidity and is now moving back to a more orthodox interest rate-setting monetary system," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The Polish central bank offered to buy bonds worth 12 billion zlotys as part of its QE programme.

Regional stocks weakened on the latest rise in new coronavirus infections globally. Warsaw equities .WIG20 led losses and were down 1% by 0814 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1014 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6600

26.5975

-0.23%

-4.61%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.8200

349.1300

-0.48%

-5.61%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4462

4.4458

-0.01%

-4.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8435

4.8445

+0.02%

-1.14%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5780

7.5765

-0.02%

-1.75%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5500

+0.02%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

929.14

933.2500

-0.44%

-16.72%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37586.03

37595.83

-0.03%

-18.44%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1807.11

1825.99

-1.03%

-15.95%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8726.26

8707.79

+0.21%

-12.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

857.74

859.67

-0.22%

-7.36%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1625.15

1630.96

-0.36%

-19.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

666.95

670.87

-0.58%

-16.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

455.59

455.12

+0.10%

-19.81%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1180

0.0150

+078bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3660

-0.0060

+102bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8050

0.0140

+121bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1810

-0.0020

+085bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7630

-0.0070

+142bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4040

0.0090

+181bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.30

0.31

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.58

0.52

0.49

0.88

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.27

0.27

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.