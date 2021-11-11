CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on rate hike uncertainty, MOL hit by fuel price cap
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a two-week low on Thursday, underperforming regional peers as a firmer dollar pressured emerging markets and uncertainty prevailed over the pace of a rate hike by the country's central bank next week.
Budapest stocks lost 0.72% as energy group MOL MOLB.BU dropped after the government said it would impose a cap on fuel prices to keep a lid on surging inflation.
MOL's stock slid over 6% to a 1-1/2-month low, before paring losses to trade down 3.66% by 1132 GMT.
The forint EURHUF= fell 0.66% to 356.75 against the euro as a strong dollar weighed on emerging currencies, three FX traders in Budapest said.
The greenback was perched at 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. L8N2S22ZL
"The uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting is adding to the forint's woes," one trader said. "Everyone is trying to figure out how far the bank is willing to go. Investors agree that a 15 basis-point hike is not going to be enough."
"The market is not yet convinced that the bank is willing to deliver a hefty hike, and that shows in the price," another trader said.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) slowed the pace of its tightening in September and hiked its base rate by 15 basis points in September and then again in October.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point hike to 2.1% on Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.
Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.31% to 25.2850 versus the common currency.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was a touch higher after the central bank significantly lifted its annual inflation forecast, expecting inflation to reach 7.5% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 5.6%.
Markets in Poland were closed for a national holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1232 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2850
25.2070
-0.31%
+3.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.7500
363.3200
-0.66%
-0.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6360
4.6100
-0.56%
-1.66%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9494
+0.02%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5130
+0.03%
+0.49%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6250
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1376.14
1373.7100
+0.18%
+33.98%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53007.23
53389.23
-0.72%
+25.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2366.59
2366.59
+0.00%
+19.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12831.63
12779.74
+0.41%
+30.86%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1212.47
1209.14
+0.28%
+34.59%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2005.67
2004.32
+0.07%
+15.32%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
806.30
806.30
+0.00%
+7.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.52
603.70
+0.30%
+35.30%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2840
0.0120
+400bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9530
0.0160
+350bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7820
0.0190
+304bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9930
0.0330
+371bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.9830
0.0000
+353bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9200
0.0000
+317bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.11
4.09
3.99
3.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.32
3.92
4.24
2.15
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.97
3.25
3.32
1.58
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
