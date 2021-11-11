CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on rate hike uncertainty, MOL hit by fuel price cap

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a two-week low on Thursday, underperforming regional peers as a firmer dollar pressured emerging markets and uncertainty prevailed over the pace of a rate hike by the country's central bank next week.

Budapest stocks lost 0.72% as energy group MOL MOLB.BU dropped after the government said it would impose a cap on fuel prices to keep a lid on surging inflation.

MOL's stock slid over 6% to a 1-1/2-month low, before paring losses to trade down 3.66% by 1132 GMT.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.66% to 356.75 against the euro as a strong dollar weighed on emerging currencies, three FX traders in Budapest said.

The greenback was perched at 20-month highs against the euro and other currencies after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. L8N2S22ZL

"The uncertainty ahead of the rate meeting is adding to the forint's woes," one trader said. "Everyone is trying to figure out how far the bank is willing to go. Investors agree that a 15 basis-point hike is not going to be enough."

"The market is not yet convinced that the bank is willing to deliver a hefty hike, and that shows in the price," another trader said.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) slowed the pace of its tightening in September and hiked its base rate by 15 basis points in September and then again in October.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 30 basis-point hike to 2.1% on Tuesday after larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks and a surge in inflation that appears to have caught the NBH off guard.

Hungarian inflation jumped to 6.5% year-on-year in October.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.31% to 25.2850 versus the common currency.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was a touch higher after the central bank significantly lifted its annual inflation forecast, expecting inflation to reach 7.5% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 5.6%.

Markets in Poland were closed for a national holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1232 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2850

25.2070

-0.31%

+3.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.7500

363.3200

-0.66%

-0.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6360

4.6100

-0.56%

-1.66%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9494

+0.02%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5110

7.5130

+0.03%

+0.49%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6250

+0.06%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1376.14

1373.7100

+0.18%

+33.98%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53007.23

53389.23

-0.72%

+25.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2366.59

2366.59

+0.00%

+19.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12831.63

12779.74

+0.41%

+30.86%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1212.47

1209.14

+0.28%

+34.59%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2005.67

2004.32

+0.07%

+15.32%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

806.30

806.30

+0.00%

+7.71%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.52

603.70

+0.30%

+35.30%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2840

0.0120

+400bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9530

0.0160

+350bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7820

0.0190

+304bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9930

0.0330

+371bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.9830

0.0000

+353bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9200

0.0000

+317bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.11

4.09

3.99

3.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.32

3.92

4.24

2.15

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.97

3.25

3.32

1.58

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

