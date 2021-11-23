CEE MARKETS-Forint falls, Hungarian yields jump amid rate hike expectations, COVID-19 surge
By Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to a record low against the euro on Tuesday, while Hungarian government bond yields jumped, as a surge in COVID-19 cases and expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Hungarian central bank added to global woes.
Hungary's bond yields rose more than 20 basis points (bps) amid selling pressure triggered by factors including the forint's weakness, a trader said, adding that the rise in longer yields followed a jump in yields on the short end last week, when the National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 bps to 2.5%.
"The short end was pushed higher already last week... and it seems the market's patience had run out and they started selling Hungarian bonds so we diverted from core yields," a fixed income trader in Budapest said, adding there was no panic selling.
Another trader also said there was no panic in the market, but rather a "repricing" as players expect more rate increases now.
He said the 10-year 2033/A bond was trading at 4.55%-4.6%, with the yield rising about 25 bps on Tuesday.
The 2024/C 3-year bond yield was up 20 bps. According to the fixing page of the state debt management agency AKK HUBONDFIX benchmark yields rose about 27-30 bps along the curve from 3-year maturities upwards.
In the meantime, the Polish 10-year bond yield was up about 8 bps at 3.457%.
A strong dollar and worry over the worsening COVID-19 situation in central Europe has weakened the region's currencies in the past days. But the forint has underperformed its regional peers as concerns over high government spending and uncertainty ahead of the Hungarian central bank's deposit rate decision on Thursday added to concerns.
The forint EURHUF= slid half a percent on the day and was trading at 371.91 per euro after falling to a historic low at 372 earlier in the session.
"The entire CEE region keeps being pressured by the strength of the dollar," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"But the forint was hit harder than the others. The somewhat uncertain rate hike cycle is not helping, neither does the high level of government expenditures in the run-up to the elections."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has announced a $2 billion tax rebate for families in 2022, paying an extra month's worth of pensions, scrapping income tax for career starters and other measures.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 bps to 2.5% at its weekly tender last Thursday, following a 30 bps benchmark base rate hike, and pledged to continue the tightening as long as necessary.
The central bank sets the rate on the one-week deposit facility weekly on Thursdays. NBHK
The Polish zloty also edged lower following gains in the previous session, after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieczki vowed the government would do all it could to help the zloty strengthen.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% and trading at 4.7192 to the euro, still near 12-year lows. The Czech crown was down 0.1% versus the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1454 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4820
25.4450
-0.15%
+2.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
371.9100
370.2000
-0.46%
-2.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7192
4.7077
-0.24%
-3.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9508
+0.02%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5180
-0.09%
+0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1361.98
1357.9100
+0.30%
+32.60%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50670.09
50483.99
+0.37%
+20.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2255.58
2247.82
+0.35%
+13.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12488.55
12623.61
-1.07%
+27.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1240.66
1239.88
+0.06%
+37.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1996.72
2007.94
-0.56%
+14.80%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
813.83
812.07
+0.22%
+8.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.39
621.35
+0.01%
+38.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2280
0.0320
+397bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.0060
0.1120
+356bps
+8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7030
0.0390
+294bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0690
0.0890
+381bps
+9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.5480
0.1600
+410bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4570
0.1470
+370bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.24
4.19
4.11
3.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.61
4.94
4.99
2.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.14
3.48
3.56
1.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
