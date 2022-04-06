CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, yields rise on uncertainty over EU funds
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended its losses on Wednesday, while long-term government bond yields rose as the start of a European Union disciplinary action raised uncertainty over the country's access to EU funds.
The currency EURHUF= weakened 0.9% to 378.34 per euro, underperforming its regional peers and adding to its steep losses from the previous session when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.
"The EU's announcement is pressuring the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Markets are now eyeing the prime minister's press conference. If he hits a harsh anti-EU tone, that could deepen the problem and further weaken the currency."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose Fidesz party won a decisive victory in an election on Sunday, is due to hold an international press conference at 1200 GMT.
Long-term government bond yields rose on the start of the EU procedure, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 6.45%, about 35 basis points higher than before the announcement, he said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.16% to 4.6495 versus the common currency ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50 basis point hike of the benchmark rate to 4%.
"The scale of the interest rate hike (50 or 75 basis points) will decide about a possible slight decline in the zloty exchange rate or a symbolic appreciation of the Polish currency (in the event of a more aggressive move)," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.02% to 4.9450 per euro a day after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.00%, and said inflation would rise more than expected.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.35% to 24.445 versus the common currency.
Stocks in the region eased, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading the losses as it fell 1.28%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1035 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4450
24.3600
-0.35%
+1.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.3400
374.9300
-0.90%
-2.37%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6495
4.6420
-0.16%
-1.26%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9440
-0.02%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5470
7.5425
-0.06%
-0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1350.63
1364.2100
-1.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43367.86
43787.00
-0.96%
-14.50%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2096.21
2123.49
-1.28%
-7.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12803.77
12849.04
-0.35%
-1.97%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1210.67
1209.52
+0.10%
-3.57%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2112.76
2119.86
-0.33%
+1.61%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.03
834.80
+0.15%
+1.86%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
633.21
636.04
-0.44%
-0.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9030
-0.0610
+490bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4510
0.0530
+397bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9230
0.0000
+326bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8530
0.0670
+585bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0290
0.0870
+554bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5920
0.1090
+493bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.93
5.98
5.99
5.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.10
8.17
8.16
6.49
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.20
6.38
6.36
4.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes )
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
