CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, yields rise on uncertainty over EU funds

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended its losses on Wednesday, while long-term government bond yields rose as the start of a European Union disciplinary action raised uncertainty over the country's access to EU funds.

The currency EURHUF= weakened 0.9% to 378.34 per euro, underperforming its regional peers and adding to its steep losses from the previous session when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.

"The EU's announcement is pressuring the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Markets are now eyeing the prime minister's press conference. If he hits a harsh anti-EU tone, that could deepen the problem and further weaken the currency."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose Fidesz party won a decisive victory in an election on Sunday, is due to hold an international press conference at 1200 GMT.

Long-term government bond yields rose on the start of the EU procedure, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 6.45%, about 35 basis points higher than before the announcement, he said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.16% to 4.6495 versus the common currency ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expects a 50 basis point hike of the benchmark rate to 4%.

"The scale of the interest rate hike (50 or 75 basis points) will decide about a possible slight decline in the zloty exchange rate or a symbolic appreciation of the Polish currency (in the event of a more aggressive move)," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.02% to 4.9450 per euro a day after the central bank lifted its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.00%, and said inflation would rise more than expected.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.35% to 24.445 versus the common currency.

Stocks in the region eased, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading the losses as it fell 1.28%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1035 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4450

24.3600

-0.35%

+1.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.3400

374.9300

-0.90%

-2.37%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6495

4.6420

-0.16%

-1.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9440

-0.02%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5470

7.5425

-0.06%

-0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1350.63

1364.2100

-1.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43367.86

43787.00

-0.96%

-14.50%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2096.21

2123.49

-1.28%

-7.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12803.77

12849.04

-0.35%

-1.97%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1210.67

1209.52

+0.10%

-3.57%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2112.76

2119.86

-0.33%

+1.61%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.03

834.80

+0.15%

+1.86%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

633.21

636.04

-0.44%

-0.39%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9030

-0.0610

+490bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4510

0.0530

+397bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9230

0.0000

+326bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8530

0.0670

+585bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0290

0.0870

+554bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5920

0.1090

+493bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.93

5.98

5.99

5.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.10

8.17

8.16

6.49

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.20

6.38

6.36

4.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes )

